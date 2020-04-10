Kelly Ripa admits two of her three kids aren’t speaking to her in isolation

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are continuing to broadcast Live with Kelly and Ryan from the safety of their own abodes, like many talk show hosts are doing. The other day, Kelly broke down in tears as she discussed the social tension in her home. Kelly is locked down with her husband Mark Consuelos and her three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17. Kelly ‘confided’ in Ryan that she was currently not speaking to two of her children because they are refusing to hug her. She explained that she’s missing her parents (who are fine, but not with them) so much, she can’t understand why her kids don’t take the opportunity to hug her while they have her.
The stress of social distancing may have started to take its toll on Kelly Ripa.
On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the morning show host, 49, got emotional while reflecting on her family and how they’ve been dealing with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Though she is currently staying at home with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Ripa shared that some of her kids “won’t hug” her during their time together.
“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”
Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.
“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”
Normally, I would make a joke about Kelly going in for a hug and her kids whipping out a rolodex with the times she’s bagged on them on air in response. But honestly, I felt for Kelly missing her parents, needing some kind of connection to anyone right now. I know my emotions are all over the map these days. I find myself being wounded at things I would normally let roll off my back. So I could see reaching out in an emotional low point and taking the rejection as deeply personal. I don’t know that I’d stop speaking to someone over it, but Kelly does like to exaggerate.
Kelly also spoke about her kids and school. She talked about Michael’s graduation from NYU being cancelled. She said that Michael didn’t care but she’d wanted to go, and her father really wanted to see his grandson graduate. I’m thinking a lot about graduates, both college and high school. I’m like Michael, I didn’t want to walk in my high school ceremony (but did, for my parents and grandparents) and didn’t attend my college ceremony. However, graduating high school and college are big deals and I feel for anyone who will miss these once in a lifetime opportunities that was looking forward to them. As Kelly said, these are very small issues given the gravity of what’s going on in the world, but I do think people should be allowed to feel or grieve the things they are missing. As CB said in her post yesterday about coping, there really isn’t a ‘right’ way to feel currently.
I don’t get it. She’s upset they don’t want to hug her so her response is to not talk to them? How is that helping the situation?
It sounds so manipulative. I hope she was joking? But if she was, it’s a stupid joke and if I were one of her kids, it would make me really angry.
I do feel for Kelly with wanting connection, as we all do, but I’ve always gotten a manipulative vibe from her (not talking to your children who are still around the age where they are developing into adults because they won’t hug her?!). Maybe they are just not as affectionate as her and that’s fine. It’s not just about her.
Same. She sounds like a textbook narcissist
If my parents were constantly talking about me on national TV, I’d be pissed too.
That is absurd behavior from a grown woman. Your kids are not under obligation to fulfill your emotional needs.
Giving them the silent treatment? Manipulative beyond belief.
Yeah, she’s really not helping things by not speaking to them. Not to mention, she should be modeling more mature behavior to them. They’re not young kids but this is still a really scary and sad time for that age and she should be the grownup trying to help them manage in a healthy way. Sigh. It’s hard.
I have no more words for this kind of manipulative cr*p.
I don’t watch their show, but I have seen clips of her sharing really private stuff about her kids. That combined with this story makes her seem very difficult. There seems to be no respect for feelings or boundaries. Sounds like a super fun house right now.
Take note Kelly: the silent treatment is abusive. No wonder your kids won’t hug you.
Yeah, she’s supposed to be the adult, and even though her kids aren’t small, she’s still the parents, and they’re children in the relationship.
I would be sympathetic if it was the thoughtless teenagers refusing to talk to their mom, or if she said she cried when they dodged her hug. Those are normal mom reactions to also fairly normal teen behavior. But that she’s a 49-year-old woman giving her own kids the silent treatment over something so petty? She sounds like the stroppy teen, not her offspring. And then to go on TV and get tearful about it? Manipulative AF.