Armie Hammer gave himself a mohawk & handlebar mustache in lockdown
View this post on Instagram

Killing the game.

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

Sometimes, it kind of bugs me that Armie Hammer looks like a cartoon prince yet he has such a bad personality. Seriously, Armie is very pretty, he’s chiseled and beautiful and tall. In the Golden Age of Hollywood, Armie would have been a leading man in the vein of William Holden, Gregory Peck, Gary Cooper and Cary Grant. He has that look of an old-school movie star. But God, his personality suuuucks.

Part of Armie’s appeal – at least with his just baseline attractiveness – is that for most of his career, he’s had that Disney-prince hair, sort of floppy and blondish. But Armie is mixing things up in the quarantine with a drastic haircut. It’s a mohawk. He apparently did it to himself on IG Stories. Did his wife not want to participate in this mess??

I mean… as far as quarantine haircuts go, this is…I don’t know, mid-range bad/okay? What bothers me is that he paired the mohawk with the handlebar mustache. He went from Disney prince to biker wannabe. At least it will grow out. I feel like most men are probably just going to end up giving themselves wonky crewcuts during lockdown, right? Unless they have wives/partners who really feel like they can give a good haircut.

Armie Hammer at arrivals for GO Campaign...

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive at the 13th Annual GO Campaign Gala 2019 held at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Armie Hammer gave himself a mohawk & handlebar mustache in lockdown”

  1. Lisa says:
    April 16, 2020 at 7:14 am

    The hot mess.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment