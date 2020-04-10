Were Prince Harry & Meghan really planning to spend Archie’s b-day in the UK?

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th. It’s likely that almost everything in Europe and North America will still be in lockdown in early May, although here in America, Donald Trump is still talking about “re-opening” in May, so who knows. What I do know is that public events, sporting events, festivals and more have all been cancelled and postponed through June/July. The Queen begrudgingly cancelled everything in her May “garden party” season, and it’s looking like all June events will be cancelled as well. The Royal Ascot people said this week that they’re looking to hold the actual horse-race of Ascot but close the event to the public. Who knows. The point is that plans are in disarray and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not go to England to celebrate Archie’s first birthday with the Windsors.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having to take a rain check on their plans for son Archie Harrison’s first birthday. With much of the future up in the air thanks to the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having to re-think how they will celebrate their baby’s first birthday. A source tells E! News that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Harry and Archie had planned to travel back to the United Kingdom where the rest of the Royal Family currently resides, but the insider says, “Plans have changed.”
“I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the U.K. in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands next month, and they were also due to attend the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on June 13,” the sources explains. “But with both those events now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan holed in California where they are likely to be social distancing for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents.” As E! News previously reported, the Duke and Duchess moved from a vacation home in Canada to Los Angeles in late March.
The source adds, “The hope had been that Archie’s first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the U.K. when they were over in the U.K.”
Despite being unable to meet with their family in Britain, the source says they “possibly” will celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. She resides nearby in Los Angeles and is close enough to meet with Meghan, Harry and Archie, but that’s still undecided since it’s unclear if there will be any restrictions in place in the state of California at the time of his birthday.
I wonder if it going to England for Archie’s birthday was really part of their original plan. I don’t doubt that they were planning to visit for Trooping the Colour, maybe, or Beatrice’s wedding (late May), but I just doubt that they were ever planning to see the Windsors in early May. And ten bucks says that all of the Windsors and their social media accounts completely ignore Archie’s birthday. Harry and Meghan left for a reason, never forget.
“ten bucks says that all of the Windsors and their social media accounts completely ignore Archie’s birthday”
I will take that bet because given how the House of Petty has behaved so far I am willing to bet that all the Royal social media accounts will be all over it. it will be another attempt to make H&M look like the unreasonable ones, taking poor little Archie sooooo far away from his family (completely ignoring the fact that Meghan has family too) to live in the colonies of all places, denying him the opportunity to learn exactly where his place is in the royal pecking order.
Yep, I think you’re onto something there.
I agree, too…. but there will be a rather “flat” acknowledgement…no real warmth or joy to it. Perhaps Kate will stick a cake emoji, but that’d be it.
If all the Windsors ‘social media accounts ignore Archie’s birthday completely, that would be a very bad press for them, because even that the Sussexes have leaved them, Archie will still be Charles’ grandson, great grandson of the queen, and William’s nephew. For me they will post a few things on their social networks, then their men in gray talking to the press in the horrible way in which Meghan keeps Archie and Harry away from the Queen and Charles.
TheoG she doesnt go anywhere near archie during that polo match where her stans says she is mother Teresa of children. She doesnt even acknowledged archie. She is fake and her kids saviour is fake too. She love her children but she doesnt love other kids . She always act fake around children of color. People who claim love kids cant resist of holding them. She never held any children other than her own. She children loving is hyped by her stans . Harry is nature children lover by the way he interact with kids .
If there is an acknowledgement of Archie’s birthday, I expect it will be from Charles since that’s his grandchild. Any public acknowledgements regarding Harry, Meghan & Archie should only come from Charles going forward – that is if he chooses not to take the petty and bitter route like others in that family.
I bet all the royal accounts post something about Archie. How else will the British press get the story out about how bad the Sussexes are and how good the Windsors are.
I could see the Cambridges ignoring Archie’s birthday but I really hope his grandfather doesn’t.
Of course it will all be turned around by the critics that Archie was “deprived” of a birthday with his family because of his parents. And how ‘broken hearted” his UK relatives are. The Queen will “miss” his birthday.
Man Doria is classy. So beautiful
Yes, and she has an effortless chic.
TQ may have the best brooch game — but Doria has some amazing shawl game.
The RF social media accounts will do exactly what they do with other Royal birthdays. Whatever his parents instruct to be done. Their kid. Their call.
Exactly. Starve the media as well. Give them nothing at all and continue to raise him out of the public eye.
I’m really disgusted about the media’s obsession with not only the Sussexes but Archie. I don’t understand why people have to see and know everything about a child for. People are writing whole stories and columns about how Meghan and Harry should do this or that with Archie. It’s like, have y’all not been paying attention? He doesn’t have a title and from day one, just through Harry and Meghan’s actions, they have shown over and over again that he will be raised out of the public eye. Watch, there will be faux outrage because he’s not seen on his birthday and it’s really pathetic. The entitlement specially from the media is sickening. I’m glad they don’t pimp out their son and keep him as far away from the glare of the media and public as possible. Leave him alone. I hope the royals don’t say anything, they didn’t say anything as his mother was tortured by the media while pregnant with him and that says a lot.
The media is playing catch up. All through the pregnancy they spoke of Baby Sussex as not having a title as if the only way to access status is with a title. It was a form of harrassment to Meghan and some of her supporters just in defiance called him King Archie when he was born. Then the media realized that they would have limited access and the increased cash incentive for pics etc. They went into colonial hangover and demand ownership to be able to sell him. They failed. So now they squawk and drone on and on. I think they know he is not for sale nor to be their play thing so they are :throwing their toys out of the pram”.
Archie isn’t safe in the UK. Threats against his mother are enough to keep this family in the US. I don’t think it has been in their plans to return to the UK.
To be honest, I don’t think they’ll go back unless for events and work and that’s it. That’s why the media are pissed because they see those dollars from stories, pictures and scoop completely gone. That’s why they want them back so badly because they made Harry and Meghan their meal ticket and they foolishly pushed them out. Talk about shooting themselves in the foot. They need all the luck they can get because those papers are floundering with this crisis, lack of Harry and Meghan and lawsuits, it’s going to be hard to bounce back from this.
She just did a week of events a month or so ago where she was well-received and I have no doubt that the RF would surround them with security.
There’s a game show on BBC called “Pointless” and a few days ago one of the topics was the Duchess of Sussex. It’s sort of a reverse “Family Feud” game where you have to pick an answer that you don’t think a lot of people know. Turns out most of the people surveyed didn’t even know Archie’s name. Hardly anyone knew Meghan’s mother’s name. My point is, people on this board, myself included, keep up on the Royal family, but it seems most Britons don’t. Sort of like how there are people in the US who know a lot about the Kennedys but the vast majority of people just have passing knowledge here and there.
People have been saying this a lot and It seems to be true because many brits on twitter actually support Meghan and Harry leaving (Republicans) or they don’t care.The media keep saying they speak for the public but a good majority don’t care about the royals at all. They keep saying Meghan and Harry are unpopular but with who? The media, absolutely, but the majority of brits could really give a hoot.
The Meghan hate brigade is on Twitter claiming if the Sussexes don’t post a recent picture or video of Archie on his birthday, it’s a slap in the face to Sussex fans.
As a Sussex fan, I laugh at that. Though I like seeing cute babies as long as I don’t have to change them, I hope I don’t see a picture of Archie. He’s a baby, not someone’s property and no one is “owed” picture of him. We don’t own him and I love that his parents have cut the “but taxpayers!” argument off at the knees.
Sorry I just block those people.
I’m planning on donating and promoting charities for Archie’s birthday.
The only good thing about Kate snubbing Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth services was that it put to rest any future bogus stories about how sad Kate is that her children can’t be best friends with their cousin Archie. Since she can’t even bother to glance in Harry & Meg’s direction when they are ten feet away from her then there is no basis for anyone believing she cares anything at all about Archie or his birthday. But she did get called out on her behavior, so let’s see if the new social media hire convinces her and Wills to change the narrative and use Archie’s birthday as way to do it. Appearances, y’all.
Judging by the absence of photographs of Archie in Queen and Charles’s office/home+their silence when he was called a chimpanzee, I think it’s safe to assume that these people dont care about him. Not even for publicity!
I think its fairly obvious that they wont be travelling back to the UK any time soon. Thankfully with the trooping of the colour cancellation as well as Beatrice’s wedding they don’t have to deal with this toxic family for a while(maybe until November).
Baby Archie will have a wonderful time celebrating his 1st bday with Doria and close loving family friends(via Skype).
If they post photos of Archie on their social networks for his birthday. The photos that will was choose will be interesting because none of members of Windsor’s family have really spent long time with Archie. So I bet the only photos that will can to be published will be Archie’s baptism photos.
Do you notice that People and E News are the only reputable media who indulge in speculation about the Sussexes? What do the have in common? Editors originally from the UK. It is as if they were …….
It might have been the plan to celebrate with his UK family while they were there for Trooping and Bea’s wedding. Would they have made a separate trip to see them for his birthday? Doubt it. The royal family hasn’t shown that much interest in the kid. If anyone acknowledges his birthday, it’ll be Clarence House and Archewell IG.
“The hope had been…”
Allow me to translate: “We, the royal reporters, racist AF and taking orders from on high at KP, are running out of money because Harry and Meghan were our bread and butter. If they came HERE for little Archie’s birthday, HM would have MADE them do a photo op, or release a picture, or the FFK&Q would have LEAKED one to us. HOW DARE THEY deny us our hard cash money just because we’re so racist AF that we’ve endangered their lives?? How dare she Duchess while black?? The nerve!!”
I think the Cambridges will make up for the very public horrible and contemptible disregard and meanness they displayed toward the Sussexes during the Commonwealth. They were totally lambasted for their rude and unroyal behavior. Therefore, for the sake of appearances, I think they will greet Archie on his birthday on their IG— although begrudgingly and resentfully. In other words, the greeting to Archie is not heartfelt and loving. It’s undoubtedly phony and fake all around. You bet .