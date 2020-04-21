Bella Hadid gave herself long quarantine bangs: love them or hate them?

I’ve said this many times, but Bella Hadid is by FAR my favorite of the nepotism models. Bella just has a great editorial look and a great runway look. I know some will argue that Bella’s had a ton of plastic surgery (nose job for sure), but I still like her as a model and a celebrity. I think she’s got a fun energy and she’s not trying to convince people that her life is so hard. Bella has been in lockdown in what looks like her little horse-ranch? She’s been able to go riding and from what I can see of the interior design of her place, it’s very woodsy/ranch vibes.
Bella was also one of the early quarantiners – she’s been in lockdown for more than a month, and like everybody else, she’s going a little bit stir-crazy. And like so many of us, she’s struggling with the lack of professional haircare. Bella decided to give herself bangs, and then she gave Leah bangs. We are now in the “f–k it, I’ll give myself bangs” phase of quarantine, aka The Worst Part. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Do not ever try bangs, people!
Honestly though, Bella is one of those (rare!) women who look fine with bangs. If anything, the bangs make her face look more proportional and they give her a more kittenish vibe. While I appreciate the fact that Bella didn’t go super-thick with the fringe, I do think she went “too long.” When your bangs hit your eyelashes, that’s too long. And the piece-y longer fringe around her face is bad too. That being said, I think that all of us cutting our own hair during the lockdown should aim for “too long.” Don’t cut too much, don’t do anything drastic!
Photos courtesy of Bella’s Instagram.
I have wavy hair and my hairstylist never lets me get bangs. So nail scissors to the rescue! I didn’t do full-on bangs, just kinda half piecy bangs and I think I love em. My kids hate them.
Lol are you my Cat?
I did the same thing to my hair and got the same reaction from my kid. I did do a terrible job, which is funny because I actually have always cut and dyed and styled my own hair. I gave myself a beautiful bob that everyone loves. But then I had long bangs I had grown out and they were still getting in my way so I grabbed a pair of scissors and hacked them. And that’s what it looks like, the work of an angry old grouch. It totally ruined my Bob.
So I declare that the lockdown must continue until my bangs grow out! I think that is no more an arbitrary standard than the wild ass decision making I am seeing some governors and mayors applying now.
I cannot see her without cringing, as her “Sneaker Shopping with Complex” clip always comes flying back to me. Hahha. The bangs are cute, actually!
Yes! She was so try hard in that video, it was hilarious.
I think she’s cute, but she also looks 20 years older than her actual age because of all the plastic surgery. I think Cara Delavigne was the best nepotism model, and she should have stuck with that instead of acting. Although I’m sure that whole group of models will try acting at some point now that they’re getting older and the next wave of nepotism models come in.
That face, whether plastic or not, can pull of anything! I find her so damn pretty.
Not a fan of her bangs
I like it and I like her. She’s striking.
I so WISH I was quarantining in a horse ranch.
Love them, but yeah a 1/3 of an inch too long.