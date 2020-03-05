Jayden Federline, 13, spilled some tea about Britney Spears & Jamie Spears

Jayden Federline is Kevin Federline and Britney Spears’ younger son (Sean Preston is the older one). Jayden is 13 years old. And like many 13 year olds, he experiments with social media. Unlike most kids, though, when Jayden does an Instagram Live event, his words get splashed around TMZ, Page Six and all of the gossip outlets. On Tuesday, Jayden did an IG Live where he said dumb sh-t about his grandfather and more (I’m not going to embed any of the video, the child is 13):

Britney Spears‘ 13-year-old son, Jayden Federline, ripped into his grandfather Jamie Spears in a no-holds-barred rant on Instagram Live on Tuesday. When a follower wrote, “kill your grandfather,” Jayden responded, “Bro, I was thinking the same thing,” in the almost 20-minute video. Jayden is the younger son of Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline. Then, when a fan asked the teen, “Is your grandpa a jerk?,” Jayden responded, “Yeah, he’s a pretty big d—k. He’s pretty f—king gay as s—t. He can go die.” During his Instagram Live, Jayden denied that his mother was being controlled, but said he would open up more about her situation once he reached 5,000 followers. Jayden said he last saw his mother two days prior to recording the video, but was currently staying with his dad, whom he praised. “I have the best dad ever,” he said. “My dad is literally Jesus.” Although Jayden slammed Jamie, he praised Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, saying he was “nice” and calling him a “really good dude.” He also spoke highly of his maternal grandmother Lynn Spears, saying, “My grandma is literally the best grandma in the universe. All of my grandmas, actually.”

He also said that Britney told him at one point that she might quit the music business, and he told her that she should stick with it for the money. Obviously, the Jamie Spears part of the thing is getting the most attention. It should be noted that in late August of 2019, Jamie Spears literally beat down a door to get his hands on Jayden and Sean and then he violently shook one of them. It was such a big deal that the police investigated Jamie for child abuse (he wasn’t charged) and the status of Britney and Kevin’s custodial arrangement changed via an emergency court order. It’s also worth noting that Jamie seems like a massively controlling douchebag. None of that excuses Jayden’s words, but it puts some stuff in context, and also… the kid is 13 years old and letting off some steam on Instagram. And K-Fed is on the case:

Kevin Federline is “handling” the aftermath of his 13-year-old son Jayden’s explosive new Instagram rant as a “family matter,” Federline’s attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “It’s the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old,” Los Angeles family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told us on Wednesday. “Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent.”

I would assume that means… Jayden is grounded, with no phone, no Instagram and no TV for two weeks? Is that the appropriate punishment these days? Read a book, Jayden!