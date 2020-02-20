Prince Harry & Meghan will ‘formally step down as senior royals’ on March 31

Since everybody’s renaming everything, I have some ideas. We should refer to QEII as Liz of House Petty, and the Cambridges will be Bill and Cath of House Keen, and the Sussexes can be Harry and Meg of The One True House of Windsor. Or not, at this point, it honestly doesn’t matter. I get the feeling that Harry and Meghan knew that the worst could happen and they were prepared for it. Good thing too, because it’s all awful. House Petty keeps showing the world why Harry and Meg got the f–k out of Dodge. And Harry and Meghan are only tied to House Petty for roughly six more weeks.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will formally step down as senior royals next month, PEOPLE confirms. The agreement reached between the Queen and the couple last month will be put into effect starting March 31, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says. Starting April 1, Harry and Meghan will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by their U.K. charity foundation team.
“The Duke and Duchess will be spending their time in both the United Kingdom and North America,” the spokesperson adds. “In addition to continuing to work closely with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the U.K. and the Commonwealth throughout the year, The Duke and Duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish a new non-profit organization. The details of this new organization will be shared later in the year. In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.”
A review is still set to follow after 12 months, at which point the royal family will revisit the agreement. “As there is no precedent for this new model of working and eventual financial independence, the Royal Family and The Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” the spokesperson says.
Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during this 12-month period, however, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.
There are still “ongoing discussions” on whether or not Meghan and Harry and can use the word “royal.” Any changes will be revealed once the Sussexes launch their new charity organization, which was reportedly going to be named “Sussex Royal, the Charity Foundation.”
“As The Duke and Duchess are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family, and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing, however, a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organization,” their spokesperson says. While the discussions continue, it reportedly appears likely that they will not use the word “royal.”
Meghan and Harry will formally retain their “HRH” styles, but they will not actively use them. They will continue to be known as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles of The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron and Baroness Kilkeel. Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged.
So, Harry and Meghan are still all of these things: royal, duke and duchess, earl and countess, Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, Baron and Baroness, and they’re not removed from the order of succession. But they just can’t DO anything with all of those titles or use them in any way, even if they just want to keep the Sussex Royal Instagram handle. Because House Petty wants to the world to know that rapist predator princes are totally fine but a prince of the realm marrying a black woman is the worst thing to ever happen.
People Mag also gave some details on all of the events coming up for the Sussexes starting on February 28, which is where Harry will “attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on Feb. 28 alongside singer Jon Bon Jovi.” Harry’s also scheduled to visit the Silverstone Experience opening on March 6. Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. On March 9, they’ll attend some events for Commonwealth Day. On March 8, Meghan will do something for International Women’s Day. So… basically, they’ll probably arrive back in England on February 27 then stay through March 10, then they’re heading back to Canada. Lord, that 12-day period is going to be absolute chaos. It’s going to be brutal. The papers will attack them both relentlessly.
I worry about their safety going back. Too many hateful leaking people there.
The press are going to do the most because they’re money makers will be out of the country and the leaks and money will dried up. But I think we will see some people trying to play nice and try to butter them up to allow access especially to the invictus games. After March, reality will hit a lot of those people.
I’m trying but failing to get a feeling for how the British public really feel about them. I’ve seen the nasty social media and DM comments, of course, but I can’t tell if those are real people or media paid trolls or bots or what. Sometimes I think it’s 80% Samantha running multiple accounts because she refuses to do anything better with her life. They’ve done well with everything they were doing for their patronages so I really am not sure what kind of reception awaits from the real British public that will come into contact with them or be among the crowds.
I think the British public like them? I’m not sure though. but when you see them at engagements there are large crowds, people cheering for them, and don’t forget when British Vogue sold out so fast…I think that was just the UK initially. I know we didn’t get it here in the States for several weeks after that.
Maybe Sussexit has left a bad taste in some mouths, but I feel like there is a fair amount of support for them?
I don’t the British public at large care that much unless you’re a monarchist. British Republicans don’t like the monarchy or even acknowledge them. That’s why I was giggling at Max Foster and Piers Morgan going on American news stations complaining about two grown adult leaving a welfare system and wanting to work for themselves as if that’s a bad thing in 2020. As soon as people heard no more tax payer dollar funding their lifestyle and financial independence, they didn’t care anymore.
I saw a theory on twitter that fits IMO – H&M have already decided not to use Royal, and are going to be the Sussex Foundation or whatever, and this bit about the use of the word royal is to make it look like they were “ordered” not to use it as a way of showing that the Queen still runs the show and they are still being ordered around. Who knows, but that seems plausible to me, especially considering how the RRs are so determined to “put them in their place.”
The military bit is interesting to me because I think it shows that the palace realized the backlash that caused (removing Harry’s honorary titles and floating the idea of Anne getting at least one of them) and so is kind of trying to get around it without completely walking it back.
Anyway, those days when they’re back here are going to be insane. The press is going to have a field day. The body language at the commonwealth service is going to be analyzed to the nth degree.
I wonder whether it might have been someone forcing someone’s hand.
Discussions are apparently still ongoing as to whether the Sussexes can use “royal”. But yesterday there was a lot of fuss about them being BANNED (all caps obligatory) from using it.
So now what? If the Queen were to agree they could use it, it would look like she was going back on what she’d previously decided. A weak queen letting those upstarts boss her around? She’s not going to want that image out there.
If the Queen were to now agree they could use it, it would make all the RRs who have spent the past two days insisting they CANT use it look like idiots, so at that point we could expect a new round of stories about how Harry pitched a tantrum over it or something.
You gave us a very precise and good prediction of what’s gonna happen.
Personally, I think they were lucky if all the ghastly mess the RF is doing about the Sussexes’ exit stops there and nothing worse comes out of it. Like you said (and it’s a very good idea) they can rename the brand to Sussex Fundation or something like that to create an image they can sell.
But the house of Windsor didn’t say the last word, yet.
I think they are going to measure the temperature (how the world reacts to H&M) within the next 12 months they have to meet again with Harry. Mainly, I think they want to know if the Sussexes are doing fine, earning good money, stablishing their brand with success, being popular in their new capacity, etc. If yes, the Windsors will stricke again.
I wish them the best of course, but the RF didn’t survive all those centuries out the love of their hearts.
It must be of the most important agenda for BP/KP/Clarence House (maybe this one won’t be too much involved) and specially the Queen, to show clearly to their family and the world that there’s no life for a royal outside the Firm. I hope and pray I’m wrong.
The papers and his family. How uncomfortable is this going to be. Brutal.
I’m sure they’re counting the days.
When I was in Student Teaching, we’d make a Daisy Chain out of construction paper to count off the days till Summer break; I wonder if they have a metaphorical one, and pull off a link, mentally, one by one, until they can be done with that family of vindictive vipers.
I’m wondering if they’ll go back for Bea’s wedding, too. Considering how appallingly she (and most of the family (that we could see)) sat snickering and laughing at H&M’s wedding, I think I’d send a gift and apologies (Oh, dear, Archie has a bad cold and can’t travel! Oops! Sorry, calendar conflict…Regards!).
EVERY BREATH will be scrutinized when they’re back there, incl. HOW they fly there (any screams about Ed and Soph flying private to their ski trip? Or how ’bout Bea’s trip to Singapore? Wandering Will and Katie Keen’s trip, most likely on the DoW’s private jet again…anything, ANY word in the press? Right… of course not), staying at Frogmore (they’ve not paid for it yet!!), clothes, (of course every pound will be put out there, down to her tights).
I’d stay home in sweats!
I think they’ll come for Bea’s wedding only bc I think Invictus is around the same time (mid May I think?) so I bet you they come for maybe a month at that point in time – Invictus in the Hague, Bea’s wedding, maybe do an appearance at Ascot or a garden party, and then the Trooping. They’re pretty clear in all their announcements that they’ll be back in the UK regularly so I don’t think they are just going to go to the US for 6 months at a clip.
But, I imagine a lot of that depends on how the March trip goes. Like you said, their every breath will be scrutinized.
They are going to be joining the rest of the RF at the Commonwealth day service at Westminster – that should be interesting and all eyes will be on the Sussex’s and the Cambridges. I wonder if the DoLittles will make a big effort to look like they are besties with the Sussex’s.
that was the service with all those tense pictures from last year, right? So it will be interesting to see how it plays out. That was right around the time the Rose rumors were picking up too IIRC.
Now, the press are wondering if they’ll attend the Trooping with Archie. I hope they don’t bring him because they don’t deserve to see or pap that baby. Keep him as far away front that media as possible.
I totally agree@Brit
Archie is so stinking cute! He’s so adorable. I selfishly want to see more pictures of him because that cute face makes me smile. But he’s a human being who even as an infant is facing awful circumstances with the press. So I hope he stays hidden and depending on what his parents decide, we don’t get to see what he looks like at all anymore if they wish, and he gets to grow up relatively privately like children of some celebrities who manage to keep a lid on paparazzi photos. If he decides to become a public figure at 18, go for it. But until then, I hope he has the secure relatively normal life (out of the royal fishbowl) his parents are fighting so hard to give him.
I don’t think at this point they will bring Archie if they attend the Trooping. I think if things had been different, this probably would have been his first Trooping (he’ll be 13 months, which may be a little young but I think he would be okay) but I think with the current situation, they want to maintain complete control over him. They don’t want him at the trooping to spark stories about how he “behaved” (13 months!) or how he interacted with Louis or whatever.
I bet you we see him at Invictus though.
I know Harry hasn’t lost his place in succession, but considering they’re not “royal” anymore, wouldn’t they have to walk in/sit/stand behind Eddie now, if they follow the order of who goes in first, second, etc? Should be interesting to see where The Queen of House Petty makes them stand/sit, and if it will be anywhere near W&K.
ETA: Just realized, their “demotion” isn’t until the end of March, so they probably WILL be in the same formation as last year.
The article specifically says that their place in the order of precedence is unchanged.
@Becks1- they usually weren’t seated in true order of precedence when they were working Royals. So, their seats may change. True order of precedence is the monarch, monarch’a kids, and then monarch’s grandkids. Harry and William were usually seated out of order. If they seat Harry and Meghan in order of precedence they would be after Edward.
Good for them. The disrespect from the monarchy and the BM is really something to behold. I think reality is hoping home not just for the monarchy but the media as well. I’ve never seen an attempt to control two human beings more than the British Press’ desire to control them. It’s very insidious. I don’t get it at all. Harry and Meghan have made it perfectly clear with the lawsuits, stepping down and cutting out the Royal rota that they want nothing to do with the press and yet everyone is yearning and angry about them stepping down. The RF and media better enjoy these few weeks while they can because it will be over after March and hopefully Harry, Meghan and their son/future children never return to that toxic environment.
I know they don’t want to be away from their baby for a long period of time, but I really hope they don’t bring Archie back to London with them! For his and their safety!!!
And if they do bring him, please keep him far away from baldy Cain’s jealous ass! Lord knows what will happen!😬
That 12-month review is really annoying me…lord knows they’re gonna do whatever they can to stifle or disrupt the launch of their foundation in hopes that it fails. I also saw an article (I can’t remember which newspaper) about how it was a backdoor set up for Harry if he ever decided to come back. No mention of his wife and child. Harry alone.
They don’t even look at Meghan and Archie as his family. But they’ll be quick to tell you they aren’t racist and neither is the media, lol. Make no mistake, the RF are pissed because they can’t throw the Sussexes under the bus anymore to protect Andrew and Kate/William after March. The year review seems to be about the media and RF still holding on to the Sussexes for dear life because they need them for PR and money.
It really annoys me too, S808! That crappy family are so jealous of both H&M’s global reach, they want to make sure they have some form of control on their freedom!
Who care if the agreement is working for anyone else besides Harry and Meghan. They are the only ones this agreement should be catered to, not the rest of that trash family!
Hopefully, by that time, their Foundation will be running smoothly enough and they will have much firming footing with their own financial workings that they can tell Charles and Queen Petty thayt the can’t hold money over their heads as a threat.
The British media acting like Meg and Archie are just an after-thought for Harry and not the two most important people in his life is so disgusting. It reminds me of the way the US tabloids talk abut the biological Jolie-Pitt kids vs the adopted ones. It’s qwhite interesting…
Am not sure the RF feel that way esp as TQ made that statement when Sussexit happen – she specifically said that all 3 of the Sussex’s are and always will be loved members of the family. It’s the nasty tabloid media who is making out that Meghan and Archie are not welcome.
Agreed – as usual, the press is running wild with tiny inklings of truth.
While her words are nice and if she really does feel that way then great, but the actions and lack thereof towards Meghan tells a different story imo.
If I was Meghan I’d stay home with Archie. It would mean separation from Harry for a short while but it would be worth it to be away from the vicious press.
Exactly. They want pics of Meghan and Archie badly and why would I give that abusive press anything of me or my child. Yeah, they complain and be angry but what else is new.
“12-month review” = “Did we miss any opportunities to smear or belittle them?”
The papers are ALREADY attacking them 24/7 especially Meghan! I look forward to seeing them back in the UK because it’ll further highlight how much the fools at the palace will be losing. I said yesterday that the sudden announcement about them not using ‘royal’ part could be due to THEM dropping it after that Australian doctor interfered with the copyright process I think it allowed them a chance to make changes and they took it. I’d also refer to that report of janina following a account called Archie foundation.
This outdated institution is on its last leg. They no longer have anything to offer and losing their only minority women further signals to commonwealth countries that they are not accepted!
And dirty Andrew keeps the title? That family is the worst!
There are many royal families in Europe who’s kids live abroad and they’re not stripped of the title, or shunned like this. Monsters!
Imagine being in one of many “news rooms” in the UK, the slimy, vile, lying narratives about H&M that are being invented right now.
It’s good that the date is soon. I hope the media will not only stop criticizing them, but also stop making them into saints as well. It’s also time to stop all the criticism surrounding Kate. The focus has to be on Prince Andrew now. He needs to be stripped of his royal title and lifestyle. All the press surrounding the Cambridges and Sussexes are distracting the public from the big problem… Andrew!
They need to keep doing what they are doing. Ignore the naysayers, and please, leave baby Archie home with Ms. Doria! That’s too toxic an environment to expose your 9 month old baby.
I’m having a hard time seeing why not being able to use “Royal” in their branding would be considered petty.
One can consider the use of “royal” “king” “queen” etc (as stated in those 2 laws that have been cited before) as branding that belongs exclusively to The Crown, aka “The Firm”.
H and M have left The Firm and in doing so, lost the “right” to benefit from the branding that belongs to The Crown.
The difference here between H&M and for example, Fergie is the intention (or not) to submit to the authority of The Crown. The “boss move” of releasing the statement about leaving the working RF without clearing it with TQ beforehand made it perfectly clear that the Sussexes intend to do as they please regardless of what TQ says or wants.
There is no way that The Crown is going to allow it’s lucrative branding to be usurped by an entity over which they have no control.
Nevertheless he continues being a son a a king. They’re disgusting. How can you excommunicate a son? They were a lot more lenient when King Edward abdicated.
Janet—they did not leave the royal family. They wanted to step back from certain duties, they didn’t quit. And they tried to consult with the Queen about this and were blocked.
To be very clear – the “boss move” was precipitated by slick willy’s “boss move” of leaking the story to his buddy dan wootton and trying to (again) control the narrative. They are under no obligation to allow him to do that to them again – so, yes, they made it perfectly clear that they were not going to allow their family members to continue to paint them and their decisions in a negative light. And why shouldn’t two adults live their life without the constant back-stabbing of family and press? Why build their lives around a woman who didn’t lift finger one to support them publicly and instead let her sons and grandson trample their reputations on the daily? The royal family is perfectly capable of shutting down the press when the want to. Instead, they created an atmosphere where Meghan (and probably Archie, bless him) were UNSAFE in their home country. They whipped up public hate to the point where people literally want her dead. If she was any kind of grandmother (or leader), why did she let that happen? Simply because H&M were outshining the future future king and queen consort.
Why are you referring to H&am as the “two grifters”?
How are they grifters for wanting to be financially independent? As opposed to the rest of the family who made their money by colonizing other countries?
Well, “Bye!”
The press must be salivating. They will do the most.
If they DIDN’T plan to use royal from the start, they wouldn’t have called their website so. I think this was an unexpected development for them.
That said I think their life in Canada is going to be easier when it comes to paparazzi following them everywhere. It’ll be more because they now don’t have as much protection as they did when living in the UK. I think the paps will be truly a never ending presence in their life.