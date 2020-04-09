Cardi B went on an amazing rant about the youth vote, recession & ‘boronavirus’

I know Cardi B isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. If I’m being honest, she’s not my favorite person in the world, but I have a lot of respect for how she talks about political issues, economic issues and America. Let’s be real: more people will pay attention to what Cardi B says about politics than what is being said by most of the political commentators on MSNBC. I’m not saying that as a good or bad thing, it’s just a fact. Cardi reaches more people. So I like the fact that with her reach, she’s making genuinely good points, albeit in a NSFW obscene-language kind of way. But we’re all working from home now, right? So it’s fine to watch this with the volume all the way up! Here’s Cardi talking about Bernie Sanders dropping out, how we need to get Donald Trump out of the White House, how younger people need to GOTV and how we all need to focus on the economy.

Cardi B talks about the Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the 2020 democratic race, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdAfp403Mw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2020

What is my favorite part/quote? “Boronavirus” is definitely a highlight, and I’m still laughing. She also says that Bernie Sanders lost because “I see a lot of young people on the Internet always lying … y’all motherf–kers, y’all young motherf–kers. Y’all wasn’t voting, y’all wasn’t voting, what the f–k was up with that?” On Donald Trump, she says: “I do not want 45 to be president again, now y’all this sh-t is very f–king serious. The state of America right now, we got no f–king time to play around … do you really want 45 to be in charge of the recession.”

Cardi also announced her own stimulus package: she’s partnering with Fashion Nova to give away $1 million over the next month. They’ll be giving $1000 every hour to a needy family for the next five weeks or so.