Kim Kardashian & North West recorded a funny ‘stay at home’ PSA for Californians

Coastal states – on both coasts – have announced pacts/partnerships to ease their regions’ into the new corona-economy. There’s some evidence to suggest that many states have done enough to flatten the curve, including the states which took the coronavirus seriously early on. But it won’t be like flipping a switch – even if states begin to “reopen” their economies in May, there will likely still be widespread recommendations for masks, social distancing and work-from-home-if-you-can. On the West Coast, the governors of California, Washington and Oregon have made a pact to work with each other to reopen their economies gradually, and mandating medical priorities and scientific data to inform their policies.

All of which to say, I think people should get used to the idea that we’ll still be isolating and social distancing for another month or two, if not throughout the summer. And people are going stir crazy about it. Take Kim Kardashian, who recorded a “stay at home” PSA for the California governor’s office with her daughter North West. I can feel Kim’s exasperation from here.

Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @KimKardashian & North West are having! By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California. 📲 https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/3m21SRMuh1 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2020

I’m choosing to believe that this is cute. I think it’s completely fine and realistic that so many parents are like “actually, my kids are driving me crazy, I can’t wait to go back to work.” And for what it’s worth, all of the Kardashian-Jenners were early isolators. They all went on lockdown in early/mid-March and they haven’t been pap strolling or anything. The one exception is Kanye – I’ve seen paparazzi photos of him out and about. Maybe going to his studio? I have no idea.