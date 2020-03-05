“The Dixie Chicks are back with a music video for ‘Gaslighter’” links
  • March 05, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Dixie Chicks have a new single & music video! “Gaslighter” sounds like it’s about a lot of different terrible dudes. [LaineyGossip]
The Batmobile just looks like a regular sportscar? [OMG Blog]
SNL peeps apparently hate Pete Davidson. [The Blemish]
Janelle Monae is so beautiful, but is this the look? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Donald Trump also said it’s fine to go to work when you have coronavirus. It is not. Please, if you think you have it, don’t go anywhere. [Pajiba]
Coronavirus has also affected No Time to Die’s release date. [Dlisted]
I’m so sorry, Venezuelan women. [Jezebel]
Stella McCartney’s new collection is SOOOooo bad. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““The Dixie Chicks are back with a music video for ‘Gaslighter’” links”

  1. Ae says:
    March 5, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    I stan these women.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment