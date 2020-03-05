Is Queen Elizabeth still salty about the Sussexes not bringing Archie to the UK?

There’s still the belief or theory that because Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is in the line of succession, Queen Elizabeth II could somehow “take custody” of him. Like, there’s a widespread belief that QEII could simply grab the child and claim that Archie is property of the crown and there wouldn’t be anything anyone could do about it. This is false. A similar argument was made when Charles and Diana divorced, there were “scholars” arguing that William and Harry were the heirs, therefore they “belonged” to the Queen and Charles. Diana still got joint custody in the divorce, because even with all the titles, it was still just a standard divorce and custody dispute.
I just bring this up because I’ve noticed the comments on this blog and other places about how the Queen could just, like, “take” Archie. She cannot. It would be kidnapping and it would be a huge crisis if she tried. That is not the reason why Harry and Meghan have not brought Archie back to the UK in 2020. They haven’t brought him back because the Windsors suck and because Archie’s just a baby and he’s not going to be used as a prop in the Windsor psychodrama. Speaking of:
Still holding out hope. Queen Elizabeth II fears she is missing all of Prince Harry’s son Archie’s milestones, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. The 93-year-old monarch is “heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” the source says. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”
Harry and Meghan Markle’s 9-month-old son has been living in Canada with the couple following their decision to step back from their royal duties.
“The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again,” the source says. “She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened.”
“The last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting,” a second source told Us.
According to the first insider, Prince William and Duchess Kate, who will be reunited with Harry and Meghan on March 9, also want to have a relationship with Archie.
“The Cambridges respect that Harry and Meghan have a lot going on,” the source says. “But they feel family should come first.”
This is passive-aggressive horsesh-t and I have no doubt that the Windsors are all working themselves into a lather about how Evil Meghan is “keeping Archie away” from the family. Meanwhile, the family threw Meghan and Archie to the wolves for months and months. F–k them. And the idea of Will and Kate insisting that “family comes first” is really hilarious. I mean, clearly, they don’t feel that way and it’s just Us Weekly, etc. But lord, these tabloids really have their storyline, don’t they? Poor Old Petty Betty thought she could throw the Sussexes under the bus and still demand to see Archie? As if.
Oh, and Dickie Arbiter had some thoughts too! He told an Australian outlet:
‘I’m sorry, there isn’t an excuse for not bringing him. After all, he’s got to meet his family, his family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States,’ he told Nine News Australia. ‘There’s always the excuse, “Well he’s too young to fly”; babies fly all the time, they flew Archie down to Southern Africa in October for that visit, so it wasn’t too far to take him there, so I believe that they should bring him.’
Asked if it was ‘spiteful’ not to bring him, Dickie replied: ‘Well it is spiteful, it’s inconsiderate as well, and the Queen is going to be 94 in April, she’s not going to be with us much longer. Prince Philip is going to be 99 in June, he’s not going to be here much longer. You’ve got to be practical, he was in hospital at Christmas, he looked pretty frail when he came out, and he’s up at Sandringham, nobody’s seen him, and he is frail. People do get frail at that age and it would be a great pity if Archie wasn’t brought over so that his great-grandparents could see him.’
This old bitch would know a lot about spite. If the Queen and Philip needed to see Archie so badly, they should have done something about the smears. And the Queen shouldn’t have exiled the Sussexes when clearly they wanted to still work for her in some capacity.
One more thing: Keir Simmons says Liz doesn’t even like babies.
A royal heart-to-heart? @KeirSimmons has the details on that reported 4-hour meeting between Prince Harry and the queen. pic.twitter.com/pljAIAeGjU
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2020
Dickie is an idiot. Archie should see Prince Philip even though “nobody’s seen him”. God. These people.
I still haven’t seen a decent source for the reports that they’re not bringing him. It sounds to me like made-up BS from the RRs so they can write about how evil she is for keeping him away all week. Dollars to doughnuts he’s coming with her.
Ol’ Brenda could have had a relationship with her great grandson if she’d, you know, stuck up for his parents, especially his mother, at ANY time, or, you know, gone down to see them at Frogmore.
As for Penis-with-Teeth and Kween’s reputed ‘family comes first’ bullshit – there are no words. Or an entire essay, but they don’t deserve that time and attention.
-Indeed, Kaiser: Dickie Arbiter really is an absolute bitch
That is exactly what I was thinking. She was never around when he was actually there, so what is the big deal now?
“so I believe that they should bring him” Not your baby so not your decision Dick(ie)
Oh man that line made me see red. How precious that this rando thinks his opinion matters here.
She purposefully missed a major milestone by not going to the christening, IMO
They are so stupid. Why would any parent put their baby on an airplane for commercial travel at this point during an outbreak?
They are tryong to get sone public outrage going but mo one cares. They are the babies parents and know what’s good for him. And everyone else is way too busy trying to keep their own family safe to care.
I do love that they no longer have the taxpayer argument so they are using the Queen.
omg, yes, I didn’t even think about that!
I somehow keep forgetting about the coronavirus (privileged viewpoint, I know; but it will be here in due course and the US healthcare system is NOT prepared for it at all! We have too many people with bad or no insurance and no sick leave! This will be bad)
Didn’t this come up at Christmas and it turned out that none of Princess Anne’s grandchildren showed up either? Royal reporters are salty they aren’t making any money, Windsor’s are salty because he can’t be used as a shield and the online haters want to see what colour he is and the texture of his hair (yes I have seen comments stating this). May he continue to remain where he is safest.
” there isn’t an excuse for not bringing him”- At the very least, Coronavirus is an excuse!
“After all, he’s got to meet his family” – No, actually, he does NOT have to meet his family. They have not treated his mother like family. And they weren’t rushing to see him while he was in the country, so they can get bent.
The British Media, BRF and British people do not own Meg, Harry, or Archie, and it’s clear that’s pissing off the media and family.
And is he really going to remember meeting his “family” at this young age?
If she wanted to see him so desperately she should have gone to his christening
Royal Dickie is a vicous old biddy. This entire narrative is as hilarious as it is galling. A baby has got to meet his family? Jeezum. That is reaching. Nobody cared about spending time as a family when they lived in the UK.
and the prince phillip angle is a weird one: “…He’s up at Sandringham, nobody’s seen him, and he is frail. People do get frail at that age and it would be a great pity if Archie wasn’t brought over so that his great-grandparents could see him.” If nobody is seeing PP, why would Archie be the one to visit him? Make that make sense.
So nuts for so many reasons! As everyone here keeps mentioning, Archie was right there at Frogmore for months!
Keir Simmons segment was awesome. I love that he started out asking who was leaking information like the 4 hour lunch with Harry and Petty Betty. None of the other RRs seem invested in asking that question, but its important and I liked that Keir brought it up almost immediately.
Also, the bit about the queen not liking babies is hilarious because its probably true. Would she probably like to see Archie? I’m sure, but she would probably want to see him for 5 minutes and then she would expect him to be whisked away. I don’t get the vibe from her, in general, of being a baby person, and I can also see at her age just being over it. She’s not going to have a relationship with Archie, but she’s also probably not going to have one of any significance with her other great-grandchildren either.
Bitch doesn’t get to be salty about anything at this point.
Absolutely not.
“ Queen Elizabeth II fears she is missing all of Prince Harry’s son Archie’s milestones…”
—you mean like his christening she didn’t bother to attend?
Liz don’t give a flying f about another great-grandchild. If she did she would have issued some sort of statement to protect his parents and after he was depicted as a “chimp” by the tabloids.
Do people also like to conveniently forget that Harry, Meghan and Archie ARE a family? So yes I agree, THEIR family should come first, not the one that’s been stabbing them behind their backs all along.
Victoria arbiter is so much better than her dad. She’s more analytical and less gossipy. Certainly less bitchy. Like with Meghan’s ‘no nude stockings ‘ during her engagement photocall ‘controversy’. She pointed out it’s regular but not protocol (unlike what everyone squawked about) .
She’s better, but she can still be a little passive agressive. She’s one of the “on-line trolls are so mean” without denouncing – or even admitting – the way the media whips people into a frenzy. That can be frustrating.
She’s been pretty sympathetic to the Sussexes from the start though. Calling out the chimpanzee comment (which I don’t think any of the other royal reporters did?) and saying the royal tradition of not responding was a mistake in this case. But she’s not going to think they haven’t made any mistakes. But I’ve read over her tweets and she’s pretty kind and understanding to them. She was on cnn too when sussexit broke. She’s also been calling on Andrew to testify in the Epstein case.
@Courtney – I absolutely agree that she has dispelled a number of BS protocol complaints, among other things. But she does push the be-kind thing in regard to internet comments, but really refuses to acknowledge the part the media play in the hate. That is really my big concern with her – especially when her father is such a D-bag. She is pretty even-handed in in her reporting.
I think she is definitely more even-handed than say….English or Andrews, but there are still some things that she has said that have caught me off guard, and I think “um, wow.” I cant recall specifics now though. She is definitely better than her father but that’s not saying a whole lot.
I don’t believe, for a single minute, that Petty Betty really cares all that much. She gives zero fucks. Wild Bill and Katie Keen gave her three proper (white) heirs to maintain the monarchy.
I think she cares about being out maneuvered and the optics of it. That’s about it.
Britain is a hostile environment when it comes to Meghan and Archie so it’s understandable not to bring him. No one in that family knows what’s best for the little guy except his parents and if they believe it’s best to leave him at home then that’s that. There’s no reason to even be discussing this. If they wanna see Archie so bad they can hop on a plane and hightail it to Canada.
I don’t think QE has taken an interest in any of her great grandchildren. Sure, she’s posed for a picture or two, but I’ve never seen her interacting with them. I don’t really think she cares if she sees Archie or Mia Tindall or Charlotte.
She barely parented for own children and we are supposed to think she’s desperate to see a great grandchild? Plus she’s 90+ and probably just tired and over everything including babies.
The old bat lived on the same PROPERTY as as Harry & Meghan when they were at Frogmore and didn’t visit Archie. But we’re supposed to believe she cares about seeing him now? Lol.
She can’t have her cake and eat it too. Remember when all of the Fail and such press used this for Meghan? I’d love to use it in this case.
Petty Betty can take two seats right next to her gold piano. The deal is, she gets to see him if she gets rid of the Rota or directs them to stop abusing her grandson’s family. Otherwise she can enjoy all the FaceTime sessions in the world with him.
I’m ignoring all the negativity in that press leak just to come here and say that this pic of Archie in his little bear cub hat with his dad fills my heart with absolute joy. Harry made the right decision to stand by his family.
He really is quite the snuggle-bug, isn’t he.
I’m sick of hearing this family first bull. If your family is toxic then screw that.
First of all QEII is N O T shaken up over H&M taking the decision to leave Archie at home. I feel anything she would be like “yes, quite right, that seems sensible.” Because I actually believe that she is really not into babies. Maybe she’ll want to meet Archie when he can shake her hand. So for all the whinging the RR are doing about his absence, their whining has no merit.
4 total and absolute dicks:
Arbiter, Palmer, Kay and Fitzwilliam.
Never have 4 gossip bitches been so accurately named.
Archie will be wherever his parents deem him safe to be . With them or with safe and loving careers. They are his parents, they choose. Not the racist BM and certainly not either of the trashy families.
He’s less than a year old, she’s only going for a week, and it’s flu/Coronavirus season. How is this even a debate? 🤷🏻♀️
“Family should come first.”
Isn’t that exactly what M & H are doing? They’re putting their own little family first. The media seems to forget that Harry, Meghan, and Archie are indeed a family.
I just visit this site now for the crazy commentary and comments about the Royal Family. So entertaining..