Duchess Kate wore a vintage de la Renta with polka dots & a high ruffled collar

The Duchess of Cambridge wishes she could go back in time and live at Downton Abbey. Or, failing that, she wishes she could go back to the 1980s so she too could copy the Sloane Ranger-meets-Dynasty look that Princess Diana popularized. Pussybows, bejeweled buttons, shoulder pads, ruffles, lace doilies, big fluffy hair, taffeta, chintz, polka dots, velvet, and more buttons. I go back and forth on whether I believe that Kate, in her own mind, thinks that she’s helping to re-popularize this kind of style or whether she’s just got such bad taste that she truly thinks this stuff looks good.
Alright, so Kate and William attended a reception last night in Dublin, hosted by Tánaiste Simon Coveney. They got to see a first-edition copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses, a book I have never even attempted to read (sorry, Irish peeps). For the reception, Kate did not choose some up-and-coming Irish designer, nor some British designer with Irish roots. She chose… Oscar de la Renta. Vintage de la Renta, to be more specific. Can you imagine going to one of those vintage shops and picking THIS? Fuschia and black polka dots with a Victorian ruffled collar? It’s just so bad. My goodness.
Meanwhile, William made a speech about the Troubles and all of that.
During his keynote speech, William said: ‘Growing up I remember seeing the troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland. This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and I took place yesterday when we laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, ”our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence”. But it was also a reminder of how far we have come. It is right that we continue to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past. And whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these.’
Prince William added that the changing relationship between the UK and the EU will mean Britain and Ireland will have to work together to ensure a strong friendship between the two. He said that while legal treaties are ‘vital in underpinning the relationships between states’, relationships between people are ‘equally, if not more essential – especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined’.
William also quotes his grandmother in the speech as he says Britain and Ireland are not simply neighbours, ‘we are firm friends and equal partners. The links between our people, businesses and our culture are inextricable, and we should all be proud to see how strong those bonds are. As we look ahead to some changes in our relationship, we must never forget how far we have come together in recent decades in transforming the relationships across our two islands.
Did… did William just get sent to Ireland to re-deliver the speech the Queen gave years ago? It sort of sounds like it. I mean, the Good Friday Accord was what? 1999? Let me look it up – it was 1998. More than twenty years ago, and the British royal family just drops in every nine years or so to reminisce about how everything’s cool now? And it’s so clear that this is about Brexit and Great Britain pissing off their EU trade partners. I don’t know. I’m not Irish so I’m sure I’m speaking out of turn. I find this kind of sh-t patronizing.
Same gd dress, same silhouette as always just a different fabric and threw on ruffles, buttons, cuff nonsense and whatever. Her fashion is so freakin bad. Her hair is terrible.
I had some horrible Diana cos play here.
It then made me feel very queasy.
I would hate to be Cathy. Maybe inside there is a dress down girl forced into fashion she has zero interest in. Maybe her lack of interest means that she is dressed by someone who loves Princess dollies.
Either way I wish she would find a great British designer or 5 and simply get them to style her.
Even if she was full blown Daphne Guinness or Solange it would be so wonderful and additionally showcase British fashion.
I don’t buy the dress like a Queen guff. That was from tonks ago. I want her to look like she is fierce and forward if she is to remain she will need to
It is more eighties style. She looks like a school marm in it.
Girl, that is so not your dress.
I feel like everybody here should love this outfit? Yesterday everyone was convinced she would wear orange And she was already being laughed at for it, that she was “allergic to wearing her hair back” because supposedly William doesn’t like it, plus this is a vintage so it’s not fast fashion. PS I also really dislike this lol
She knows what she likes and that’s what she wears. If she wants to look like a Golden Girl, why not? #SophiaPetrilloVibes
I watched 9-5 this weekend. This looks like a literal outfit Jane Fonda’s character wore in that movie. 1980s secretary realness. Utter fail. Kate’s fashion is just so, so bad. No wonder Willy always looks like he’s got a stick up his bum. He’s probably embarrassed to be seen with her in her cosplay getups!
royalwatcher.. Spot on. It so damn boring.The color hides the hideousness and that hairstyle. I really wish she follow Victoria, Letizia, Madeleine. Maxima or even Mathilde(she’s boring in a different way) for some fashion inspo that is never aging
That’s right! Lol I haven’t kept up with Kate, only since Meghan graced us with her presence. Has Kate always been so wrong fashion wise?
Yes. But ironically, it actually got way worse when she married into the RF and tripled her clothing budget. All that money with no sense of style to guide it. One bespoke monstrosity begat the next.
yes, but it has definitely gotten worse. She always really leaned into the coatdresses and such, but in the beginning she was a little more interesting – she didn’t always nail it, and sometimes it was a little Queen cosplay, but then the Diana cosplay really increased and she lost her footing. Its like her sense of fashion got worse, not better. there were less sleek dresses (like her engagement dress, or the tan dress she wore to meet the Obamas the first time) and more heavy coat dresses or doily dresses etc.
I actually used to really enjoy her style back when she was just Will’s girlfriend. Her look was very sloaney and English preppy, but she pulled it off well–lot of jeans and boots, simple tops with blazers. When they first got married she still seemed to dress like herself for the most part, she just added the cork wedges to dresses. But after a few years in, she went full on granny, 1800′s school marm style. It’s been a pity to witness.
you are soooo right! i couldn’t pin it down but yes, that’s the look. so sad.
I think vintage Oscar de la Renta is fabulous.
Every outfit she’s worn has been so much worse than the last. I thought her deplaning outfit was hideous and I couldn’t imagine anything being worse than that and then we got the Christmas tree/ugly Beatrice dress and I was shocked at how much more ugly it was than the deplaning. And now this monstrosity. What the F is wrong with this woman?! She can’t seriously have this bad of taste, can she? I cannot imagine anyone designing these outfits in the first place, let alone actively searching for them 40 years later and being like “Yes! This is exactly what I want!” I’m starting to get all conspiracy theory over here: like is she dressing so fugly to distract from something else? Like a pregnancy? Or face work?
Looks like a dress First Lady Nancy Reagan would of worn back in the 80’s
Agree to all your comments. Another new expensive ugly frock. It is Oscar de la Renta, so I know this cost a pretty pence. Where are the lamenting “taxpayers”.
I don’t like it but isn’t that 80s look in fashion? I wore it the first time around, but these younguns haven’t.
I actually like it from the hem up, until you hit the neckline. If it had an open v-neck with wide lapels it would be really cute. The Shakespearean ruffle look is awful though. I feel short of breath just looking at her.
That’s a clown dress.
Lol! Came here to say the same thing! Looks like she has on a pink clown collar. Not a good look.
Sometimes I think she’s trolling us. Like, her mindset is “you all thought my green arrival dress was bad? HOLD MY GUINNESS.”
Objectively I like her hair – but I’m a big fan of cute swingy ponytails even at my age lol, but with this look it just serves to date the dress.
I do kind of wonder if she’s pregnant bc I feel like she often gets bangs cut when she is first pregnant.
Anyway its like she goes out of her way to find the worst thing possible. In the picture from more of a distance where her arm is blocking the belt, the dress looks a lot better bc the polka dots aren’t as obvious. But up close – the collar, the belt, the buttons, the polka dots……this one is a doozy.
At least its not green?
Honestly, I think it would be fine if they had re-tailored the dress and got rid of the ruffled collar and maybe loosened the shoulders to be less boxy. That’s what makes it read very 80s. I’m not a huge fan of that shade of pink, but this could’ve worked with a little more modernization.
The collar really takes it to the next level, where it goes from being “not my style” to “omg what IS that.”
Another Diana cosplay
The dress would not be bad if one took a pair of scissors and cut off that awful neck ruffle.
Thank you.
I love the pull back shots where I can see the whole group. It really puts her dated fashion into context when surrounded by people dressed in current styles.
There was a lady in my parents’ church in the early 90′s who played the autoharp in a bluegrass group and she dressed just like Kate does. I know some people like her particular style and that is fine, but for me it only ever works in isolation (e.g. a photo of Kate only). Once I see her in context, she looks like a time traveler or 1980′s royalty cosplayer.
love your description of Kate’s fashion doppelganger haha
Another matronly dress. So wrong and so wrong is this visit during the coronavirus scare. What’s the word on George and CCharlotte’s school? Are those four kids still isolated? Will and Kate have been taking drinks and prepping food with no gloves at engagements. Not one q9rd from the British press of course but there would have been an outcry if Harry and/or Meghan have done the same.
I think we would have gotten an update if the kids had tested positive and the school had to close to disinfect or something. We don’t even know if the kids actually attended school after they were exposed. All that was said is that the kids had been exposed, at least one on a family vacation. So, it’s unclear if the school itself had been exposed at all. Unfair treatment of H&M aside, W&K probably haven’t been exposed to the virus by the school. There would have been follow ups they had been.
This is one of the worst things I’ve seen in my life omg maybe because I’m 25 but like I would only wear this if I was invited to a costume party or something wth
“we are firm friends and equal partners” Equal partners, lol. Why are UK politicians making statements to the press then that the Rep of Ireland was blocking Brexit and should also be leaving the EU as a convenience for the UK? GTFO.
It’s ridiculous. I don’t pretend to be an expert on the ins-and-outs of everything going on in Ireland and the UK, but frankly, I don’t have to be to know that statement is a load of crap.
There are ways to freshen up a vintage look, but she doesn’t quite have the eye for it, so this just looks matronly on her. It also just isn’t well taliored – way too loose in the torso area. The bottom works fine, and then you can see how the top just isn’t proportionate to the sleek cut of the bottom.
Why Kate? WHY?! She’s both slim and tall so she could pull off some great looks. Instead we get ruffles and buttons. I get that maybe she’s trying to be modest as a future Queen, but man. There’s got to be a better way.
The more William loses his looks, the more Kate dresses like a visually impaired person in the 1980’s.
This dress is…not good. And as Kaiser said, why not use the opportunity to highlight an Irish designer? Weird choice.
Also – why does she always carry a clutch?? There’s no way there’s actually anything in there right?? It’s not like she needs her credit card and phone on her in these situations! I used to think it was so she could have something to do with her hands but it just seems silly.
That dress is horrid.
And William’s speech was grating to me, especially in light of what I know about England’s history with Ireland and in light of the xenophobic stupidity that is Brexit. But maybe that’s just me being grumpy this morning.
If she is going to copy Diana’s style she should at least aim for the later years when Diana had professional advice and looked great. But instead she copies looks from the early years where Diana looked silly and dowdy more often than not.
This matronly dressing is a strong signal to counter the flashing events that defined her younger life. This is saying, see, that was the old Kate. Now Catherine the future future queen is conservative and ready to be queen.
And Cain delivering the message from his grandmother has me rolling my eyes. He really needs to find his purpose in life and find something that defines him. He and his wife are like milk and bread compared with Harry and Meghan who are like champagne and caviar.
I like the color on her and that she did something different with her hair. I dunno, it’s not THAT bad. I think it’s pretty cute. Maybe I’m crazy.
Nancy Reagan. That’s what I see. And did she cut those side bangs (or “wings” if we are really being 80s appropriate) so she could have the wisps on the side and SWF Our Duchess of Sussex’s messy bun signature style?
Oh, and by the way, the Fail last night had a whole headline and story about Willileaks (love that) making that bad coronavirus joke complete with a lot of shaming comments. Of course, today, the headline has been changed to something innocuous…. Wills complaining that he’s only had two sips of Guinness because it keeps getting taken away.
Spot On. It is Nancy Reagan. What can’t Kate “just say no?” https://www.woodtv.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2016/03/nancy-reagan-portrait-030616_38563035_ver1.0.jpg
Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’….
Lol!!! Like Kate’s ever worked a 9 to 5!
I really think that Kate just likes this style. She likes a strange vintage. And it’s not that it even looks bad on her, she actually looks ok in it, its that it’s bad in general. Honestly without the ruffled collar it’s not so bad.
I think the dress would look awesome on the right person. Lucy Boynton maybe? Anyway, it’s not a good look, coupled with the matchy-matchy secretary hair style. If you’re gonna wear something fussy, you gotta accessorize like you understand the look you’re serving. It needs a dash of modern styling or else it looks like you’ve wandered off a stage play of 9 to 5.
As rude as William is I am surprised he doesn’t tell her she looks too outdated. Or maybe he doesn’t want her to be desired?
This has to be the ugliest, frumpiest thing she’s worn in a minute.
Good gravy
I knew that the pie frill collar would come out at some point.
Even the Daily Wail have an ‘article’ on ‘how Diana wore the look first’. Thing is, when Diana wore it, it was decade-appropriate and she was Diana. Kate is just… beige. Magnolia paint. She’s never going to be exciting, she’s never going to work, and when the Wail finish making up pieces about Meghan and Harry, they’re going to turn on her.
I went through the fashion archives for Diana recently just to see how much truth was in the “cosplay” comments, and it’s….pretty spot on. A lot of Diana’s looks work well in photos but they are very clearly of the era, and there is a very noticeable shift in her styling going in the 90s to match the times. Retro is fine, but Kate doesn’t quite understand how the look has to be either modernized slightly or it has to be full on dedication to work.
I took my dog to a circus class a couple of years ago and she wore a ruffle that looked almost exactly like this
haha that sounds like so much fun! what a great activity
It was a blast and we still do some of the tricks!
The tragedy of all this fashionery. Whew. Time for Meghan to show us what true fashion is bc Katie child. This ain’t it. Looking like she stole Diana’s dress from beyond the grave.
Kate’s entire look this trip is reading really old! She looks like she’s aged a lot and she’s dressing like my 80 year old granny.
Kate looks hideous. I like the concept of her wearing vintage because it’s sustainable fashion but Lord I H A T E the 80s. I definitely feel like this trip is a “soft diplomacy” post-Brexit tour. That said, the Troubles may have ended in 1998, but it is still a big deal for a lot of people. My parents spent most of the 90’s bringing children from Ireland to America for the summer to escape violent conflict. The program they worked with placed Catholic children with Protestant families and Protestant children with Catholic families in an effort to build tolerance. I’ve seen first hand the impact that The Troubles have had on people who are now today’s adults. William the Wanderer might have been quoting Granny, but the subject of his speech does have merit.
This is the worst Diana cosplay yet although maybe she has a thing for Nancy Reagan too. So terrible. I like her hair though.
grammar police — “for Catherine and me” — ugh. And the dress, hideous…
Ok, so I don’t usually buy into the theory that there are PR people pulling the strings on website comment sections, but the comments about these 2 on the daily fail article were truly ?????????????? Like “Kate looks fantastic and amazing with her great fashion sense and she and William will be the saving grace of the monarchy with their three angelic perfect children.” just hundreds and hundreds of those. What in the damn hell??????
Everything about her is dated. I don’t want to sound patronizing but she needs to grow up. The early 2000′s hair & makeup mixed with 80′s designer is trash. I want her in sleek tailored neutrals. I want her hair chopped, textured & toned to a beige brunette. I want her skin to glow with brows that pop, a minimal eye & a berry matte lip. Imagine her in a cream sheath dress with no ornamentation. You would actually be able to see her.
Maybe she doesn’t want any of that.
I just came here to see if Kaiser used my favorite of her phrases: bangs trauma.
This sums up the Cambridges nicely: Arthur Edwards – weasel royal photographer – captioned his twitter photos of last night’s speech thusly.
“…The Prince made a speech and toasted the Irish President and the Irish people and Mr. Coveney made a speech and toasted the Queen. The Duchess clapped”
Job well done Katie.
Which British Duchess was it who started wearing vintage right away on the job and during her pregnancy? Oh that’s right, this is both Diana and Meghan cosplay.
Maybe she likes the vintage look? But she can’t pull it off. It just makes her look outdated. For the longest time, I thought maybe fashion in the UK was behind the US because of the way she dresses.