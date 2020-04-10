Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling ‘are hands-on parents & don’t have any nannies’

Old-school gossips remember how Eva Mendes used to operate. She was honestly one of the thirstier celebrities out there, constantly pap strolling to show off her outfits and her dog, and giving a million interviews to promote one supporting role in a film. She always had hustle, but yeah, she was a normal, thirsty celebrity ten or eleven years ago. Even when she first got with Ryan Gosling, she definitely set up some pap strolls and made sure that we knew about their life together. But things did change once Ryan and Eva had been together for a few years. She got pregnant and she would disappear for months at a time. She still disappears for months at a time. She’s basically retired from acting and her biggest gig these days is her New York & Co line. So… Us Weekly just wants to remind us that Eva is a stay-at-home mom and they don’t have nannies.

Like the rest of the world, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic — but the ultra-private couple are used to keeping a low profile. “They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.” That said, the Place Beyond the Pines costars have been together for nearly a decade, so it seems they are doing things just right. “Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first — then work fits in around it,” a second insider tells Us. “Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad.” During their downtime, Gosling, 39, Mendes, 46, and their daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, enjoy taking trips to “the park and farmers markets,” according to the first source, in addition to reading, watching movies and cooking together. The La La Land star, in particular, likes whipping meals up in the kitchen. “That’s his big thing,” the second insider tells Us. “He encourages everyone to do it with him. It’s fun for the whole family.”

From Eva’s rare interviews, I know that she has her family VERY close-by, and her sister and her mother are always around, helping her raise her daughters. I’m just saying, it’s easy to “not have any nannies” when your babies’ grandmother and auntie are always around for babysitting and childrearing. Besides all that, yeah, I do believe that Eva and Ryan are pretty happy. I think he loves the fact that Eva is a stay-at-home mom and he probably loves that he’s surrounded by all of that feminine energy in his home.