Easter candy is on sale before Easter, so we’ve got that going for us

I love the candy holidays the most, which are Halloween and Easter. Usually I decorate for Easter at least a month in advance, sometimes right after Valentine’s Day, but this year I completely forgot about it until last Sunday. It felt really nice to put out the decorations, especially the multi-colored egg wreath and the little fake eggs I scatter around, and I’ll miss them when it’s over. I also love the stupid cute bunny figures and have several of those. I’m going to try to make carrot cake muffins (I’m not much of a baker, but I’m learning), scalloped potatoes and a meat dish, I’m not sure what yet. We’re going to get dressed up and video chat with everyone and it will be nice.
Just yesterday I went shopping for Easter candy because I’m still going to do Easter baskets for my son and me. I’m looking forward to this because I can play at a sense of normalcy. I noticed that the candy was buy one get one 50% off at CVS, which never happens before a major holiday like this! (I usually don’t buy candy at CVS as it’s more expensive, but it’s easier to get in and out of there.) It turns out that chocolate and candy sales are way down this year, because of course they are when people are struggling. It’s hard to even remember that there’s a holiday happening and most people don’t feel like celebrating at all. So many people are having problems putting food on the table and my heart goes out to them. Anyway here’s a brief report from Bloomberg on the predictable dip in chocolate sales:
Swiss chocolate makers are offering unprecedented price cuts in an attempt to stem weak demand during the key Easter season, as shoppers scoop up toilet paper and canned soup rather than tinfoil bunnies.
Lindt & Spruengli AG is offering online price cuts of 30% on its entire Easter assortment. Laederach, another high-end chocolate chain, abandoned its practice of avoiding discounts this year. Retailers across Europe and North America are also offering promotions of as much as 50%.
With lockdowns around the world aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus and many people out of work, consumers are focusing on essential food and beverages and leaving aside the frivolities. Lindt, the world’s largest maker of premium chocolate, delivered its Easter products to retailers before the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. Its own shops are now shuttered and travel bans mean that chocolate remains on the shelves at duty-free stores.
That last line about abandoned duty free stores really hit me. The other day I was thinking about the last time I went to a shopping mall, which was February 28th. I saw the cute bag in my closet and wondered if that place will ever open again, or if most malls will disappear. They were a staple of my teen years in the late 80s and so many have shut down already. Getting back to chocolate, it feels so frivolous to talk about and it’s hard to see the silver lining, but candy helps. I got Lindt bunnies, Reese’s eggs (they now have eggs with Reese’s pieces in them, ooh and have you tried the Hershey’s bars with Reese’s pieces bits? They are so good), Peeps, Jelly Bellies of course and Andes Candies, which are an underrated candy. Candy is one of my favorite things and I’m going to binge it on Sunday and pretend it’s just another Easter.
If you go to church on Easter and are missing that this year, here’s an article with details on where you can view livestreams of Easter Sunday masses. I hope you and your family are ok and that you can continue the traditions that are important to you.
Photos credit: Kaboompics, Pixabay, Giftpundits via Pexels
I have been “traveling” by watching masses livestreamed from various churches around the world for the past month. In addition to those listed in the link, many local churches also do their own live stream. Check your church’s website. At least 5 Catholic churches in Boston livestream services, in addition to the one in that link, and several of the large, gorgeous Episcopal churches in Boston do too.
I also have a big box of Lindt bunnies sitting on my porch waiting for box quarantine to end.
Ive been thinking a lot about shopping malls lately too. I still like to go to the mall. There’s something so soothing about them. It saddens me that a lot of stores are not going to come back from this. Am I the only one wondering what the holiday season will look like?
I usually eat peppermints throughout the day, but a few weeks ago Wegmans only had their premium tub and I was not paying $11 for a pint of peppermints. So I picked up a $2 bag of dum dum lollipops and realized what a perfect treat it is. Now I’ve been wondering about other little candies that might be good. I’m considering ordering a bag of the Brachs Jelly Nougats. They’re so tasty!
I made the mistake of waiting until yesterday to do my Easter shopping. The candy aisle was pretty much decimated. All the egg-decorating stuff was gone, but given the egg-shortage in my area, it seems a little excessive right now anyways. I decided to get each kid (I have three) a game and a puzzle we could do together. I found three games, but the puzzle section was completely bare. I went online to see if I could order and have delivered puzzles by Easter, and it amazed me how a simple 1000pc puzzle could now cost $40. Like, price gouging much, puzzle distributors? So, my kids won’t be getting much candy or puzzles, but we will have new board games to play. Huzzah!
Mmm, carrot cake muffins sound delicious!
Ooooh, don’t they? I may have to buy some carrots today and make some carrot cake muffins. Or I may just make my usual zucchini, apple, and carrot muffins. They’re delicious and just cinnamony enough to feel decadent.
I admit every holiday is a candy holiday! My dad used to read me the riot act for putting so much candy in stockings, but hey…yolo.
My favorite Easter candy are the chalky Cadbury mini eggs. So yeah, after this weekend, another five pounds to lose.
I’ve got my five pack of Cadbury eggs, a bag of mini Heath bars, a bag of Dove dark chocolate with almonds, a bag of Jordan almonds, some Rocher truffles, and, and, and ….
I love bunnies too, I have several that I put up the first of March. I kind of dread taking them down, they are so cheerful. I’ve been buying a bag of Easter candy every week when I go to the grocery store and the two of us have it down in about 3 days. Cadbury mini eggs, Dove chocolates, Reese’s eggs, Robins eggs….we don’t discriminate!
Leave the bunnies up if they make you happy. Nobody says you have to take them down.
I have no holiday candy yet but I plan on shopping at CVS for my girls’ Easter baskets when I get off work today. I’ve got my mask ready to go.