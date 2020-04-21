Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis make Quarantine Wine, all profits to go to charity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have found a unique way to help others out during Stay At Home orders, they created Quarantine Wine. The idea is that folks buy a couple of bottles of this Pinot Noir and drink it while virtually hanging out with each other. The gimmick is the label is blank, so you can write the name of those you are “toasting.” But the cool part is that 100% of the profits will go to charity.

Making a difference. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced that they are giving back in a major way with the launch of a new wine. The Ranch alum, 42, and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress, 36, took to social media on Sunday, April 19, to reveal that they have partnered with Nocking Point Wines to produce Quarantine Wine, a new 2018 Pinot Noir blend, for charity. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to four different charities amid the coronavirus pandemic. “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in,” Kutcher began in a video posted to YouTube. “Unprecedented times call for …” “More drinking,” Kunis said, interrupting her husband. “I was going to say unprecedented measures but you said, ‘More drinking,’ I like it,” Kutcher continued. “In the evenings, we like to do virtual dates and virtual hangouts with friends, and one of the things that we like to do on those virtual dates is drink, eat, share a glass of wine, hang out, reconnect.” “We’ve been finding charities that have been focusing on getting PPE [personal protective equipment] into the country, feeding kids, assisting families who’ve lost their jobs, businesses that are in distress, and Mila came up with the brilliant idea of combining the two things,” Kutcher said. [Kutcher] and Kunis continued on, explaining that Quarantine Wine has an “interactive label” that can personalized to “whoever you want to toast to.” The beverage is available for purchase starting at $50 for two bottles on the pair’s official wine website “One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they’re supposed to do,” Kunis explained. “Where their outcome is visible.”

[From Us]

For all the things I can fault the Kutchers for, their work for charity is very, very good. Both Ashton and Mila not only donate to/work with a good number of charities, they work smart, really doing their homework about where the money goes and how quickly it’s distributed. So I applaud this effort and I hope this is very successful. That said, I don’t really get the idea here. I’m not knocking (no pun intended) it, I just don’t understand. In their promo (below) they mention that the label is “an interactive label”. What that means is it’s basically a white label with the words “Toasting to” and the top and Quarantine Wine at the bottom. In the blank spot in between, the purchaser can write the name of the person they are toasting. And that’s… it? I mean, it’s cute, but I could accomplish the same thing with some duct tape, a Sharpie and check made out to the local food bank. Quarantine Wine sells two bottles for $50. As far as I can tell, we are supposed to purchase the wine for ourselves and just toast others, although I can’t imagine they wouldn’t let us send some to friends. I’ve never had Nocking Point wines, but the Quarantine Pinot is from the Willamette Valley and if you’re going to have a Pinot Noir, Willamette is a good bet. Also, when the Kutchers say their “friends” at Nocking Point, they aren’t kidding. The label is owned by the Green Arrow himself, Steven Amell and his business partner, Andrew Harding.

Here’s their promo for the wine. The charities the profits are earmarked for are GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund. Like I said. I do appreciate their charitable efforts, especially during this time. However, I’m pretty grumpy today and truthfully, this video bugged. I know their thing is, “hey, we’re so down to earth and relatable” but this felt just too sloppy. Plus they pressed the gas pedal on all the tropes: drinking too much, kids driving them crazy, Ashton giving Mila credit so she’ll repay him in sexual favors, etc. I’m okay with having a little fun but since this is a fundraising promo, it seems a bit much.

Embed from Getty Images