Blue Ivy Carter, 8, recorded a DIY science project about hand-washing

From all indications, Blue Ivy Carter has always been an extremely bright child. For the first five-and-a-half years of her life, she was an only child surrounded by adults. Those kinds of kids grow up fast (I know because I was one). She’s only eight years old and she already records music with her mom and dad, she already has writing credits and she is, by all accounts, a very good student. But did you know that Blue Ivy is a little scientist who runs experiments in her mansion? I love her so hard.

Blue Ivy giving us a PSA with one of the twins crying in the background is the best thing I’ve seen all day. pic.twitter.com/Q13p5CsGy1 — Kennedy ✨ (@HelloKennedi) April 19, 2020

Einstein WHO. Blue Ivy Curie!! Everyone loved this, even if some of us have seen other people do it before. It’s still great that little kids feel free to do these kinds of DIY experiments at home. Beyonce and Jay-Z are exactly the kinds of parents who encourage and praise Blue for this kind of thing, as it should be. I hope they’ve already built her a laboratory.

Meanwhile, Beyonce did a video for the Together At Home Global Citizen special. Her message was for the essential workers and the African-American community, saying:

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes. Those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy. To the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are away from their families to take care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety…. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.’ ‘Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. ‘Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report in my home city, Houston, Texas, showed that of Covid-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African-American. Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.’

Word. When all of this is over, there will be studies done about how disportionately the virus hit the African-American community and all of the factors that went into that. It’s awful.

Beyoncé joins the One World #TogetherAtHome concert to share a heartfelt message. ❤️pic.twitter.com/OftmSRM71z — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 19, 2020

