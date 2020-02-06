“Donald Trump was ridiculous at the National Prayer Breakfast, big surprise” links

Donny Smallhands verbally attacked Mitt Romney at the… National Prayer Breakfast this morning. He turned it into a campaign rally too. Oof. [Towleroad]
Sofia Richie wants to become an actress now. [Dlisted]
Here’s even more info from Jessica Simpson’s book about her relationship with John Mayer. I agree with Lainey’s take! [LaineyGossip]
Hillary Clinton appeared on Ellen! [JustJared]
Renee Zellweger wore a kind of bad LBD? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Twitter has thoughts about Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange 2. [Pajiba]
Rush Limbaugh blah something men’s feelings. [Jezebel]
Tormund’s new show looks… okay. [Starcasm]
Claire Danes’ Monse look is so bad. [RCFA]
President Trump began his speech at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast by taking veiled shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney https://t.co/UBqnFEyV34 pic.twitter.com/LvVnotVIZu
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 6, 2020
He is speaking live at the moment, Trumpily calling for retribution for duly elected officials exercising their constitutional authority to impeach him. I cannot hear him anymore. He is beyond unhinged.
Way to have the Christian spirit there, gahhhh.