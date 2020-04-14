Heidi Montag has a time-traveling Christian movie called Assassin 33 AD

Remember how excited we all were that Heidi Pratt née Montag was pursuing a music career? No, not her pop music career that gave us powerful social statements like Superficial, in which she crafted the poignant lyrics, “I know that I wear diamonds for breakfast, and I know this isn’t helpful.” I was referring to her reimagined music career as a techno-pop Christian singer with nothing but positive messages. The one where she rethought her stance on diamonds, saying “they say diamonds last forever, I say only time will tell.” Man, look at that growth. Well, anyway… forget about all that because Heidi has moved on with her acting career! Yay! What, you ask, is her latest role? Let’s let Heidi herself tell us:
I’m in movie about time travelers that go back in time to kill Jesus. Was supposed to be in theaters but the virus cancelled. Check it out!
I was honored to be in such an Incredible movie. https://t.co/9Byrl4OFDP
— Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 11, 2020
There you go – it’s about time travelers who go back to kill Jesus Christ (and we are supposed to believe the ‘virus’ is the reason this thing failed to launch). Just out of curiosity – do I need to spell out who is trying to erase J.C.? Hint, they aren’t white Christians like Spencer and Heidi. Still curious? Here’s the official trailer:
Let’s see, what did we notice: first of all, as CB pointed out that font is dangerously close to the Assassin Creed font. Like litigation-ly close. Second, those tag lines in the film, WTH? “Nominated best screenplay in more international film festivals than any other in history”? “Winner of more than 50 international screenplay awards”? Did Trump write the presser for this thing? Third, where’s Heidi? As DListed pointed out, she’s number two on the cast list, shouldn’t that get her at least a cut-to in the trailer? Either her role is such a pivotal plat twist that she can’t be shown, or her acting was such that they couldn’t even edit her into the trailer in a plausible way. Lawd, I can only hope she’s a head scientist. Nothing would bring me more joy than listening to Heidi trying to handle involved technical/scientific jargon. Of course, considering it looks like they are suggesting that they achieved time travel through an ethernet cable, I’m not going to place too much value in the technical aspects of the film.
Honestly, I could make jokes about this all day long, but ultimately, this is just more extremist Christian propaganda trying to convince a world already plagued (literally) that all the non-white people in the world would use every resource available to commit the ultimate harm, if they could. Pass. Even with the conciliatory “he will be remembered as a great prophet, but not the son of God,” line, this is looking to do much more harm than good. That and the flipping expository dialogue is killing me. If I don’t drink enough to give CATS a try, I certainly don’t drink enough to wade into this mess.
It’s the next “Gone With the Wind.” (Christ in a helicopter… shakes head).
Razzie award academy: Ladies, Gentlemen we have a winner.
Would THIS even be quality enough for them? I mean, the razzies don’t go for, like, straight to video stuff, do they? They have SOME standards, right?
Hot mess but I expected nothing less.
“ do I need to spell out who is trying to erase J.C.? Hint, they aren’t white Christians”
I watched the trailer because I honestly was debating whether they’d gone with Anti-Semitic or Islamaphobic. Islamaphobic…bold move Cotton.
She’s second billed but no shots in the trailer? So the next question is how much money did she invest in the film? OMG what if she’s playing the Virgin Mary?!!! 😂
“He will be remembered as a great prophet, but not the son of God”
Wow, such depth. And also, man, what a lot of wasted effort having to time travel to achieve something that the Koran actually already says – and, presumably, based on the other assumptions this cinematic masterpiece is making, what the probably Muslim guy saying this statement already believes himself.
I noticed they also depict Jesus as having been a white guy. Megyn Kelly is going to love this!
I don’t know what else to say. How much do you want to bet when they go back in time, everyone will speak modern English and not Aramaic?
I also tried Googling the production company, Timed Out Productions and I can’t find an official web site just a generic Facebook page that may not even be for the same company. From looking at IMDB and MetaCritic, this is their only production. Now I’m wondering if this is a money laundering scheme. That’s the only explanation I can think of why this would receive enough financial backing to get made.