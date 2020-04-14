Kim Kardashian & North West recorded a funny ‘stay at home’ PSA for Californians

Coastal states – on both coasts – have announced pacts/partnerships to ease their regions’ into the new corona-economy. There’s some evidence to suggest that many states have done enough to flatten the curve, including the states which took the coronavirus seriously early on. But it won’t be like flipping a switch – even if states begin to “reopen” their economies in May, there will likely still be widespread recommendations for masks, social distancing and work-from-home-if-you-can. On the West Coast, the governors of California, Washington and Oregon have made a pact to work with each other to reopen their economies gradually, and mandating medical priorities and scientific data to inform their policies.

All of which to say, I think people should get used to the idea that we’ll still be isolating and social distancing for another month or two, if not throughout the summer. And people are going stir crazy about it. Take Kim Kardashian, who recorded a “stay at home” PSA for the California governor’s office with her daughter North West. I can feel Kim’s exasperation from here.

I’m choosing to believe that this is cute. I think it’s completely fine and realistic that so many parents are like “actually, my kids are driving me crazy, I can’t wait to go back to work.” And for what it’s worth, all of the Kardashian-Jenners were early isolators. They all went on lockdown in early/mid-March and they haven’t been pap strolling or anything. The one exception is Kanye – I’ve seen paparazzi photos of him out and about. Maybe going to his studio? I have no idea.

7 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & North West recorded a funny ‘stay at home’ PSA for Californians”

  1. Snazzy says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:26 am

    No shade here. It’s an important message. And honestly, NW’s interventions are totally realistic – I have VCs all the time with my colleagues with kids and their kids are always jumping in and out of the frame, or shouting into the mic. It’s the new normal.

    Totally superficially though – the thumbnail pic? Who is that person? That face doesn’t even look real

  2. Ali says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Yikes. Why is she using so many face filters?

  3. Bibliomommy96 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:27 am

    That was cute, we’re all feeling cooped up with our kids.

  4. Ariel says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Is it me, or does her face look particularly jacked here. I don’t see her in more than still pictures very often, but i assume plastic surgery, even non surgical cosmetic procedures are being discouraged. Though in california, maybe they have home visit fillers and botox.

    • kellebelle says:
      April 14, 2020 at 10:41 am

      Her lips look twice the size they usually are. And yes, always more work has been done. This woman will not enjoy aging.

  5. minx says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:42 am

    yikes, her face.

  6. Suz says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:49 am

    She looks like a space alien.

