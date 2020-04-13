Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Dylan Meyer posted a lovely photo for Kristen’s 30th b-day

Our little lip-biter is all grown up! I can’t believe Kristen Stewart is now 30 years old. Kristen celebrated (??) her 30th birthday on April 9th. So many Aries people and such heavy fire-sign vibes this month already, my goodness. As I said in that Elle Fanning b-day story, I do feel sorry for all of the Aries peeps, but so many of you sounded like you’ve been enjoying the simple pleasures during corona-lockdown, whether that’s cooking or baking or organizing little Zoom parties or getting takeout from a good restaurant. I actually find that so inspirational, no joke! Such good birthday vibes.

Anyway, we don’t really know how Kristen spent her big 3-0, although I would imagine it involved a lockdown in LA and, as we can see, time with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Kristen and Dylan have been somewhat lowkey, and they’ve been together since last August, the best anyone can tell. Kristen doesn’t really hide her girlfriends, so when we start to see her with someone new, I feel like the relationship is probably pretty new too. Meaning, Kristen and Dylan have already lasted eight months, by my count? Which is unlike Kristen – she phases out girlfriends with some regularity, although come to think of it, the ones she really likes generally stick around for a year or so. And it must be pretty serious if Kristen gave Dylan permission to post some Instagram photos, huh? Dylan posted the photo with this message:

It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your sh-t on fire.

Quite serious, huh? We’ll see.