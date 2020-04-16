Bill Gates calls out Trump for cutting WHO funding during this critical time



We heard yesterday about the latest manifestation of Trump’s narcissism: he ordered that his signature be printed on the paper stimulus checks that are going to be mailed to 70 million Americans, delaying these much-needed payments. In another horrific display of how gross and fragile his ego is, on Tuesday Trump said that he would cut off U.S. funding to WHO because, “We have not been treated properly.” As a narcissist, Trump loves to find reasons to be offended, even if he invents them out of thin air. The terrible thing is that other people pay for it, and the U.S. looks even worse to the rest of the world.

This latest move has been met with furious blowback from business groups, Democrats, foreign leaders and health groups. Myron Brilliant, the executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (which usually aligns itself with Republicans) stated the obvious: “Cutting the WHO’s funding during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in U.S. interests given the organization’s critical role assisting other countries — particularly in the developing world — in their response.” Trump is always willing to cut off his nose to spite his face. While ceasing funding to the World Health Organization would always be a terrible decision, there probably couldn’t be a worse time to do it than during a pandemic, logistically or politically, but Trump doesn’t care.

If you’d rather watch a competent, engaging briefing on COVID-19, check out WHO’s daily briefings. Yesterday’s briefing is here and is worth the watch. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began his opening remarks by talking about the foundation and goals of WHO to support equally the health of everyone around the world. He said, “The United States has been a long-standing and generous friend to WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a hold in funding to the World Health Organization.” He went on to talk about the important, lifesaving work that WHO does for people around the world with the help of, among others, the United States. Dr. Tedros also listed a number of conditions that WHO is “fighting” beyond COVID-19, including (though he didn’t say this), conditions that countless Americans are living with.

Bill Gates is one of those speaking out against Trump’s decision, and he echoed the comments of Myron Brilliant and others:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates criticized President Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization as “dangerous,” saying the payments should continue particularly during the global coronavirus pandemic. “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates tweeted early Wednesday. “Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.” The United States, the organization’s largest donor, has committed to provide the WHO with $893 million during its current two-year funding period, a State Department spokesperson told The Washington Post. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the family’s giant philanthropy, is the next biggest donor to WHO after the U.S., accounting for close to 10 percent of the United Nations agency’s funding. As The Washington Post’s Anne Gearan reported, the president said on Tuesday that the halt in U.S. funding would continue for a period of 60 to 90 days “while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role and severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” “We have not been treated properly,” Trump said at the Tuesday news briefing. He added, “The WHO pushed China’s misinformation about the virus.” It remains unclear whether the United States will cut off money to the main international organization, or if Trump is setting conditions for a resumption of U.S. payments at a later date, The Post reported. The announcement looms as a potentially devastating blow to the agency during the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States’ donations make up nearly 15 percent of all voluntary donations given worldwide.

[From The Washington Post]

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called out Trump (without naming him), saying that, “Now is not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.” He said that instead, nations need to come together in their efforts to combat the virus. The American Medical Association called Trump’s decision “a dangerous step in the wrong direction.”

I shouldn’t be at all surprised that Trump would decide to do this, because he’s a narcissist who can’t see past his bubble. He takes personal offense when he feels that the United States has been slighted. He’s also trying to distract people from how badly he screwed up (and is screwing up) his response, and, in turn, the federal response to the pandemic: “Don’t get mad at me! Get mad at WHO!” The loss of life is terrible, and I’ve been trying to limit my news intake in part because the Trump sideshow makes everything exponentially worse. I hope that in addition to social-distancing, wearing masks outside, and washing your hands, you’re all practicing whatever self-care you need to right now.

