Prince Harry & Meghan will ‘formally step down as senior royals’ on March 31

Since everybody’s renaming everything, I have some ideas. We should refer to QEII as Liz of House Petty, and the Cambridges will be Bill and Cath of House Keen, and the Sussexes can be Harry and Meg of The One True House of Windsor. Or not, at this point, it honestly doesn’t matter. I get the feeling that Harry and Meghan knew that the worst could happen and they were prepared for it. Good thing too, because it’s all awful. House Petty keeps showing the world why Harry and Meg got the f–k out of Dodge. And Harry and Meghan are only tied to House Petty for roughly six more weeks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month, PEOPLE confirms. The agreement reached between the Queen and the couple last month will be put into effect starting March 31, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says. Starting April 1, Harry and Meghan will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team. “The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson adds. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year. In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.” A review is still set to follow after 12 months, at which point the royal family will revisit the agreement. “As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” the spokesperson says. Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during this 12-month period, however, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed. There are still “ongoing discussions” on whether or not Meghan and Harry and can use the word “royal.” Any changes will be revealed once the Sussexes launch their new charity organization, which was reportedly going to be named “Sussex Royal, the Charity Foundation.” “As The Duke and Duchess are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family, and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing, however, a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization,” their spokesperson says. While the discussions continue, it reportedly appears likely that they will not use the word “royal.” Meghan and Harry will formally retain their “HRH” styles, but they will not actively use them. They will continue to be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged.

[From People]

So, Harry and Meghan are still all of these things: royal, duke and duchess, earl and countess, Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, Baron and Baroness, and they’re not removed from the order of succession. But they just can’t DO anything with all of those titles or use them in any way, even if they just want to keep the Sussex Royal Instagram handle. Because House Petty wants to the world to know that rapist predator princes are totally fine but a prince of the realm marrying a black woman is the worst thing to ever happen.

People Mag also gave some details on all of the events coming up for the Sussexes starting on February 28, which is where Harry will “attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on Feb. 28 alongside singer Jon Bon Jovi.” Harry’s also scheduled to visit the Silverstone Experience opening on March 6. Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. On March 9, they’ll attend some events for Commonwealth Day. On March 8, Meghan will do something for International Women’s Day. So… basically, they’ll probably arrive back in England on February 27 then stay through March 10, then they’re heading back to Canada. Lord, that 12-day period is going to be absolute chaos. It’s going to be brutal. The papers will attack them both relentlessly.