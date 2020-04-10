Gal Gadot: The pandemic is ‘horrible, frightening’ & a ‘blessing in disguise’

Just a reminder that we’re still getting magazine covers from the pre-quarantine era. Gal Gadot covers the May issue of Vogue because she was supposed to be promoting Wonder Woman: 1984, but the film got pushed back and the bulk of the interview was done months ago. Still, it was nice to see this cover and cover story. The cover is… a look. I feel bad that the image seems a bit off, but it’s not terrible and it’s not like Vogue did her dirty. You can see the full Vogue interview here. Some highlights:
Coming from Tel Aviv to LA: “I will always feel foreign in L.A.. You can’t walk anywhere here. You know what I like about home in Israel? Everything is five minutes away. Five minutes walking to the gelato place, five minutes to the beach, five minutes to our cousins’ house. And all of our neighbors are our friends. But there’s always give-and-take. How do you say in English? Eat the cake and leave it whole? Eat the cake and…. There’s something with a cake.”
She feels like she needs to be more than just an actress: “Just . . . inertia… We’re living in a world where everything is by titles: You are a writer; I am an actress. I don’t want to sound too New Age–y . . . but we’re always evolving and changing, and life happens and takes us in different directions. Yes, I am an actress, but at the same time, I have this appetite to do more—bigger, deeper, more interesting.”
Ambition & karma: “Yeah, I’m pretty ambitious. I’m not elbowy . . . if you say that here. But I’m a big believer in karma, and if it’s mine it’s mine, and if it’s not it’s not. I’m not fighting for things. But when I’m there, when I’m facing the opportunity, I’m completely onboard. I definitely make sure to be prepared, to do the work, to come in 100 percent and go for it.”
When she found out she booked Wonder Woman: She told her husband, “‘After I shoot the movie? I want us to have another baby.’ … It’s like the more successful I get, the more I want to plant my roots in and make sure everything is balanced and still focused on the important things in life, which, for me, is family.”
How she feels about the young female fans of WW: “They care. It had an effect on them; it meant something to them. And just because of that, I care for them, and I want to hear what they have to say. Often it’s about a profound effect that it’s had on their life. Usually it’s that it triggered them to make a change, to do something they would never do, to be courageous.”
Life in quarantine: “Obviously the circumstances are horrible and frightening, but we’re home and we’re trying to make the best of it—to enjoy the quality time. It’s so surreal. I’ve never been through times like these. But I’m also full of hope for when it will be behind us….We try to avoid watching the news when [the children are] around. So right now that’s the situation. We’re trying to enjoy the quality time that we have. The girls are not worried. They feel safe. I think the girls are going to grow up being able to tell their kids that they lived through the corona times. But we’re really trying to…how do you call it? Um…there’s a saying. Let me see if I can get it…Um…It’s like…something in disguise? Blessing in disguise.”
Yeah, it doesn’t feel like a blessing in disguise, it just feels like a tragedy which will upend our lives for months and years, not only with the actual virus and deaths, but with the recession and unemployment and political chaos. I realize Gal was speaking as an optimist and speaking of her own personal silver lining (more time with her family), but a tad tone-deaf. But again, English is her second language and she struggles with English idioms (the cake thing was adorable). I also like the word “elbowy” to talk about ambition. Maybe she can create some English idioms of her own!
Cover and IG courtesy of Vogue.
I need celebrities to stop speaking out about corona. I get for them inside their privileged bubble, this feels like they’re being punished and the danger is far away. But thousands of people are dying Gal! Painful deaths, alone. Millions are unemployed petrified of how they’ll pay rent. It’s not a f-ing blessing. Please stfu.
Yeah, I think she got a bit lost in translation in the last paragraph, I suppose she meant she tries to make the most of the situation, but it’s certainly not a blessing in disguise. (I can attest I thought it was “in the skies” for years – not a native English speaker)
There are nice things when you are home all the time. But we are not home, we are home in a time of a pandemic.
I already mentioned here my distaste for her based on briefly knowing her and her husband (he’s a sweetheart actually) back when they lived near my work.
Anyway, this interview along with the “imagine” video make me dislike her even more. She’s just so hollow and cringey.
No blessings here. My business is for events, and so I no longer have a business, and no idea when there will be events again. People in my industry are claiming it will be back this summer. I think that’s magical thinking. I’m losing everything I have, but I feel that as long as I don’t lose someone I love, I will make it to the other side. I just don’t believe the other side is coming any time soon. Frankly, I don’t think we can truly reach the other side with this president in office. We need mass testing, MASS testing, including mass testing for antibodies, and we aren’t going to get it.
I did finally start a political blog that will also sell political merch I design. (dem only). I’m a writer and very creative by nature. So at least that will keep me sane, as I lose everything I own and may (probably) have to move. At least I do have someone I can move in with. And I’ll rebuild eventually. But a blessing in disguise? Oh, no. No. Not at all.
What’s the name of your blog? I’d love to check it out!
Getting cool girl vibes, with a spoonful of tone-deafness and a hint of vapidness.
This horror show is really uncovering the economic injustice of these hollow people living dream lives when really creative and profound people are struggling.
Well, we’ll see how well they do in the future. I will likely never go to a movie again. I used to go all the time in my 20′s! One of my favorite things to do was to go to afternoon, weekend, matinees by myself. What a great feeling. I wasn’t lonely, the opposite, so that was my time to steal when no one could find me or no where I was. It was almost magical. But these past few years, I rarely went. Just for the big spectacle movies, like Marvel, and ironically, Wonder Woman. I won’t go see Wonder Woman. I would have been first in line before this. No way. You won’t see my ass in a movie theater this year, or frankly next year either. Who knows what’s going to happen. once trump reopens everything without mass testing in place, and the bodies begin to really pile up, we’ll see who’s going to the movies.
Maybe they’ll bring back drive-ins. Or maybe, these spoiled brats are going to be taking big pay cuts and be far less relevant than they have been up to now.
Both myself and my husband are privileged to be able to work from home. But not as privileged as these two: privileged enough to both not work and not be stressed. We have 2 very young kids, and our work hours overlap – but we’re not getting work done while watching so there’s catch up at odd hours. There’s no quality time! It’s survival between emails. We just pray for decent weather so we can at least go outside. My contracts up in June so I have no idea what will happen to our finances as it’s doubtful anyone will be hiring. It’s stressful and the kids can feel our strain. I’m happy others are able to balance better but somehow there’s less quality time than before.