Armie Hammer gave himself a mohawk & handlebar mustache in lockdown

Sometimes, it kind of bugs me that Armie Hammer looks like a cartoon prince yet he has such a bad personality. Seriously, Armie is very pretty, he’s chiseled and beautiful and tall. In the Golden Age of Hollywood, Armie would have been a leading man in the vein of William Holden, Gregory Peck, Gary Cooper and Cary Grant. He has that look of an old-school movie star. But God, his personality suuuucks.

Part of Armie’s appeal – at least with his just baseline attractiveness – is that for most of his career, he’s had that Disney-prince hair, sort of floppy and blondish. But Armie is mixing things up in the quarantine with a drastic haircut. It’s a mohawk. He apparently did it to himself on IG Stories. Did his wife not want to participate in this mess??

Armie Hammer looks unrecognizable after giving himself a mohawk and handlebar mustache. 🪒 pic.twitter.com/Wd032sMm0u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2020

I mean… as far as quarantine haircuts go, this is…I don’t know, mid-range bad/okay? What bothers me is that he paired the mohawk with the handlebar mustache. He went from Disney prince to biker wannabe. At least it will grow out. I feel like most men are probably just going to end up giving themselves wonky crewcuts during lockdown, right? Unless they have wives/partners who really feel like they can give a good haircut.