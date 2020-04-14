Marie Kondo’s work from home tips: have a starting work ritual, take breaks

Embed from Getty Images

Marie Kondo has a new book out, Joy at Work, which has both tangible and psychological recommendations for an efficient and productive workspace. She recommends having specified times to respond to email and not letting it distract you, color coordinating your desk and categorizing “every paper down to the last sheet.” This is why I don’t follow her recommendations and prefer Clutterbug, honestly. You can get more organized and have a clean home without aiming for perfection. Maybe I’m just resistant because paper clutter is one of my biggest issues, and I feel accomplished if it’s in a folder.

Marie did a remote interview with People to promote the book and I wanted to talk about some of her recommendations. She says they’re just as useful for everyone working at home now.

“I believe that fundamentally it’s the same whether you’re working in your work space at home or in your office,” Kondo tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. The keys: creating a healthy environment, having a consistent routine, taking time to recharge, and accepting that, yes, sometimes things are going to be chaotic. Here are her best tips to make working from home a little more joyful. 1. Leave Your Bedroom (If You Can)

“Even if you don’t have a work desk at home, sit up straight at your dining table or kitchen counter,” says Kondo. “And do something that signals the start of your work day.” “Just wiping down the surface of your desktop is helpful,” she says, but if you’re feeling a little more ambitious, she also suggests creating a little ritual to signify that you’re “shifting gears from private mode to work mode.” In her home office, she uses a quartz crystal and tuning fork from her own line to restore balance and establish a good vibe, but she says something as simple as breaking out some scented oils, is a good signifier to the body of transition. 2. Add an Item that Sparks Joy

In Kondo’s case it’s a small wooden egg that’s meant to be rolled under the palm as a meditation. A house plant works, too. She calls these “joy plus” pieces and they don’t count as clutter! 3. Remember to Take Breaks

“If you work from home, you tend to lose track of time,” says Kondo. “Designate a time for a coffee or tea break. Step away use this time to fully disconnect and recharge.” 4. Keep Your Work Space Tidy

Kondo’s work surface holds her computer, a charging pad and a tray from her line to keep small items (like blue-light-blocking glasses she designed) corralled. “Put only what’s essential on your work surface,” she says. “This is extremely important and will allow you to focus on your work and minimize the time you are looking for the things you need.” Put distracting items out of sight. Place your phone in a drawer and keep snacks out of easy reach. Mindless snacking “is something I’m often guilty of as well,” Kondo says.

[From People]

I really like the idea of putting your phone in a drawer, I never considered that. I have a little bamboo desk set similar to this and can put my phone in there when I’m working. Of course I have little knick knacks on my desk, probably way more than Kondo would recommend, but it makes it feel homey. As for having a starting work ritual, does ripping the page off my Bob Ross day calendar count? As weird as it sounds, I really look forward to that. I used to meditate every morning right before work but I moved that to the afternoons. That really helped me though and I should start doing it again. Maybe I can get on board with some of Marie’s recommendations.

Embed from Getty Images