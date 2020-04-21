Joe Biden on the idea of Michelle Obama as VP: ‘I’d take her in a heartbeat’

Joe Biden’s campaign had their best fundraising month in March, picking up $46.7 million as Biden consolidated his grip on the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. April has seen Bernie Sanders drop out of the race and quickly endorse Biden, and we’ve also seen Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren give Biden their high-profile endorsements. If and when the Biden show goes on the road, Barack Obama will be Biden’s most effective surrogate, bar none. Well, there might be one exception: Michelle Obama, who enjoyed glowing approval while her husband was in office, and is even more popular and beloved now that her husband is out of office. Michelle’s numbers must be even better than I realize, because now Joe Biden is talking up the possibility that he could choose Michelle as his running mate.
Joe Biden says he would take Michelle Obama to be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the former first lady would be a strong addition as VP if he thought she would accept the nomination.
“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends. I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden added.
Biden did say it is still early in the process of selecting a vice president. “In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden told KDKA. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”
Biden told KDKA he would not commit to a woman of color on his ticket. “I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well. I think it’s really important now that we establish once and for all, we should have had a woman president already, in Hilary (Clinton), in my view,” Biden added. “There are a number of qualified women out there.”
First of all, if Michelle Obama is vice president, she won’t live in the White House again. Vice presidents and their families live in the Naval Observatory residence. Which is more of a family mansion than the White House. But… MO has zero desire to go back into public life or serve as vice president. She earned the right to write books and spend time with her daughters and take vacations with Barack. Let her do that! And it irritates the f–k out of me that Biden won’t “commit” to a woman of color on the ticket. KAMALA IS RIGHT THERE. CHOOSE HER.
What was the question asked? I don’t think he just started talking about Michelle Obama, the reporter must have asked him about her but, as he said, she doesn’t want to be near the place. Michelle isn’t interested in elective office. She gave us eight years of her life and her children’s lives. Let’s leave her in peace to do whatever she wants.
I’m very concerned about Biden not committing to a WOC. And frankly, you can drop that too; he needs to choose a black woman. The AA vote is how he won the nomination. There is going to be a big backlash if he picks a white woman. Stacy Abrams is not qualified. It’s Kamala.
I have this sneaking suspicion that Jill Biden is a bit of a Karen. And I think she has an issue with Kamala over the primary debates. This is just a suspicion, just a feeling. Of course I have zero inside info.
But this won’t bode well. I’m white and I’ll be very upset. Very upset. We cannot keep doing this stuff. Also, we need a highly energized AA base to get to the polls. This is truly a no-brainer, and yet…
Susan Rice is also an VP excellent choice.
I first read Susan Ross, which I agree, but she’s a tv character – and also the VP from Scandal
No elective office experience, so no.
I mean, he can think about Michelle for VP all he wants, she wouldn’t do it, lol.
As I said above, I think the reporter asked him about Michelle. I don’t think he brought her up; he knows very well that she wants nothing more to do with elected office for anyone in her family.
Kamala is a powerhouse, exemplified in her drill down during the impeachment trial. I voted for her twice, as AG in CA and US Senator. She has stated her mission is to be involved in pandemic solutions. Good choice for VP, one of several. Michelle has said no to public service, campaigning for Biden, possibly.
I don’t think MO would be interested. I would also mention her lack of politics but look at who we have in office. And he has zero political experience. I agree with Kaiser, MO is probably thinking: I traveled this road for my husband, it’s not an easy one and I would rather enjoy life as it is because SHE IS LIVING HER BEST LIFE.
I would love Michelle but she has zero interest. He needs to pick Kamala! That is his only viable option. I know people are talking about Warren and I love her and think shed be great but I don’t want an all white, all over 70 ticket. Also her Senate seat isn’t safe. Sorry I want diversity and youth. And Kamala is amazing, she is smart, she is driven, she is emphatic, and she’s younger. And you know Newsome will send a Democrat for her seat. Possibly that mayor in San Francisco who was the most forward thinking person in any government.
I like Stacy Abrams but she needs more experience there is a chance with Joe we will need the VP so we need experience. And a state representative is not the experience we need for President. After these past few years I never want to be in a situation where we don’t have experienced people running the country.
My dream for Joe:
VP Kamala
AG Sally Yates
Secretary of State- Booker (I think he’d be good at this)
Secretary of Treasury- ELIZABETH FREAKING WARREN (only if her senate seat is safe- otherwise have her kick ass in the senate)
Michelle would totally decimate Trump in an election. Her approval rating among Americans is still so high, even after exiting the White House…so much so that she’s become “forever First Lady!” But as you rightly said, she’s earned to right to write books, raise her daughters and travel with her husband. But I’m looking forward to seeing her (and Barack) on the campaign trail, and I hope Biden picks the right VP! Bottom line is that Trump just has to go!!!
He knows MO would guarantee a win, thus “I’d take her in a heartbeat” he also knows she will not return to public life.
B & MO were very popular as POTUS/FL, if they could/would run again they would be elected in record breaking numbers.
Biden needs to not F this up.
Pick a VP with experience, the US has so damn much that needs to be fixed ASAP.
Win and get to work as if the country depends on it. Because it does.
Btw, FU Trump. I needed to say that again.
this is rich! everyday he says more stupid in hopes to retain and get new voters w ideas he knows full well wouldn’t happen. i can’t vote because i’m canadian but this election feels like he’s just gonna get pity votes cause he’s the only thing left standing for the democratic party. he’s really giving me trump-lite w all the things coming out of his mouth and secrets coming from his past