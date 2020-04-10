Kelly Ripa admits two of her three kids aren’t speaking to her in isolation

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are continuing to broadcast Live with Kelly and Ryan from the safety of their own abodes, like many talk show hosts are doing. The other day, Kelly broke down in tears as she discussed the social tension in her home. Kelly is locked down with her husband Mark Consuelos and her three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17. Kelly ‘confided’ in Ryan that she was currently not speaking to two of her children because they are refusing to hug her. She explained that she’s missing her parents (who are fine, but not with them) so much, she can’t understand why her kids don’t take the opportunity to hug her while they have her.

The stress of social distancing may have started to take its toll on Kelly Ripa.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the morning show host, 49, got emotional while reflecting on her family and how they’ve been dealing with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Though she is currently staying at home with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Ripa shared that some of her kids “won’t hug” her during their time together. “I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?” Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Normally, I would make a joke about Kelly going in for a hug and her kids whipping out a rolodex with the times she’s bagged on them on air in response. But honestly, I felt for Kelly missing her parents, needing some kind of connection to anyone right now. I know my emotions are all over the map these days. I find myself being wounded at things I would normally let roll off my back. So I could see reaching out in an emotional low point and taking the rejection as deeply personal. I don’t know that I’d stop speaking to someone over it, but Kelly does like to exaggerate.

Kelly also spoke about her kids and school. She talked about Michael’s graduation from NYU being cancelled. She said that Michael didn’t care but she’d wanted to go, and her father really wanted to see his grandson graduate. I’m thinking a lot about graduates, both college and high school. I’m like Michael, I didn’t want to walk in my high school ceremony (but did, for my parents and grandparents) and didn’t attend my college ceremony. However, graduating high school and college are big deals and I feel for anyone who will miss these once in a lifetime opportunities that was looking forward to them. As Kelly said, these are very small issues given the gravity of what’s going on in the world, but I do think people should be allowed to feel or grieve the things they are missing. As CB said in her post yesterday about coping, there really isn’t a ‘right’ way to feel currently.