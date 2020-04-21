Should you be sanitizing groceries and what steps can you take after shopping?



Over the weekend they advertised the video above on Alexa devices, which I found helpful and comforting, unlike most of the other videos they feature. (Why can’t you opt out of those?) I had not looked up how to sanitize groceries or what to do after shopping and was simply spraying the crap out of everything and even washing my Coke Zero bottles with soap every time. This was of course short-sighted of me but I was still operating under the old information that the virus can survive over a week on surfaces. In fact the virus can survive only 2-3 days on hard surfaces and just one day on cardboard. That almost makes me want to buy groceries, set the non-perishables aside for three days and then not worry about it. There are some steps you can take to be more comfortable and safe with your groceries though. The video is short, upbeat and worth watching. They talk to Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a Michigan-based doctor whose video of grocery sanitizing went viral. He says that the virus surviving for three days is a worst case scenario. He recommends using caution, but says to just do your best job. I’ve paraphrased most of the main points below.

Don’t be too worried about groceries, but you can still clean them or set non-perishables aside

Dr. Jeff: The main mode of transmission is from person to person. We don’t have data that it can be transmitted on the packaging of groceries. We can’t say there’s zero risk and it may be worth the extra measure to use some caution. We should not fear the food, but these extra measures mitigate risk around packaging. Narrator: Don’t be too concerned because most products spend longer in transit than the virus can survive. If you want to be extra cautious, set non-perishables aside for a few extra days. If you want to clean all your groceries, set up a dirty side and clean side

If you’re extra cautious you can spray and wipe everything down

If you want to take even more precaution, set up an area to clean your groceries with a dirty side and clean side. You can also just take items out of their packaging (i.e. cereal that’s in bags, individual microwave popcorn, etc.) For fresh fruits and vegetables without packaging, rinse them with water. (I still use soap on items with hard skins like apples, oranges and cucumbers.) The risk is small of catching anything from a surface, but the best we can do will help reduce risk. Just do the best you can. Gloves can just move germs around, be careful. Soap and water can be more effective than germs. Wear face protection to remind yourself not to touch your face and to be careful. Take your shoes off before you go in the house.

I went shopping Sunday afternoon and it wasn’t that crowded. It feels like things are becoming a bit more “normal,” however the cashier licked her fingers to open the plastic bag (I’m no longer bringing my own bags as per recommendations) and it bothered me so much. I did not say anything to her because I decided that no matter how I framed that it wouldn’t be helpful, she’s already putting herself at risk with that job. I do have one giant structured bag and I think I’m going to ask to pack my own groceries from now on and just wash the bags when I get home. Now that I’ve seen this video I feel like it’s a smarter move to use my own bags and pack it myself.

When I got out I wear a mask but not gloves. My wallet and phone go in a plastic ziplock bag. I also carry a spray bottle of alcohol with me (I’ve always used alcohol to clean before this, I was lucky) and keep a handwashing station in my car. It’s just a plastic storage box with a gatorade bottle with water in it, liquid hand soap and some washcloths. Whenever I get gas or groceries I wash my hands afterwards. I do think I’ve already caught the virus and recovered, but I’m not taking any chances.