Karlie Kloss: ‘I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love’

Karlie Kloss has been with Joshua Kushner for many years. She was with him before the Kushner name became synonymous with “arrogant man-child pretending to run the Trump government.” Karlie had a moment, as a Democrat, back in 2016-17 to walk away clean and she didn’t take it. Instead, she chose to double-down and act like she was super-brave to marry into such a corrupt and gross family. Joshua and Karlie’s first wedding was in 2018, in upstate New York, in the woods. Then they had a second cowboy-themed wedding last year. There were widespread reports – even some reported comments from Jared – that the Kushner family didn’t even like Karlie, that they think she’s just some dumb shiksa. We also know that Karlie doesn’t want “Kushner” to be part of her larger career brand – remember how mad she got when a Project Runway contestant brought it up?
Anyway, Karlie chatted with Diane von Fürstenberg for DVF’s new podcast, and Karlie was asked again about her marriage to Joshua and more. Some quotes:
The complications: “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that. I think that in my career too, you know, being true to my heart or being true to myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the kind of person that I want to be maybe that comes back to character. But like, my heart often is telling me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn’t always listen to it.”
On being tall from a young age: “I hated my height from as early as I can remember, because I can remember being in kindergarten on the first day and a full head and a half taller than all of the boys. And I remember all throughout school, it was so painful because I was not only so tall, but I was just so stringy. I was so long and lean and I hated it more than I can even tell you.”
How she developed her confidence: “I kind of developed some confidence through having success in my career and kind of starting to see that, like my hard work can pay off. And being driven and being focused on something and having success and being able to continue to build on this career gave me a sense of confidence.”
Tall Girl Syndrome is real, I remember being friends with some tall girls when I was in middle school and high school. I remember tall girls always being teased for their height but I always thought “but they look like models.” There used to be a lot of anti-tall-girl buzz when I was a kid and maybe when Karlie was a kid too, but I hope that’s changed? It feels like tall girls these days are enjoying their height more and more.
As for what she says about her marriage… yeah, I couldn’t do it. She clearly thinks she’s super-brave for marrying into a family that has her related to Ivanka Trump. I’m sure Karlie batted her eyelashes and looked wistful as she described her own bravery at following her heart. All I know is that this isn’t some simple political difference like “haha, my aunt takes Sean Hannity seriously, wtf.” This is something that affects her daily life, and her ability to relate to her husband and his family. And it’s just f–ked up. I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t play six degrees of Trump.
