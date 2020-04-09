Joe Biden went with a gracious, conciliatory tone towards Bernie Sanders’ supporters

Yesterday, Bernie Sanders finally suspended his campaign. It’s been clear since early March that Sanders didn’t have a real path to the nomination, no matter what his minions and bros claimed. So, Joe Biden is our de facto nominee. I didn’t vote for Biden in the Virginia primary, I voted for Elizabeth Warren, and I didn’t support Biden early in the primary in 2019, I supported Kamala Harris. But even I got on board the No More Malarkey train a while back. Basically, as soon as the South Carolina primary was called, it was clear that Democratic voters were “coming home” to Biden, someone they have trusted for many years. Do I think Biden is the best possible option? Of course not. The best possible option would have been Harris or Warren. But the Bernie Bros smeared the f–k out of Kamala early and often, and Warren was ignored for months by the male-led media and political commentariat. So this is where we are.
Personally, I remain angry at Sanders and his toxic followers and I’m not going to forgive them anytime soon. Two months ago, they demanded that everyone kiss the ring and anoint Sanders. Now that the Sanders campaign crashed and burned under their own mismanagement and toxicity, they’re demanding that Biden “earn their vote” and demanding that Sanders “push Biden further left.” These are the same people blanketing social media and every comment section to smear Biden, just like they smeared Warren and Harris. I don’t know, maybe I’m getting too old, but I really hope the Democratic establishment truly ignores all of these motherf–kers who are attempting to hold the election hostage? Especially since they have historically been the loudest, most aggressive and most misogynistic “activists” around? Still, Biden tried to go for a conciliatory, ass-kissing energy to the Bros:
I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020
And to Bernie’s supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020
If you’d like to know what kind of energy the Bros are bringing to Biden’s gracious attempts to bring people into the big tent, just click on any of those tweets and read the responses. There’s a fundamental problem in this country: too many people do not understand how political processes work. They honestly thought that King Bernie could wave a wand and bring Medicare-for-all and now Joe Biden is the reason why that won’t happen. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is packing every court with 30-year-old Fox News contributors and I just can’t.
Additionally, there are still people fretting over how little attention Biden has gotten during the pandemic. The thing is, Biden has been in a difficult place politically in the past month – unable to hold rallies or any public events and unable to properly attack Trump because Bernie Sanders was still in the race, and Sanders’ goons were still attacking Biden over everything. Now with Sanders out, Biden gets to direct all of his energy towards Trump. And not only that, with Sanders out, we’ll now get a vice-president announcement AND high-profile surrogates. Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, John Lewis, Jim Clyburn, the Clintons, and more. They’ll all be endorsing Biden and working as surrogates for his campaign in the coming weeks and months. Something to look forward to.
That actually is a pretty great statement.
Vote like your lives depend on it, because they DO.
I hope the bro’s calm down and come to their senses in the next few months. We are all supposed to be on one side. I personally don’t think they are as powerful as they think they are.
And this time they don’t have a woman to blame – so likely they won’t be AS vicious.
I’m glad he’s being conciliatory to Bernie Bros. It’s smart. I hope he holds his nose and speaks to Republican voters in a warm and gracious manner as well.
It may be satisfying to ignore or insult these people but it’s not the way to win votes. At the end of the day the most important thing is getting Trump out of the White House.
Bernie ‘dropped out’ but is saying he’s going to stay on the dnc ballot and continue to accumulate delegates in order to influence the convention. “The struggle continues”
No endorsement. No call for unity. And that’s reflected in the behavior of his people. Trumps actions are literally killing people daily. Literally putting kids in cages daily. You can miss me with ‘earn’ my vote. If 4 more years of Trump doesn’t motivate you now that we are down to the final two then I have nothing for you. This isn’t the primary anymore-this is prime time.
A gracious and eloquent statement. I saw mixed reactions from the Bernies yesterday. Some were accepting, just hoping that their issues would be addressed. Others weren’t sure what to do. Others switched to Trump. It was pretty evenly split.
ETA and, of course, Trump had to jump in and blame Warren because a smart woman is always responsible
First, we all know I loathe Bernie. He is an empty suit & always has been. His supporters are worse. (Had to nerve to go after John Lewis? Get his name out of your nasty mouths) Mainly because of their “purity politics” stance, As if that has ever been a successful strategy in the world of negotiation which is sadly what politics have evolved to. stance. (It delivered to SCOTUS the likes of Gorsuch & Kavanaugh)
Biden is a good man. His speech & his campaign has the same tone, a return to decency. He wasn’t my first or second choice. (Pete & Elizabeth) I DO believe he will right the ship & is surrounding himself with the voices of the future (Pete, Kamala, Cory, Yang, Amy) & whether it’s palatable or not he has GOP friends in the senate & House. Those things will truly matter to dig us out of the sh&t pile Trump has buried us in.
When Bernie announced he was suspending his campaign (yes that means he can still take your money) yesterday (something he didn’t do for HRC because misogyny) my first thought was “Release the Obama” I can only imagine how terrified the Orange Buffoon must be at this moment. He always feared Biden which is why he was violating the Constitution to get dirt on him. Now he will have to see Obama in all his eloquence talk about how truly bad a president he has been.
I hope all of Trump’s nightmares (of him facing the music & going straight to jail) come true in vivid breathing technicolor nightmares. Of course I have alway said I would vote for Satan sailing in on his catamaran (even though I think Satan more of a pontoon boat man) if it meant getting Trump out of office.
I think it will be Biden/Harris & that gives me a little hope in this time of terror. Everyone stay safe & vote the monsters out
Bernie is incapable of supporting anyone other than Bernie. He needs to be ignored until he fades away, and I believe he will a lot faster than many are deluded into thinking. Too much happening. By summer will anyone other than russian trolls, gop trolls, and a few bitter women-hating dead enders care? Nah.
Joe affiliates, builds consensus, Bernie does not. I do foresee Joe building a strong administration with not only the best people but 50% female.
Problem is that Regan figured out how to win the undying loyalty of the far right for the Republican Party. There is a far left, for whom economic justice is paramount. The democrats have stayed firmly in the center on economic issues and never brought the far left in permanently. The party is fractured because of that. Obama bailing out banks but not average workers did not help. Joe telling billionaires their standard of living won’t go down is not helping. And we know that they have to operate under the conditions that do exist not conditions we wish existed. But that’s cold comfort for struggling people. I can accept it because I’m doing well. Democrats have been able to win a 4 national elections since Regan by appealing to centrist republicans and independents. That is getting harder and harder as political identity is becoming more entrenched. If the Democrats don’t become a big tent on economic issues like they are on social issues I don’t see them fairing well. A real living wage, worker and labor protection, access to healthcare, education, and housing have to be front and center on the platform. And if the far left would really look at Biden’s platform they’d see things they would like. Both sides have to come together with one another before the centrist wing starts talking about courting Republicans.