Were Prince Harry & Meghan really planning to spend Archie’s b-day in the UK?

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6th. It’s likely that almost everything in Europe and North America will still be in lockdown in early May, although here in America, Donald Trump is still talking about “re-opening” in May, so who knows. What I do know is that public events, sporting events, festivals and more have all been cancelled and postponed through June/July. The Queen begrudgingly cancelled everything in her May “garden party” season, and it’s looking like all June events will be cancelled as well. The Royal Ascot people said this week that they’re looking to hold the actual horse-race of Ascot but close the event to the public. Who knows. The point is that plans are in disarray and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not go to England to celebrate Archie’s first birthday with the Windsors.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having to take a rain check on their plans for son Archie Harrison’s first birthday. With much of the future up in the air thanks to the coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are having to re-think how they will celebrate their baby’s first birthday. A source tells E! News that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Meghan, Harry and Archie had planned to travel back to the United Kingdom where the rest of the Royal Family currently resides, but the insider says, “Plans have changed.” “I think the hope in royal circles had been that the Sussexes would return to the U.K. in May, either before or after their attendance at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands next month, and they were also due to attend the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on June 13,” the sources explains. “But with both those events now cancelled, and Harry and Meghan holed in California where they are likely to be social distancing for the next few weeks, Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents.” As E! News previously reported, the Duke and Duchess moved from a vacation home in Canada to Los Angeles in late March. The source adds, “The hope had been that Archie’s first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the royal family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the U.K. when they were over in the U.K.” Despite being unable to meet with their family in Britain, the source says they “possibly” will celebrate Archie’s birthday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. She resides nearby in Los Angeles and is close enough to meet with Meghan, Harry and Archie, but that’s still undecided since it’s unclear if there will be any restrictions in place in the state of California at the time of his birthday.

[From E! News]

I wonder if it going to England for Archie’s birthday was really part of their original plan. I don’t doubt that they were planning to visit for Trooping the Colour, maybe, or Beatrice’s wedding (late May), but I just doubt that they were ever planning to see the Windsors in early May. And ten bucks says that all of the Windsors and their social media accounts completely ignore Archie’s birthday. Harry and Meghan left for a reason, never forget.