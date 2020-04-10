Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling ‘are hands-on parents & don’t have any nannies’

Old-school gossips remember how Eva Mendes used to operate. She was honestly one of the thirstier celebrities out there, constantly pap strolling to show off her outfits and her dog, and giving a million interviews to promote one supporting role in a film. She always had hustle, but yeah, she was a normal, thirsty celebrity ten or eleven years ago. Even when she first got with Ryan Gosling, she definitely set up some pap strolls and made sure that we knew about their life together. But things did change once Ryan and Eva had been together for a few years. She got pregnant and she would disappear for months at a time. She still disappears for months at a time. She’s basically retired from acting and her biggest gig these days is her New York & Co line. So… Us Weekly just wants to remind us that Eva is a stay-at-home mom and they don’t have nannies.
Like the rest of the world, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic — but the ultra-private couple are used to keeping a low profile.
“They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.”
That said, the Place Beyond the Pines costars have been together for nearly a decade, so it seems they are doing things just right.
“Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first — then work fits in around it,” a second insider tells Us. “Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad.” During their downtime, Gosling, 39, Mendes, 46, and their daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, enjoy taking trips to “the park and farmers markets,” according to the first source, in addition to reading, watching movies and cooking together. The La La Land star, in particular, likes whipping meals up in the kitchen.
“That’s his big thing,” the second insider tells Us. “He encourages everyone to do it with him. It’s fun for the whole family.”
From Eva’s rare interviews, I know that she has her family VERY close-by, and her sister and her mother are always around, helping her raise her daughters. I’m just saying, it’s easy to “not have any nannies” when your babies’ grandmother and auntie are always around for babysitting and childrearing. Besides all that, yeah, I do believe that Eva and Ryan are pretty happy. I think he loves the fact that Eva is a stay-at-home mom and he probably loves that he’s surrounded by all of that feminine energy in his home.
These articles always make parenting seem like a competition. Like they are winning because they don’t use nannies.
Yeah, I hear you. I thought the whole thing read strangely, sort of contrived. I feel like whoever wrote the Us story just has no clue about how parenting works.
This article is so odd. Who is this source? Are we supposed to believe Ryan/Eva didn’t have something to do with this story? I’m guessing Eva is getting tired of being out of the limelight and will start to get her name back out there. (Goop “disappeared” too for a few years after she married a guy who didn’t crave as much attention as she needed. Now she’s thirstier than ever.)
Well, why shouldn’t she have a career? She had one before she met him. This is just me, but I don’t find this big “oh she’s the little stay at home mom” lifestyle reflects well on Gosling. Not at all.
I don’t have a problem with anyone having help with children. So they don’t get a cookie from me for not having help.
The way they present themselves rubs me the wrong way. It’s as if she deserves a pat on the back for giving up her career for her kids. If that’s her choice, fine, but it’s not somehow more admirable than continuing to work.
Before I had kids, I used to think nannies were for people who didn’t want to take care of there own kids and, while I’m sure that’s true in a few cases, I have three children, two of whom had an esophageal issue (the little flap that keeps acid and food down after you swallow, doesn’t close completely; It’s a genetic thing that usually resolves itself in a year or two) that meant they didn’t sleep for more than 4 hours at a time until they were 18 and 21 months, respectively, and if they were awake, they weren’t crying, they were screaming. You bet your ass if we could have afforded help, I would have had it. And not because I didn’t love and want to spend time with my kids, but because, especially when they’re young, it’s exhausting and nerve-wracking.
We also didn’t live near family, so it was a ride. We didn’t even figure out the exact cause until it happened the second time—with the third kid. Because, let’s face it, if both the first two had, had it, the third wouldn’t exist.
Now, they’re all a little older (4-12) and a lot easier to physically care for, but there’s still a lot of shuttling around to the point where, in normal times, I spend more time in my car than my house, and that’s without me being very gung-ho about activities—the opposite actually, but it still adds up. If I could delegate the pickup/drop off/wait routine or have someone else doing the tedious but necessary bits of momming (endless laundry, cleaning, shopping, etc.), I would, and this is from someone who is already luckier than most as I’m a full-time mother at this point.
What I’m saying is, actually having kids has made me a LOT less judge-y about other people’s parenting. For the most part, we’re all just doing our best.