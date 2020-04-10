“Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff” links

Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff. Again, please do not go on celebrities’ Instagrams and post nasty comments. [LaineyGossip]
Never change, Twihards. Seriously! [Just Jared]
This Brangelina story is so curious, right? [Dlisted]
More photos of Prince Charles & Camilla’s wedding! [Go Fug Yourself]
Drag Race drama! [OMG Blog]
How did Modern Family end by the way? [Pajiba]
Leaf-blower drama in the suburbs, I can relate. [Jezebel]
Trump Mass Graves has a more efficient sound than Trump Burial Pits. [Towleroad]
My 600 Lb Life is collapsing in on itself. [Starcasm]
Choose your fashion designer/model quarantine house. House #2, right? [RCFA]

4 Responses to ““Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff” links”

  1. Stacy Dresden says:
    April 10, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    I don’t understand how Zach Braff gets all these hot ladies.

    Reply
  2. Escondista says:
    April 10, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    She can do better.

    Reply
  3. Valerie says:
    April 10, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    I don’t get Braff’s appeal, but it’s not for me to get. If she’s happy, she’s happy. I don’t know what people hope to achieve by leaving those comments. It’s not as if she gets enough replies telling her to break up with him, she will, lol.

    Reply
  4. Nikki* says:
    April 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    She was AMAZING in Lady Macbeth. I’d never seen her in anything before that, but what a first impression! I also don’t see his appeal; I wish her luck.

    Reply

