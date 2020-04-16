People: Lori Loughlin knows her daughters’ fake rowing photos look ‘damning’

There’s only one good Kourtney Kardashian GIF/meme and that’s “There’s people that are dying, Kim.” Kourtney said that to Kim as Kim was hysterically ugly-crying about her lost diamond earring. I feel like screaming that at Lori Loughlin: there’s people that are dying and you’re still simpering and acting holier-than-thou to People Magazine??? Lori really is still running to People to tell “her side” of things via “sources.” Lori and Mossimo’s trial will likely still happen this fall, and they’ve spent months trying to convince People Mag’s readership that they were duped into lying and committing fraud to get their daughters into USC. That’s their argument: they were patsies, like Lee Harvey Oswald only it was lying about their idiot daughters being on crew. Lori’s current argument is that Rick Singer lied to her and that, like, the FBI basically entrapped her. I guess the FBI somehow made Olivia Jade pose on a rowing machine to “prove” that she was part of the crew team:

The rowing photos Lori Loughlin used to 'try and get daughters Olivia and Isabella into USC' https://t.co/iYUB1946sS — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 10, 2020

Yeah. Those photos came out last week. Those were the posed photos which Lori and Mossimo submitted as part as Olivia Jade’s college application to prove that yes, Olivia was a sh-tty student but hey, at least she was a star athlete? Except Olivia Jade was never. The photos have been all over the place this week, so of course Lori ran to People to pish-posh how bad the photos are for her defense

Last week, federal prosecutors released the rowing photos they claim Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli supplied to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. The photos of the girls on a rowing machine sparked a social media sensation as the photos were shared around the world. But the family was unsurprised that the photos became public, a source close to Loughlin tells PEOPLE. “They have known that the photos would eventually be released, because they are part of the discovery,” the source says. “They were prepared that they would be released, they just didn’t know when. It didn’t come as surprise.” Loughlin and Giannulli maintain that they were simply doing the bidding of Rick Singer, the man at the center of the scandal and the founder and CEO of the company The Key: a Private Life Coaching and Counseling Company. “As damning as it looks, keep in mind that they were following Rick Singer’s instructions, and he was having them do a lot of things that they didn’t understand,” the source maintains.

[From People]

Again, I’m not a lawyer, but ignorance is not a legal defense. Lori can maintain that Rick Singer was “instructing” her to do tons of things but she had NO IDEA those things were illegal, and it’s still not a defense. “But we didn’t understand the crimes we were doing!” Do you know how many times people use that defense and get found guilty? But hey, I’m sure a lot of People Magazine readers believe Aunt Becky.

Meanwhile, E! claims that Olivia Jade has felt “extremely embarrassed” now that the photos are out and she is “fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing and she will have waves of sadness and anger.” Whatever, the little a–hole has been back on social media for months.