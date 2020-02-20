“Gwyneth Paltrow threw a ‘makeup free’ Goop Glow dinner party” links
  • February 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow did a “makeup free” dinner party. [Just Jared]
Mike Bloomberg hates trans people too. [Towleroad]
Harry Styles & Lizzo are BFFs now? That’s cute. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears broke her foot! [Dlisted]
This Erdem collection looks like Duchess Kate’s Victorian cosplay. [Go Fug Yourself]
The live-action Mulan film is getting a PG-13 rating. [Pajiba]
Leslie Wexner of Victoria’s Secret is finally stepping down. [Jezebel]
Finally, some Baby Yoda merch. [Seriously OMG]
These ski masks are actually really creepy. [OMGBlog]
Zooey Deschanel looks like she’s going to prom in 1988. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““Gwyneth Paltrow threw a ‘makeup free’ Goop Glow dinner party” links”

  1. dally says:
    February 20, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Is that… Samantha Ronson?

    Reply
  2. Badrockandroll says:
    February 20, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    that’s a lot of lipgloss, eyeliner and mascara for a makeup free event!

    Reply
  3. Helen says:
    February 20, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    I literally only wear makeup once or twice a year, and it’s usually on New Year’s Eve or Christmas parties. I can’t even imagine what it must feel like to be so invested that you have to throw a specific party to not wear makeup????

    Reply
  4. Florence says:
    February 20, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    I… can see false lashes, mascara, brow powder, possibly a touch of face powder on Goop, gloss (could be balm) and liner.

    That’s… yeah.

    Reply
  5. Kim says:
    February 20, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Says that after dinner, Paltrow and Alexandra Grant (artist dating Keanu Reeves) sat down for an intimate conversation. Very curious what they discussed.

    Reply

