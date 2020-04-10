Did the Cambridges trademark one of Prince Harry’s veterans’ initiatives?

Here was a curious little royal item which broke yesterday: apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have trademarked the word HEADFIT in the UK. What is Headfit (I’m not going caps-lock on the name)? Headfit is apparently keenspeak for software, likely a mobile mental health app. Sounds like a great issue, right?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have trademarked the word “HEADFIT”, and patent information on the Intellectual Property Office website – shared on Twitter – suggests that it might be a mobile app. Listed as “software as service and given the name and the Cambridges’ demonstrable mental health campaigning, it appears that the royal couple might be looking to launch a mobile app dedicated to the cause. The new guidance gives helpful tips on how to look after your own wellbeing, alongside advice for parents and carers on children’s mental health during the shutdown. Tips include staying in touch with family and friends via video calls and social media, as well as establishing a regular routine and a healthy sleep pattern or starting a new hobby. On the matter, William and Kate said: “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental wellbeing. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

[From Hello]

So the story is that William and Kate were quietly working on something and have already put together a successful trademark application and presumably they’re hard at work on what will be a major, game-changing app, right? What’s curious about all of this is this tiny little item dated October 2, 2019.

HRH The Duke of Sussex, @HelliwellHelen & David Wiseman introduce HeadFIT: innovational mental fitness video signposting website to assist the management of good mental health. Launch anticipated early 2020. Great panel too! @KensingtonRoyal @DMS_MilMed @DMS_DG @DMS_SurgGen pic.twitter.com/PWXLZsBf0c — Head of Research & Clinical Innovation (@DMSResearch) October 2, 2019

So it was something Prince Harry launched in October of last year, and it was (apparently) something he had put together with the Ministry of Defense. Harry’s focus was the creation of Headfit as some kind of mental health resource for veterans and soldiers and handed out through the MoD. Something tells me it was his brainchild. It was also something he did through Heads Together, the joint mental health project he and the Cambridges used for all of their mental-health related causes. So when Harry exited the royal family, did he leave behind Headfit? And now William and Kate are trademarking it and claiming it as their own? Or is this all just some misreported mixup? Allegedly, Harry did not really exit Heads Together, so it IS possible (?) that Heads Together as an organization decided to trademark (on Harry’s behalf) and somehow, Will and Kate are just getting the credit? I don’t know. Either than the Single White Keens are only getting started.

From The Royal Foundation annual report… “Spearheaded by The Duke of Sussex, TRF is working with the Ministry of Defence to produce educational resources that will be delivered across Defence from the end of 2019.” Harry handed over a completed project to Heads Together. pic.twitter.com/Rk5XnMQhkY — Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 9, 2020