Queen Elizabeth II offered a lovely, recorded Easter message for the first time

Queen Elizabeth II is attempting to do something unusual: be responsive to changing situations and crises. Historically, she’s been terrible at responding to anything unexpected, anything which has not been mapped out and planned for 30 years. I’m not saying she (or any royal) has to go whichever way the wind blows. Instead of looking like a leader who has taken the pandemic seriously from the beginning, she has seemed more like an old lady too stuck in her ways who reacted late to an already unfolding crisis. All of this to say, I still didn’t find her corona speech all that moving or notable, but other people did and so it’s fine. But! QEII decided to make a second historical move during the corona-lockdown: she recorded a special message for Easter. Here you go:

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

Honestly, I enjoyed this recording more than her previous speech. This was a moment where we got to see the Queen as the head of the Church of England, and the sovereign of a religiously diverse country and commonwealth. Plus, I just like that she’s talking about the history and religion. It’s like a really nice Sunday school lesson or something. She should do more of this. Or she should have done it all along!

Speaking of corona, religious leaders and Easter Sunday, Pope Francis did conduct Easter Mass yesterday in St. Peter’s Basilica. They just didn’t allow anyone other than the Pope and a handful of attendants into the Basilica. The Vatican shut down for visitors weeks ago and they’ve been livestreaming mass as often as possible. The Pope also issued a statement about Easter in isolation, saying:

“This is an Easter of solitude lived amid the sorrow and hardship that the pandemic is causing, from physical suffering to economic difficulties,” and said his thoughts were with those directly affected by the virus: doctors and nurses, the sick, those who had died and family members in mourning. Addressing “a world already faced with epochal challenges and now oppressed by a pandemic severely testing our whole human family,” Francis spoke of “the contagion of hope.” God is with us, he said, “firmly reassuring us: Do not be afraid, I have risen and I am with you still.” Acknowledging the concerns of many people who face an uncertain economic future and fears surrounding unemployment, he called on political leaders “to work actively for the common good, to provide the means and resources needed to enable everyone to lead a dignified life and, when circumstances allow, to assist them in resuming their normal daily activities.” “This is not a time for indifference,” Francis said, “because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic.”

[From The NY Times]

I’m including the video below – it’s incredibly stark to see the Basilica so empty, and to see him preaching to no one (in the immediate space). What’s better for the Christian faithful, to stay home and livestream an Easter service or mass, or to try one of those drive-through or drive-in churches?

"Indifference, self-centredness, division and forgetfulness are not words we want to hear at this time" Pope Francis calls for global solidarity in Easter Sunday Mass, held behind closed doorshttps://t.co/JJOaH361As pic.twitter.com/ZgzZr1RwO8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 12, 2020