People: Lori Loughlin knows her daughters’ fake rowing photos look ‘damning’

There’s only one good Kourtney Kardashian GIF/meme and that’s “There’s people that are dying, Kim.” Kourtney said that to Kim as Kim was hysterically ugly-crying about her lost diamond earring. I feel like screaming that at Lori Loughlin: there’s people that are dying and you’re still simpering and acting holier-than-thou to People Magazine??? Lori really is still running to People to tell “her side” of things via “sources.” Lori and Mossimo’s trial will likely still happen this fall, and they’ve spent months trying to convince People Mag’s readership that they were duped into lying and committing fraud to get their daughters into USC. That’s their argument: they were patsies, like Lee Harvey Oswald only it was lying about their idiot daughters being on crew. Lori’s current argument is that Rick Singer lied to her and that, like, the FBI basically entrapped her. I guess the FBI somehow made Olivia Jade pose on a rowing machine to “prove” that she was part of the crew team:
Yeah. Those photos came out last week. Those were the posed photos which Lori and Mossimo submitted as part as Olivia Jade’s college application to prove that yes, Olivia was a sh-tty student but hey, at least she was a star athlete? Except Olivia Jade was never. The photos have been all over the place this week, so of course Lori ran to People to pish-posh how bad the photos are for her defense
Last week, federal prosecutors released the rowing photos they claim Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli supplied to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. The photos of the girls on a rowing machine sparked a social media sensation as the photos were shared around the world. But the family was unsurprised that the photos became public, a source close to Loughlin tells PEOPLE.
“They have known that the photos would eventually be released, because they are part of the discovery,” the source says. “They were prepared that they would be released, they just didn’t know when. It didn’t come as surprise.”
Loughlin and Giannulli maintain that they were simply doing the bidding of Rick Singer, the man at the center of the scandal and the founder and CEO of the company The Key: a Private Life Coaching and Counseling Company.
“As damning as it looks, keep in mind that they were following Rick Singer’s instructions, and he was having them do a lot of things that they didn’t understand,” the source maintains.
Again, I’m not a lawyer, but ignorance is not a legal defense. Lori can maintain that Rick Singer was “instructing” her to do tons of things but she had NO IDEA those things were illegal, and it’s still not a defense. “But we didn’t understand the crimes we were doing!” Do you know how many times people use that defense and get found guilty? But hey, I’m sure a lot of People Magazine readers believe Aunt Becky.
Meanwhile, E! claims that Olivia Jade has felt “extremely embarrassed” now that the photos are out and she is “fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing and she will have waves of sadness and anger.” Whatever, the little a–hole has been back on social media for months.
You shouldn’t cheat. Period. I’m not sorry for everything their family is going through. They brought this on themselves.
Choices!
LOL! I’m sorry but those photos made my stressful week. Lori and her ridiculous family CAUGHT in the act. Also, I gotta wonder — why rowing? Was rowing THE sport that would convince school officials that her two daughters were brilliant athletes, considering they never showed an ounce of interest in either academia or sport — if we go by what’s plastered all over their social media channels? Rowing is not easy and the photo is disrespectful to those who actually do row. But hey, I’m enjoying this drama — let’s see what other lies they can come up with.
I mean, if I were to go around and hit someone with my car, then say “I didn’t know I couldn’t do that!” it doesn’t matter. Those photos were a real gem to have released to really sway the public on this one. It’s obvious that she purposely staged it knowing they didn’t qualify. The girls weren’t even using the equipment properly.
She is the most basic of Becky’s, my god.
Furthermore it’s unconvincing because neither of them have the muscle tone of an athlete. *not body shaming* because obviously there’s nothing wrong with their bodies.
And the kids who do this sport need to be OBSESSIVE about fitness. I’m honestly surprised they didn’t put her in a muscle suit like Arrested Development lol.
Here’s a simple question. USC is a top-notch school ( you have to live in a box, not to know this). The daughters from what I can tell were not top-notch academically. No record of public academic achievement ( Letters, honor roll, awards etc) Yet, the parents claimed they were duped. Even the parent who never went to college always know that kids need “good grades” and they need to get them in high school.
They need to take a plea. The environment in the fall will be incredibly hostile to this kinda of privilege.
In what planet could she ever say that she believed that the money she was giving were “legitimate donations”. If they were legitimate, why would your daughter need to pose on a damn rowing machine? At the minimum, as a parent that should have struck you as both creepy and strange if you actually believed these donations were legitimate.
I have a funny feeling she’s going to get off but I hope they bankrupt themselves in the process.
I’m all for this family receiving justice, but why isn’t the school also held accountable for taking the bribe? They could have said no, then reported it.
The school didn’t know. It was done with a sports coach that works for the university.
They must be sh*tting even more now, they could end up in prison smack in the middle of a bad winter virus resurgence. Probably should have left the country a while ago.
This fraud should be in prison already.