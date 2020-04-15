Padma Lakshmi was criticized for going braless in her own kitchen in an IG video

Over Easter weekend, Padma Lakshmi posted a video where she was making a glorious looking chicken tagine (a classic Moroccan dish). I enjoy all of these cooking-show experts showing off their home-cooking skills in quarantine, and you can definitely see who is enjoying the challenge and who is not. Padma seemed a bit frazzled as she made the tagine and as you can see the screencap and video, she was just wearing a lowkey stretchy cotton dress. And no bra.
Which brings up an issue that’s been going around for weeks: are we, as women, just going braless in lockdown? Many women say yes, that they haven’t worn bras in weeks and their girls are going free. Some people – like yours truly – have been going braless more often, but are still generally trying to keep some semblance of bra-wearing normalcy. It helps that I’ve worked from home for years and I find that “putting on a bra” signals, to me, that I’m in “work mode.” Am I the only one keeping up that small marker of professional responsibility? Or is everyone simply letting it all hang out?
That being said, if my girls looked as perky as Padma’s, I would be going braless every single day, no matter what. And obviously, Padma is cooking IN HER OWN HOME. She was just bumming around her own kitchen, trying to teach people how to cook tagine. But that didn’t stop people from making nasty comments on her Instagram about her perky “immoral” breasts. So Padma made another cooking video and this time she wore TWO bras (one of them a sports bra) and she wrote this:
(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?
Well, she dealt with that as well as can be expected. Honestly, her boobs are slightly distracting in the tagine video… but of course she has every right to wear (or not wear) whatever she wants, whenever she wants. It’s not a question of morality, for the love of God. Also: I think her boobs hypnotized me into wanting to make chicken tagine.
She could have worn something to make it less obvious, but honestly, who cares.
Less obvious that she has breasts?
She looked fine.
I love when I see women not wearing bra’s because the more we do it, the more normal it will become. She looked great and I’d bet that most people complaining that she wasn’t wearing a bra were other women.
This. And it would be fine whether she was at home, running errands, on an instagram live, or hanging out with friends. If you want to wear one wear it, if you don’t, don’t.
Lol, what?! Less obvious she has nipples like everyone else on the planet? Please. Men are free to show their hairy boobs and nipples, women should not have to cover them, it’s absurd and so outdated.
I rarely wear a bra, I cannot stand the way they restrict me and I genuinely feel like I can’t breathe when I wear one. I will put on a bralette if I wear a white t shirt but only so I don’t expose young children, otherwise I couldn’t care less who sees my nipples. If you don’t like it don’t look where you know boobs are.
Less obvious? This is a joke, right?..?
It doesn’t even matter that she’s in her kitchen at home- everyone has nipples, so what if we see them! They’re part of her body!
It makes me sick that people are harping on her freakin nipples and not appreciating her delicious food.
I love a pretty bra but i take them off as soon as i come home.
After shoes, comes the bra. I wear a cardigan over Zoom. Only time I put on a bra is when I go walking.Bralette to avoid sense of an elephant on chest feeling.
Same! It’s such a good feeling to come home and whip off the bra!
I basically only ever wear one if I’m leaving the house, and even then if I can get away with a bralette (like I’m just popping over to the pharmacy for 10 minutes) I will wear that instead of my regular underwire bra.
That said, I do live alone and never really cared too much about how my boobs were behaving in the privacy of my own home.
Her daughter asked every question I wanted to know. So sweet.
I was just about to go online and search for “comfortable no wire stretchy comfy no bra bra for isolation purposes”… but I thought I’d stop by here first. Straaaaange.
I love Knix bras, I have about 10. I work from home all the time, and really feel uncomfortable without some support. They’re a bit pricy but have a ton of sales, and if you don’t like it or it doesn’t fit they have an awesome return/donation policy.
I’d love to try, but I’m on the fence about ordering a bra I can’t try on. I’ve filled my cart with a couple bras numerous times, but always end up cancelling haha.
I’m with you on this. And also what’s her secret? Strong pecs? Does that help?
Genetics or surgery. Unfortunately.
Wearing a bra more here because my husband and my children are home all day and I want to look pulled together and presentable.
I’ve got serious boob-envy. Would love to go braless – but when I unstrap my 38DDs, my back soon complains about it.
YASS! Same exact sized boat, haha. I am sitting here in a decent impact sports bra, but that’s the minimum for me to feel comfy. I have major envy of smaller chested women. I’ve never gotten the “I need to rip this bra off” joy because the opposite is true for me.
Me too. I haven’t worn my usual underwire, going to work bras in a month, but I’m always in a sports bra of some sort. I am just so uncomfortable without. If money were no object, I would totally get them reduced!
Same! I sometimes wander around the house without one (my SO loves it) but I prefer the support of a sports bra.
I was also diagnosed with breast cancer 2-3 weeks ago (time?) and am having both breasts removed next Friday , and reconstructed at a smaller size. Wish me luck!!!
Also, ladies, I am going to get on my soapbox now: GET YOUR MAMMOGRAMS EVERY FLIPPIN YEAR!!!! I am 44 – VERY young for breast cancer (but I have family history). My cancer is literally Stage 0 because the amazing radiologists caught it while it’s microscopic. I have two other friends who were diagnose in the past two months; one is 44 and the other 41. MAMMOGRAMS!!!!!
Also: tagine is delicious. I make it once a week. Definitely try it.
I haven’t worn a bra since I had a boob reduction last year, just a tank top under my shirts. I honestly could not care less if the suggestion of nip-nops distract anyone. Bras are the devil!
I don’t functionally need one anymore so I’m not going to make myself uncomfortable.
Don’t functionally need one. Exactly!! I remember my 90 pound Aunt telling me stories about having to wear a girdle as part of her work uniform when she was young, when I was in nursing school they talked about how a girdle and hose were required daily etc.
And you know it was women bitching about this.
I don’t wear a bra at home, at all! Or in my yard, or taking out the trash. If my neighbors see me braless I don’t care.
I hate bras. I wear a comfy sports bra to walk the dog and work out. Otherwise nope.
I wear one during the day even thought I’m not even working from home at the moment. It does add to the feeling of a semblance of normalcy/structure to my day. I take it off and put on pjs right after dinner, which is about the same as pre-quarantine.
My good bras signal work-mode as well. The crappier ones are for weekends. And now that I’m spending so much time inside (pretty much 23h), I’ve finally invested in two very expensive but cute and comfy bras without wire etc. I never wanted to spend the money but hell, if not now, when? I rarely go braless even at home. My breasts are really quite large and if I wasn’t terrified, I’d get a lift. So it’s just not comfortable to have them reign free.
Having said that, if a woman wants to ditch the bra, DITCH IT! People need to mind their own damn business.
Emmy, what brand/where did you get the ‘very expensive but cute and comfy bras without wire etc’ you mentioned?!
Triumph. I bought a new one they have, it’s called Fit Smart. I’m in Germany though, I don’t know what they sell elsewhere. I wear no other brand anymore, they just fit me best even if they are pricey.
If I go outside and wear a shirt for example, the comfy ones aren’t looking too hot tbh. Boobs are just too big, I need a wire. A pulley system sometimes. But at home they’re great.
Historically, as soon as I walked through my front door the bra would come off. Now? What’s a bra?
I have not worn a bra since (checks calendar) March 13. And I have been showering and dressing everyday so it’s not because I am hanging out in my jammies.
Shes 50 yrs old basically, how does her breasts sit so high up? I’m almost 40 and my girls have dropped down a bit than where they sat in my 20s. I just gotta know
I think surgery. No way they naturally look that good at her age
She’s not overly huge in the chest, so that likely helps, but since she had kids, I’m betting she had a lift at some point. It’ll give you that perkier look without resorting to implants. It’s possible she does have implants, but they’re sitting low enough that I could see otherwise.
I love how she is teaching her daughter to cook ❤️ Re bras – it physically hurts me to go without, so I always wear one. I sometimes even wear it to bed. It’s not comfortable, but it’s more comfortable than no bra. I don’t know how I will handle advanced aging.
Considering I’ve been in the itty bitty titty committee since puberty (like double A here 😂). I don’t ever wear a bra. I wear whatever t shirt or tank top and if I get cold oh well. It’s not like I have enough boob to have cleavage or have them hang out of my shirts lol.
I don’t care If people do or don’t wear one, but I personally wear one everyday, I like feeling contained, and i have sad saggy post bf’ing boobs.
36DD – I recently got a large back tattoo finished and couldn’t wear a bra to work for a week. I was very self conscious for the first couple of days, wore an undershirt etc. after two days of scurrying around hunched over, I finally got over myself and thought this is bullshit, I’m not inappropriate or unprofessional. Now if I don’t feel like it occasionally, I don’t wear one.
I wear a bra at home usually, because after breastfeeding two kids my boobs are so saggy deflated and flat I can’t stand the way they feel and sound flapping against my body.
However, if I was Padma with those Perky Puppies, I most certainly would not.
At 38 C-D, I’m uncomfortable going braless too long, so I’ve been wearing a bra, as comfy as I can wear, every day. Not wearing the schmexy, underwires with f*ucking straps that want to constantly dangle off my shoulders, though. Totes unnecessary when I’m wearing t-shirts, or turtlenecks, every day, and alone here with wee Fergus, my dog.
Wow! The fact that this was even a thing is infuriating. Boobs are normal! Nipples are normal! Bodies are normal!
I can’t for the life of me understand what is “immoral” about breasts. They give life to babies, half of the world’s population has them…
Oh, wait. Our culture is designed to shame women to believe that what is natural is immoral in an attempt to make us follow a specific agenda that favors (mostly) white men? Got it. That makes more sense.
Yep. it’s always been pretty creepy and sexist how teenage girls and women are automatically accused of seeking male attention (and sometimes worse) both by other women and by men just for not putting on a bra before presenting themselves publicly. It’s one of many examples of how people allow the male gaze to dictate their treatment and perception of women.
They’re just breasts. Grow up, Internet.
She’s 50 and her boobs look spectacular!
People are bored so online judging & shaming is a hobby now…
I never wear a bra, like ever, except when I work out, and boy let me tell you that comes off as soon as I get home. I always wear two layers of shirts if I’m going out or dealing with people, which probably does nothing at all, but it makes me feel a little bit better that they aren’t flapping around in people’s faces. Years ago, a guy friend of mine told me that dudes notice, and recently another guy friend confirmed, but whatever. I’m 43, I’m practically invisible.
So, in her position, I probably would have had a sweatshirt or cardigan on over the dress. Unless I looked like her in that dress. Holy smokes, she looks great!!
It bothers me that people accused her of being immoral
Those fake boob circles she’s got look uncomfortable. I’d be embarrassed that the implants were so obvious. I have real boobs and I wouldn’t do vids with them.
It looks to me like she’s got some kind of coverage. Am I the only one that sees a perfect circle of material under her dress? I think she’s wearing some kind of sticky nipple cover type thing, made out of the spongy material they use as bra inserts. That material against my nipples makes me scream. I wear a “Curve-Tech” from Mark WorkWearWorld. I remove the underwire immediately upon receipt. Because my skin is so reactive and the label on the back of my jeans will cause a hives breakout, I always need to have something between me and any label (it’s either the thread they sew with or the material in the label, but the hives will spread once started if I do not remove the irritant immediately, so best to simply avoid). If I am wearing a bra, then I must have an undershirt tucked into my underpants. It’s not so much for the girls, though I have stupidly sensitive nipples, also. I’ll do anything to prevent hives…right now though, my biggest struggle is being reactive to my hair, which desperately needs cutting and is giving me hives along the side of my face and the back of my neck and my chest. Why can’t women appreciate other women’s beauty? Are we homophobic by nature? So threatened? I think an above poster got it right….we are subjects of the white male patriarchy and are brainwashed. I’d love a breakdown…is it white women shaming a woman of colour? How very sad, if so
Also, LMAO, her follow-up wearing two bras but showing her bare tummy! Take that, b*tches. She’s awesome.