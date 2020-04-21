Prince William & Kate ‘much prefer’ video calls & remote meeting to regular events?

Last week, Prince William and Duchess Kate did a video-link interview with the BBC to highlight their support for the Every Mind Matters campaign. Basically, when anyone asks what Will and Kate are doing during a pandemic, they say they’re “working on mental health issues.” Again, mental health is important. But they either A) say really obvious things like “get some sleep!” or B) say really vague things like “just talk to someone!” Every little bit helps, etc, but after years of banging on about mental health, one would hope they had more to offer than “get some sleep” and “here, a struggle-survey!” Anyway, I never did get around to publishing the full video of their BBC interview, so here you go:

Will & Kate’s lockdown branding is apparently this, doing interviews via Zoom (or whatever) and contacting their charities via phone or link-up. Apparently, though, Will & Kate PREFER it to actually going out and doing events. Who would have thought.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘much prefer’ video calls and virtual working to meeting people face-to-face, according to a BBC reporter who interviewed the couple last week. The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, have been undertaking engagements virtually from their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Now Tina Daheley has revealed how Prince William and Kate told her they actually prefer the virtual way of working, telling the Coronavirus Newscast: ‘You don’t have to faff about with all the other stuff and only having a set amount of time and having to go somewhere and meet loads of people….They like that you can have an in-depth one-on-one conversation with people.’ Tina said: ‘They much prefer [it]. I’m not saying they don’t want to meet people face-to-face but they’ve really enjoyed speaking to people on video calls and using zoom.’ She explained that the couple felt the virtual way of working involved less ‘faff’, allowing them to spend more time connecting with individual people. Meanwhile she added that her interview with the royal couple had felt remarkably ‘normal’. She said: ‘I think the thing that people sometimes forget is that they’re members of the royal family, they can perform if you like. But the thing that always strikes me is how normal they are.

It sounds like this is just Tina Daheley’s opinion about the Cambridges’ preferences. But it’s an educated guess that the two laziest royals would enjoy the fact that they don’t even have to keep up an event schedule and they can just “work” from “home.” Their quarantine is basically the kind of schedule they would keep if they weren’t so busy “competing” with you-know-who. Lots of “private meetings” and “phone calls.” Also, no one is actually forcing Will and Kate to NOT stick around their public events. They usually just breeze through an event in 15-30 minutes. And all of this time, they would have preferred to be on an hour-long substantive phone call? LOL.

Also, Kate write a letter of support for one of her patronages:

It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers: “I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0bW128Juuq — Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) April 20, 2020