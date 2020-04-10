Did the Cambridges trademark one of Prince Harry’s veterans’ initiatives?

Here was a curious little royal item which broke yesterday: apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have trademarked the word HEADFIT in the UK. What is Headfit (I’m not going caps-lock on the name)? Headfit is apparently keenspeak for software, likely a mobile mental health app. Sounds like a great issue, right?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have trademarked the word “HEADFIT”, and patent information on the Intellectual Property Office website – shared on Twitter – suggests that it might be a mobile app. Listed as “software as service and given the name and the Cambridges’ demonstrable mental health campaigning, it appears that the royal couple might be looking to launch a mobile app dedicated to the cause.
The new guidance gives helpful tips on how to look after your own wellbeing, alongside advice for parents and carers on children’s mental health during the shutdown. Tips include staying in touch with family and friends via video calls and social media, as well as establishing a regular routine and a healthy sleep pattern or starting a new hobby.
On the matter, William and Kate said: “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental wellbeing. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”
So the story is that William and Kate were quietly working on something and have already put together a successful trademark application and presumably they’re hard at work on what will be a major, game-changing app, right? What’s curious about all of this is this tiny little item dated October 2, 2019.
HRH The Duke of Sussex, @HelliwellHelen & David Wiseman introduce HeadFIT: innovational mental fitness video signposting website to assist the management of good mental health. Launch anticipated early 2020. Great panel too! @KensingtonRoyal @DMS_MilMed @DMS_DG @DMS_SurgGen pic.twitter.com/PWXLZsBf0c
— Head of Research & Clinical Innovation (@DMSResearch) October 2, 2019
So it was something Prince Harry launched in October of last year, and it was (apparently) something he had put together with the Ministry of Defense. Harry’s focus was the creation of Headfit as some kind of mental health resource for veterans and soldiers and handed out through the MoD. Something tells me it was his brainchild. It was also something he did through Heads Together, the joint mental health project he and the Cambridges used for all of their mental-health related causes. So when Harry exited the royal family, did he leave behind Headfit? And now William and Kate are trademarking it and claiming it as their own? Or is this all just some misreported mixup? Allegedly, Harry did not really exit Heads Together, so it IS possible (?) that Heads Together as an organization decided to trademark (on Harry’s behalf) and somehow, Will and Kate are just getting the credit? I don’t know. Either than the Single White Keens are only getting started.
From The Royal Foundation annual report… “Spearheaded by The Duke of Sussex, TRF is working with the Ministry of Defence to produce educational resources that will be delivered across Defence from the end of 2019.”
Harry handed over a completed project to Heads Together. pic.twitter.com/Rk5XnMQhkY
— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 9, 2020
William is a terrible human being. There is no redeeming quality about him. He is going to make a terrible king. To do this to his own brother is cruel.
To add to this
For William to do this is so cruel. He will be a terrible king . One certainty I this project will fade away like their previous ventures something Charles must be aware of. When William becomes king all that Charles built will be destroyed.
I never realized Harry has always been the brains of the Harry, William and Kate trio. Harry thinks of something, researches and builds it up then William and Kate slap their names on it.
The biggest mistake harry made was working with his brother and forming a foundation with him. I think harry worked on it when he was still part of the royal foundation, it remained with the foundation when they separated. I actually believe harry gave released ownership to them that’s why they were able to trademark it .Same like give it a shout, it was clear that it was the sussexes initiative but the cambridge as usual took credit for it.
Harry who came up with clever ideas like santable, invictus, endeavour fund etc will come up with lots of equally great ideas, so the cambridge can have this. They need it
So this a project he lost in the divorce I’m guessing. This sounds really great and it sounds like something he’d been working on for a while. I don’t expect the Cambridges to do much with it seeing as they don’t do much with anything, including Heads Together and that’s a shame.
The biggest mistake harry did was to work with william . I hope he has learnt his lesson. And as you said they wouldn’t be able to do much with it cos they wouldn’t understand the why he came out with this, the how he wants to do it and where he wants it to get to .
Well, they can just hire people who’ve worked with the Sussexes and know what it means to sustain a living, breathing, healthy initiative to continue to job, while the stand by, taking the credit, having contributed almost nothing in its creation.
Despicable couple.
Of course he started it and the Cambridges got it in the separation.
Hey, remember all that fuss and anger at the Sussexes registering a trademark?
Hopefully this will be a proof for Harry that he made the best choice when he left this family.
William is a sad low life so is his doormat
How many people will use this app?? Again it’s ok for cambridges to steal other people idea and trademark ?? Where is the outrage for making money off this??
What else is new? the lazy Cambridges taking credit for Harry’s work but this time they patented the idea as their own creation. I just can’t with them.
Yeah, the Cambridge’s just keep proving that Harry and Meghan weren’t the problem.
I think it’s pretty unfair to Harry as his brother is pretty much taking a completed or near completed project and putting their names on it.
I understand if Harry couldn’t take this project with him as it’s partnership with the ministry of defence but the Cambridges are still using Harry to promote it. The HeadsTogether website has put Harry’s name on the Ministry of Defence partnership page and use a video of him to promote it. If the Cambridges want a project to be theirs they shouldn’t be using Harry to promote it.
What they should have done is released a statement like “This project was started by The Duke of Sussex and has been handed over to TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. TRH appreciate the work and effort put into it by The Duke and will endeavour to ensure it is a success. TRH and The Duke/HRH are in full communication with each other about the project and wish to see it succeed.” It would have been a more “better” transition and maybe even put some of the feud rumours to rest
@Sofia: I agree with everything you said. But sadly, neither Cambridges are smart or compassionate enough to approach this in the mature and respectful manner. They’re too jealous, petty and spiteful to ever show proper respect towards the Sussexes. And we get this as the final result with them claiming Harry’s project as their own!
But not to worry, karma will visit these 2 soon enough! Harry and Meghan may have a bumpy start with their new beginning, but during their journey, they will produce many successful projects together. Of that I am certain!
The MoD wanted a working Royal to promote it NOW. The work does the MoD not Harry or whoever else. It’s only about representing.
So why would the lamebridges trade mark it, If the MoD wanted only a royal face?
For someone they claim is not smart, Harry some how turn his ideas into working models.
William and Kate was taking credit for Harry’s work for years, so why not trademark it.
Then they tried to do the same with the cookbook, but Meghan is not Harry and said no way is this money going into the Foundation for other charities, William huffed and puffed to no avail.
Then he and Unable, started a campaign of leaking stories to the tabloids.
We are honestly probably going to keep seeing this. Harry had to forfeit so much to be able to leave “cleanly” only for TQ to go back and muddy up that clean line by yanking more and more stuff from them. I bet these things were taken last minute too – like M&H probably wanted to use some of their projects and when “sources” leaked to the Palace that they were going to use them TQ yanked them away and gave them to the Cambridges.
It’s going to be a weird rat race. Both the Sussex’s and the Cambridges are all talking about the same thing, environmentalism and mental health. Which are both great talking points! But I think that this is what is going to cause more dog-chasing-its-tail.