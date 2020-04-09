Ariana Grande did her own press-on nails at home: would you try them?

Ariana Grande isn’t letting a few missed salon appointments get her down. With hair, skin and nail salons classified as non-essential businesses, most have closed, hopefully just temporarily. But like so many of us stuck-at-home, Ariana chooses not to see this as a challenge and to do it herself. She first took the opportunity to let her hair down, literally. Losing her signature ponytail extension, Ariana gave us a glimpse of her natural curls on Twitter. Since then, she’s proudly letting her Quarantine Curls fly free to the delight of her IG followers.

But as she lost her hair extensions, she replaced her nail extensions. As one who generally sports long nail tips in a dazzling array of colors, Ariana has turned to an old friend of the nail-challenged: press on nails. An LA nail artist sent Ariana a set of blue press on nails, which Ari put on in the comfort of her own home. She filmed her sparkly new manicure for her stories:

[From Twitter via Hollywood Life]

Apparently, Ari showed off the nails in a few other clips, but IG Stories, like press on nails, are not long for this world so I never got to see them.

As I mentioned the other day, making an appointment to have my nails done will probably be my first phone call post quarantine. Although, I have to say, my nails are in great shape for four weeks since my last appointment. There’s nail grow-out, obviously, and the gel is starting to streak, but the acrylic is still super strong. That didn’t stop me from swinging by the nail aisle to check out the press ons during my last visit to the drug store, however. I got nails when I was 18 and have worn them on and off since. So I’ve had natural nails for years at a time, but the truth is, I just like the look of my acrylics. So if my nails snap off while my nail salon is closed, I will definitely go the Ariana route and pick up some fun alternatives to wear around the house. (I’ve tried doing my own acrylic and it never looks right.)

I do hope small businesses are able to weather this isolation period. We have so many wonderful hair/nail salons near me, it would be a shame to think they won’t come back. And the last time I was in my manicurist’s chair, she told me some very sad stories of being profiled during this outbreak due to being Asian. Remember to support and stand up for all your neighbors during this time, fear can really bring out the stupid in some folks.