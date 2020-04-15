“The new ‘Dune’ photos are here, so wait, what’s this movie about?” links
  • April 15, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

In case you’re excited about Dune, VF released a bunch of photos from the new film. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya & more! (I’ve never read Dune so IDK what any of this is.) [LaineyGossip]
Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden for president. [Just Jared]
Aaron Schock is quarantining with a bunch of dudes at a gay resort. [Towleroad]
Jose Canseco is still talking about Alex Ridriguez cheating. [Dlisted]
A look back at Queen Letizah’s wedding look. [Go Fug Yourself]
What if Schitt’s Creek was a horror film? [OMG Blog]
The Honest Trailer for Cats is finally here. [Pajiba]
Is anyone watching Mrs. America? Hm. [Jezebel]
Elon Musk promised ventilators. He has not delivered. [The Blemish]
A groundhog eating pizza? End of days sh-t. [Seriously OMG]

13 Responses to ““The new ‘Dune’ photos are here, so wait, what’s this movie about?” links”

  1. Mireille says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Many years ago, I tried, tried, tried to watch Dune with Kyle MachLachlan and Sting and I couldn’t get past Sting’s laughble delivery of the line “I want to kill Paul Atreides …” or some nonsense like that. All I got out of the movie was that they were fighting over salt or some other spice and they were doing so in the desert. Other than than, will pass on any remake.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I’m always a little surprised when people have never heard of Dune, but then I remember what I gigantic nerd I am lol. It’s a very famous science fiction series surrounding the sociopolitical events of a planet that produces a very powerful drug (spice!) that most of the surrounding galaxy is dependent on. It set the standard for a lot of the worldbuilding and political intrigue you see in future scifi writing, so it’s got a big place in the hearts of genre readers.

    It’ll be interesting to see a big Hollywood take on this. It was done as a pulp film in the 80s, a SciFi series in the 90s/2000s, both to varying degrees of success. The story is a little difficult to translate to film because it’s very dense on political intrigue and some oddball scifi aspects, so it’ll be interesting to see how it comes across for a mass audience.

    Reply
    • Lanne says:
      April 15, 2020 at 12:54 pm

      I’m a dune nerd. Read all 6 books and even some of the godawful dune universe fan fiction books by Frank herberts son. Saw the 1984 lynch film and sci-fi channel miniseries (which was pretty good even with laughably cheap production values). Making Liet Kines a woman is a cool artistic choice, but I’m seriously underwhelmed by these photos. The planet dune looks like earth, and characters could be in a 2020 military unit in a desert somewhere. I really want this film to be good, but I’m not feeling optimistic right now. Good cast, though.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 15, 2020 at 1:08 pm

      I read the first few books and saw the mini series. I only saw the Lynch movie after I had read the first book and it seemed cheesy. I am curious as to how this adaptation will fare. There is a lot to work with from the novels and it’s probably more relevant now than it ever was.

      Reply
  3. Silver Charm says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    I don’t know anything about Dune but am here for Oscar Isaac. He knows how to make us miss him.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Looking back, the first Dune movie wasn’t the best, but it was still a pretty good Sci-Fi movie. I’m looking forward to the new one.

    Reply
  5. Becks says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    I have no idea what Dune is, and I dont care….
    Just gimme Oscar Isaac 😍

    Reply
  6. Hyrule Castle says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    “The Spice must flow”

    If you don’t know what this means, you are missing out on one of the most epic novels of all time.

    I don’t care for remakes ( the original movie was phenomenal), but I’m excited for this.

    Worms! Fremen! The Weirding Way!

    Woohoo!!

    Reply
  7. Sass says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    My husband was obsessed with these books growing up and I’d never heard of them. We have them all in paperback. I will only go see this film because Oscar Isaac is in it and he’s nice to watch. I still have no idea what it’s about.

    Reply
  8. Vanessa says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    As always, when they make a movie of one of my very very very favorite books ever, I am simultaneously terrified and sick with anticipation. Cast looks really good except for Timothee who seems kind of frail and boyish for such a tough part. I had a dream about him the other night where he moved into my house and was a terrible roommate so I guess my subconscious is chewing it over… :D

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Oh dear, as much as I’m looking forward to Dune as a sci-fi geek (the photos are great); I REALLY don’t think that it is going to click with the general public. This ain’t Star Wars kids. The story is dark and often very ugly. You love a character and want what’s best for them? Hahaha!…F**k you. That’s Dune. Some of the early reactions from people who don’t know, ouch. I mean, I would never spoil but…oh boy. 😬 Maybe Game of Thrones got people ready, or maybe that burned too many people. I’m really very curious to see.

    Reply

