Joe Biden on the idea of Michelle Obama as VP: ‘I’d take her in a heartbeat’

Joe Biden’s campaign had their best fundraising month in March, picking up $46.7 million as Biden consolidated his grip on the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. April has seen Bernie Sanders drop out of the race and quickly endorse Biden, and we’ve also seen Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren give Biden their high-profile endorsements. If and when the Biden show goes on the road, Barack Obama will be Biden’s most effective surrogate, bar none. Well, there might be one exception: Michelle Obama, who enjoyed glowing approval while her husband was in office, and is even more popular and beloved now that her husband is out of office. Michelle’s numbers must be even better than I realize, because now Joe Biden is talking up the possibility that he could choose Michelle as his running mate.

Joe Biden says he would take Michelle Obama to be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the former first lady would be a strong addition as VP if he thought she would accept the nomination. “I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden said on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends. I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden added. Biden did say it is still early in the process of selecting a vice president. “In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden told KDKA. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.” Biden told KDKA he would not commit to a woman of color on his ticket. “I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well. I think it’s really important now that we establish once and for all, we should have had a woman president already, in Hilary (Clinton), in my view,” Biden added. “There are a number of qualified women out there.”

[From KDKA]

First of all, if Michelle Obama is vice president, she won’t live in the White House again. Vice presidents and their families live in the Naval Observatory residence. Which is more of a family mansion than the White House. But… MO has zero desire to go back into public life or serve as vice president. She earned the right to write books and spend time with her daughters and take vacations with Barack. Let her do that! And it irritates the f–k out of me that Biden won’t “commit” to a woman of color on the ticket. KAMALA IS RIGHT THERE. CHOOSE HER.