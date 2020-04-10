Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 53% to 42% in new, post-Sanders polling

CNN conducted a poll soon after Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign this week. While it’s only April and everything is on fire, the numbers are looking pretty good for Joe Biden? By that I mean, almost everyone believes Biden is the guy. Everybody except… dudes. Although the dude-split was nowhere near as huge as the chasm with female voters.
More women would rather see former Vice President Joe Biden get elected in the 2020 election than President Donald Trump, according to data from a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday. Women surveyed overwhelmingly gave Biden their political support with 62 percent saying they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Trump was behind by 30 points at 32 percent.
Men chose Trump to continue into his second term as president although the margins were closer. While 51 percent of the men surveyed supported Trump, 44 percent gave their support to Biden—a difference of only 7 percent. Overall, the poll showed that Biden held a lead over Trump. Biden received 53 percent of the support of those polled, leaving Trump with 42 percent of the voters surveyed inclined to vote for him.
More from CNN: “Biden holds an edge over Trump as more trusted to handle several key issues, including the response to the coronavirus outbreak (52% to 43%), health care (57% to 39%) and helping the middle class (57% to 38%).” Which… makes me believe that even though everything is on fire and we’re in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic and Donald Trump is literally the worst f–king Nazi ever, the actual presidential election will be sort of standard Democrat-vs-Republican. The Democrat always does better with women and always has better numbers on health care and middle-class issues.
Meanwhile, for weeks there’s been a lot of hand-wringing about how Biden is being drowned out by Trump’s daily “briefings” but guess what? Trump’s poll numbers are tanking BECAUSE of those makeshift Nazi rallies. The NY Times has a story about how Republicans are quietly growing disconcerted with Trump’s daily performances and they think (correctly) that because Trump is putting himself front-and-center (because he’s a narcissist and he can’t help himself), he’ll be blamed for everything corona-related in the eyes of voters. Which is good stuff, because it ACTUALLY IS HIS FAULT. Basically, Republicans are like “whoa, we might be blamed for a bad economy, a terrible reaction to a global pandemic and our unhinged racism, get out of town!”
I don’t trust it, sorry.
Young people didn’t show up for Bernie despite saying they would, I’m not getting excited thinking they’ll do it in November for Biden. I’m going into 2020 with the grim consideration he could still take it.
Please let’s not have a defeated outlook, we can beat Trump in November by pointing out to everyone what a disastrous lying fraud he is. Many of Sanders’ supporters were Russian bots anyway.
I’m not assuming he’s going to lose. I’m just not letting myself get lulled into a sense of safety like so many people did in 2016. I am staying vigilant, deciding what I need to do for either outcome, and definitely preparing for the reality that Republicans are absolutely attempting a coup.
Agreed. This pandemic seems to really be opening eyes to Trump’s insanity and incompetence. Also, I volunteer with inner city high school kids, many of whom loved Bernie but know that they need to vote for Biden to get rid of Trump, which they will happily do.
The youth vote is always sadly low though, that’s not going to be the demographic that carries Biden over the finish line. I would hope that would change now, with these younger adults seeing what Trump has done, but the primaries sure didn’t reflect that. Hopefully in the general. I think Biden’s VP selection could help with that.
Already Trump is making moves to try to halt the November election. State I’m in wants to go to total mail in ballot for June primary and Trump is trying to block enlarging mail in voting. Trump is using the pandemic to try to mess with the election and —- terrifyingly —- the Senate and the Supreme Court seem poised to back him. I fear we are heading towards a dictatorship. Our government is supposed to function as a powerful triangle which checks and balances each other. We’ve seen how Trump controls the Senate, I think we’re going to see the Supreme Court show itself to be about politics and not the lifelong upholding of the law they are supposed to represent. They are lifelong appointments because they are supposed to be above petty politics and if they fail that, the country is in deep deep shit.
VOTE VoTE and Vote Blue.
It’s gonna be bad. Trump is already trying to get rid of any oversight as people are focused on Corona. He has Barr shilling for him and ready to use the law to do it. The hanging chad will be a short commercial if Trump does not win. He will reopen the country on May 1 because he needs a path to win November. Republicans are out in en masse today calling for Fauci resignation, a new Corona task force that is Trump-friendly etc..
I hope Biden pick VP soon and let’s get this moving. We need Warren and her plans!
Yes! Warren for Veep and highlight her pandemic preparedness and prevention plans. She’ll eat CoronaCzar Pence for breakfast.
In the states that count? I’m not relaxing until his fat orange ass is waddling down the White House steps Jan 20, 2021.
Tin foil hat theory: Trump will wait till sh– really hits the fan then toss Pence under the bus and replace him with another running mate so he can blame all the mistakes of Pence come election time. Trump says the word, and his followers will believe it. Watch it happen.
I could see that. But I’m not convinced it will help Trump much, if at all.
It will be Nikki Haley.
Nikki Haley has been pushing for it for over a year.
Trump is sh!t scared of Biden and thats why he’s been trying to destroy him from the get go – watch Trump go into meltdown over this, he does NOT like it with other people get better polls numbers than he does.
Yeah, his rant that “Obama hasn’t endorsed him cause he knows something shady” was particularly hilarious. He knows Obama’s endorsement carries weight.
And when Obama does endorse him, Ol’ Dumpy will be crying “Obama doesn’t matter anyway!”
Lucy2- yep. Or “this just proves Biden will be an Obama third term!”
The only poll that matters is the one the day after election day.
VOTE! Encourage everyone you know to vote.
If your state doesn’t have mail-in voting, go after your state representatives, state senators, secretary of state, and governor to make it happen.
YES. VOTE. For the love of all that is holy, vote, and vote blue.
Voting by mail is awesome – I’ve been doing it a few years, even though I’m lucky to live in an area with easily accessible polling locations. I get a ballot delivered for every single election, so I never miss an local ones anymore. VBM helped flipped my district to blue in 2018 also.
Postcards to Voters is a great way to encourage VBM, and check other groups in your state. I have a pile of 200 post cards waiting for me to start working on this weekend!
Seriously, these kinds of articles make me nervous as hell. You don’t think plenty of people “protest voted” in 2016 because they saw Hillary pulling ahead? I don’t trust this country to make any right decisions.
I especially don’t trust my fellow white women, who helped push Trump over the finish line.
This is the part that scared me – people see these numbers and figure it’s a done deal – either they don’t have to be pushed into voting for him when they don’t want to or they don’t have to vote because they think after everything a Democratic victory is a foregone conclusion and it is not. This is where voter laziness butts up against people on the left stupidly assuming that people play by rules even though the past 4 years have been bludgeoning us with the reality that this is not the case.
45 and the GOP have no intention of leaving office without a fight, so Democratic leadership better step up and start outplaying him at his own game. It’s hard when the opposition is cheating every chance they get, but this too important to be dismissive or complacent about.
Biden should spend a considerable amount of time reaching out to the shining stars of the party, he should be reaching out to his former competitors and talking about how he wants to tap into their energy to revitalize the party and move it forward. He needs to find a good split of telling people what he will do for them and also holding the present administration accountable for every slip up, but not make that the sole focus. For every f*ck up, counter it with, this is what *I* will do if we find ourselves in this position again.
But it absolutely cannot be the idea that we don’t have to work for it – that hasn’t worked in the past and it won’t work now.
Hopefully this news will make Trumpty Dumpty’s big fat orange head explode. Or cause an aneurysm. Or a heart attack. Or to get Covid-19.
As soon as Biden announces whichever woman he’s choosing for VP, Trump will announce he’s putting in Nikki Haley as VP, and thirty jillion thinkpieces will flow forth with titles like “She’s the Boss: Is Nikki Haley The Best Republican evarrr???” “FIve Times Nikki Haley Was A Total #Girlboss #ShEO #GOPGirlPower!!!!”
It’ll be as simpering and fact-free as all of Trump’s coverage and it’ll convince a ton of the white women who find Trump a wee bit sweary-Jerry but just gosh darn don’t like those darkies!!!! And he’ll win his second term.
I’m not trying to be a downer, I’m really sorry. I just see it all so clearly, and it makes me so goddamn tired.
I can see this, but I’m not so certain it will win him the election. If he drops Pence, I’ll be very interested to see Pence’s next move, because Pence could go scorched Earth on spill some serious dirt in retaliation. And he could have dirt that could hurt/kill Trump. If he is smart, he’s got receipts.
If he drops Pence or throws him under the bus will he lose the evangelical support?
The debates will be important.
With BOTH candidates suffering from age related cognitive decline the debates are going to be a train wreck. I hope someone gets Biden at least a strong coffee before each debate because we know trump will be hopped up on speed.
Yesterday, my brother, who voted FOR Trump in 2016 and is very conservative, said he isn’t sure who he’s voting for because of how Trump’s handled this pandemic.
For me, that was the tiny crack in the side of the boat.