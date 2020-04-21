Should you be sanitizing groceries and what steps can you take after shopping?

Over the weekend they advertised the video above on Alexa devices, which I found helpful and comforting, unlike most of the other videos they feature. (Why can’t you opt out of those?) I had not looked up how to sanitize groceries or what to do after shopping and was simply spraying the crap out of everything and even washing my Coke Zero bottles with soap every time. This was of course short-sighted of me but I was still operating under the old information that the virus can survive over a week on surfaces. In fact the virus can survive only 2-3 days on hard surfaces and just one day on cardboard. That almost makes me want to buy groceries, set the non-perishables aside for three days and then not worry about it. There are some steps you can take to be more comfortable and safe with your groceries though. The video is short, upbeat and worth watching. They talk to Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a Michigan-based doctor whose video of grocery sanitizing went viral. He says that the virus surviving for three days is a worst case scenario. He recommends using caution, but says to just do your best job. I’ve paraphrased most of the main points below.
Don’t be too worried about groceries, but you can still clean them or set non-perishables aside
Dr. Jeff: The main mode of transmission is from person to person. We don’t have data that it can be transmitted on the packaging of groceries. We can’t say there’s zero risk and it may be worth the extra measure to use some caution. We should not fear the food, but these extra measures mitigate risk around packaging.
Narrator: Don’t be too concerned because most products spend longer in transit than the virus can survive. If you want to be extra cautious, set non-perishables aside for a few extra days.
If you want to clean all your groceries, set up a dirty side and clean side
If you’re extra cautious you can spray and wipe everything down
If you want to take even more precaution, set up an area to clean your groceries with a dirty side and clean side. You can also just take items out of their packaging (i.e. cereal that’s in bags, individual microwave popcorn, etc.)
For fresh fruits and vegetables without packaging, rinse them with water. (I still use soap on items with hard skins like apples, oranges and cucumbers.)
The risk is small of catching anything from a surface, but the best we can do will help reduce risk. Just do the best you can.
Gloves can just move germs around, be careful. Soap and water can be more effective than germs.
Wear face protection to remind yourself not to touch your face and to be careful.
Take your shoes off before you go in the house.
I went shopping Sunday afternoon and it wasn’t that crowded. It feels like things are becoming a bit more “normal,” however the cashier licked her fingers to open the plastic bag (I’m no longer bringing my own bags as per recommendations) and it bothered me so much. I did not say anything to her because I decided that no matter how I framed that it wouldn’t be helpful, she’s already putting herself at risk with that job. I do have one giant structured bag and I think I’m going to ask to pack my own groceries from now on and just wash the bags when I get home. Now that I’ve seen this video I feel like it’s a smarter move to use my own bags and pack it myself.
When I got out I wear a mask but not gloves. My wallet and phone go in a plastic ziplock bag. I also carry a spray bottle of alcohol with me (I’ve always used alcohol to clean before this, I was lucky) and keep a handwashing station in my car. It’s just a plastic storage box with a gatorade bottle with water in it, liquid hand soap and some washcloths. Whenever I get gas or groceries I wash my hands afterwards. I do think I’ve already caught the virus and recovered, but I’m not taking any chances.
Photos credit: Anna Shvets from Pexels
I still use recyclable grocery bags.
The worse thing is cross contamination. People using gloves then touching their face.
I have a cart on wheels that’s basically just a big cloth bag on a wheeled frame…I’ve been using it at my grocery store and no-one has batted an eyelash. I don’t personally ‘disinfect’ any of my stuff once I get it home, but I do clean the bag with Lysol spray just to be on the safe side.
IDK maybe it’s just me, but I really don’t stress about grocery shopping, unless I do see people being gross / cross-contaminating like you said. Or worse, touching everything with their bare hands, ew. Last time I was there one woman must have handled 5-6 loaves of bread before finally taking one. Needless to say I made sure not to touch them afterwards, haha.
Exactly, overthinking things may create more hazards.
Packing your own stuff in your own bag will always be safer for the cashier, yourself and the other shoppers because it reduces contacts between people. Using water + bleach or soap to clean are the fresh produces increases the risks of intoxication (and reduces their shelf life). Using gloves and a mask means that you have to be very careful as you remove your gloves and take off your mask… Gloves are really useful to avoid potential pathogens get into a cut on your skin, but they spread potential pathogens around just like hands would. The worst is people washing their gloves like they’d wash their hands: gloves become permeable and thus useless when you do that.
We have a little screened in porch so we put the groceries in there to unpack (no outside bags coming in the house and we don’t wear shoes in the house anyway but just saw it can also live on your shoes for days too!). Then one of us wears gloves (although they are only food grade gloves so don’t know how much they protect?) and uses wipes for all of the refrigerated/frozen food and passes to the other person who puts it away (in the back of the fridge to wait a few days, if we can, before using). For the non-perishables we just leave those in the porch for 3 days and then bring them in. Same with fruit, wait 3 days to eat, and only washing apples with water like normal. It’s probably overkill to wait 3 days but makes me feel less anxious, so I’m doing it.
I heard a local infectious disease doctor on the radio saying at his house they wash their hands, then just bring the groceries inside (but not the bags), put the groceries away like normal and then wash hands again. They don’t wipe anything down or soak in soapy water or anything! He also as saying frequent hand washing and avoiding touching eyes, nose, mouth is the key. I’m still doing my system though lol.
I do have a homemade little cleaning thing that i spray over some packagings wipe them and i wash my hands afterwards. i’ve been doing it for weeks. might sound crazy but it became a routine. i’ve had deliveries and have to say people doing them (like supermarket delivery) all wear gloves and masks. People at the store though (not workers they do) rarely do but it doesn’t worry me. If i go to the store I wear a little hand sanitizer and I put it on right before I pay (using my card) and after I leave. I don’t take my phone with me. I’m sorry to sound like a crazy idiot but better to be safe than sorry.
I just never realized how much I touch my face and rub my eyes. My eyes itch and water, my hair blows in my mouth, my cheeks itch…I guess I’m just a mess. It’s been a real eye-opener.
yeah just before it all started in UK (mind you 2 weeks before) but London was still not in the lockdown (we went in right after that) my bf and I went to an event, we figured it was the last night out for a looooong time. We were on a bus and I just remember, all of the sudden, my contact lense was out of the place, my face was itchy… just like that I wanted to scratch every inch of it. I didn’t but all of a sudden, knowing that you couldn’t – everything was longing for a touch nose, mouth, eyes…. horrible.
That’s basically what I’ve been doing. Stuff that can sit for a couple of days, I let it do so in a room I don’t really use, and everything gets wiped down and cleaned. Better safe than sorry.
Wow. I’m doing most of this by happenstance. Early on, I got a 3-pack of Clorox wipes and keep one in the car. After every outing, while in the parking lot, I wipe down everything I touch after wearing gloves in the store — the starter button, steering wheel, door handles, etc., then use hand sanitizer until I get home and can wash my hands with soap. I’m using the wipes on all the packaging before putting stuff away, then disinfecting the counters. I use rubber gloves to bring deliveries into the house — straight to the mud room or the garage. If it’s practical, I leave them sitting for at least a day before dealing with them. Again with rubber gloves that I then disinfect, same with counters. If this is ever over, I doubt I’ll maintain the same level of disinfection, but I also doubt we’ll ever go back to our old ways. These common sense how-to videos are reassuring as well as helpful.
I’m using a vinegar spray on reusable plastic bags I purchased. Cardboard boxes are either air dried for 48 hours or left in sunlight for a full day. I feel safe with packaged fruits and vegies, so no special treatment.
Sadly, vinegar in this case is useless as it won’t dehydrate the virus’ membrane. Vinegar has some antimicrobial capacities (which is why we can pickle food), but it’s not a strong enough acid to inactivate sars-cov-2
The first cucumber, pepper, apple etc…I touch is the one I get…I never realized how bad I was about touching more than one piece of produce before putting it in my bag. I always washed it before using, but now I was it before I put it away and before using.
I worry more about the people who still don’t have a sense of personal space, much less the distancing rules. I worry about the joggers who run past me with a foot between us max and basically breathe on the side of my face. And I don’t even leave my house much! I took public transportation for the first time in 6 weeks today because I had to and not everyone was wearing a mask but those who were, were the ones who didn’t keep a distance. It is not that hard. So groceries are not something I worry about to be honest. I wash my hands when I get home, I wash them before and during food preparation and before I eat. I disinfect my phone and iPod when I get home.
“not everyone was wearing a mask but those who were, were the ones who didn’t keep a distance.”
This. Masks do not mean now you can get right up next to other people. It seems like people were better about keeping distance before masks became the suggestion.
In my community , you are required to wear a mask shopping and also grocery workers have to wear masks. Checkouts have splash guards. Key pads at checkout are cleaned every time a customer uses it. Conveyer belt is cleaned every time a customer checks out. The carts are sprayed and given to you. Also, for now you can’t bring your own bags in. The stores pack your food in recycled paper bags. I shop first thing in the morning , I put my grocery bags on the floor and I pick up each item and wipe. Then I put it away. Since I shop early , I don’t touch anything until the afternoon. Let the groceries get some air time.