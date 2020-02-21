Orlando Bloom corrected his misspelled Morse code tattoo of his son’s name



Last week, there was a celebrity who got a tattoo for his kid, but didn’t get it on his forehead. Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son’s name rendered in Morse code on his arm. Or, he tried to. The finished tattoo read “Frynn,” rather than “Flynn,” as commenters pointed out. Orlando just had the tattoo fixed. You can see his post on it above.

His tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, also posted the same slideshow photos with a comment of his own:

Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest 😁 + Life is officially back to normal

Orlando is lucky that his tattoo was easily fixed! As Kaiser said, this is actually a pretty funny mistake, as tattoo mistakes go. And he’s shared the alphabet in Morse code, which is cute. He also got a tattoo for his late dog, Sidi, which is very sweet. That said, I always wonder why on earth people do not double and triple-check the spelling of their tattoos before the artist gets to work. Don’t trust randos on Pinterest, which is where it seems Orlando found the Morse code that he used. I always cringe when I hear about people getting tattoos of words or phrases in languages that they don’t know well, and, inevitably, there’s a mistake somewhere. I also think that getting a tattoo in a language you aren’t familiar with is just asking for trouble, though it has the potential to entertain a lot of folks. At least Orlando won’t make that mistake again!

