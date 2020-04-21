The palace is salty & ‘stunned’ about the Sussexes’ press-management statement

Are you tired of the British press jumping down the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s throat over nothing? Or over old-ass news? So it is this week with the apparently brand-new information that the Sussexes will no longer work with four British tabloids: the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Mirror and the Express. These are the publications which have published the most unhinged stories about Meghan in particular for more than two years. It was clear from the lawsuits last year, just as it was additionally clear with the Sussexit announcement in January that Meghan and Harry were rejecting the “Royal Rota” way of royal-media relations. But Harry and Meghan still clarified it again Sunday night when they dropped their announcement that they would 100% refuse to deal with those four publications from here on out. Let the pearl-clutching commence!
Harry and Meghan yesterday launched an unprecedented boycott of sections of the British Press in a protest over the way their lives have been covered. In a move that stunned Buckingham Palace courtiers and prompted allegations of ‘censorship’, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to withdraw all forms of co-operation from many of the country’s most popular titles, including the Daily Mail. Last night one Palace insider said: ‘We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice.’
The Duke of Sussex also did not tell his father Prince Charles before they took the action, reported The Times.
Those close to the Queen were angered that the couple chose to release details of their new media policy on the eve of her birthday – today – and at a time when Britain remains in the grip of the coronavirus crisis.
Yesterday Ian Murray, of the Society of Editors, said the decision was a ‘clear attempt to undermine certain sections of the UK media who often ask uncomfortable questions’. He added: ‘Although the duke and duchess say they support a free press, there is no escaping their actions here amount to censorship and they are setting an unfortunate example. By appearing to dictate which media they will work with and which they will ignore they, no doubt unintentionally, give succour to the rich and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them.’
He noted that many of the news outlets had produced a ‘huge amount’ of positive coverage about the couple, and warned that ‘the answer should never be to shun individual titles and their millions of readers’.
The palace’s advice was to the Sussexes was “just sit there and let all of the royal households smear you and racially abuse you forever,” so no, the Sussexes did not take the courtiers’ advice. And while it’s true that Harry and Meghan’s announcement came during a pandemic and just before the Queen’s birthday, it’s also worth noting that it came just days before a significant hearing for Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, which I think was a factor as well.
As for the cries of censorship… I do not think that “censorship” means what they think it means? Harry and Meghan refusing to provide comment (denials, confirmations, quotes or interviews) to certain publications is NOT censorship. It’s literally just… media management. Public relations. Even if Harry and Meghan refused to ever speak to ANY media outlet ever again, that still wouldn’t be “censorship.” As for the “uncomfortable questions” asked by the British tabloid press… are the questions anything like “But how long will it be before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – especially the duke – begin to experience niggling regrets?” Rebecca English at the Mail asked that question just three weeks ago. Super-uncomfortable, I agree.
Translation: the courtiers, Ma Middleton and PWT have lost the element of surprise.
“PWT” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
They’ve all already gotten a taste of what life is like when the spigot is turned off, and they hate it. Now it’s official. Good. My favorite part of H&M’s statement is that the only communication they’ll have with those rags is through their attorneys. Piers might want to brace himself.
‘We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice.’
Now that’s just funny.
I mean, I’m not surprised the palace is complaining. Aren’t those all the outlets the RF leaks to? They’re probably worried people will read those sources less, meaning they have less control over the narrative.
But hey, that’s not Meghan or Harry’s problem. Good on them.
TQ is upset the couple announces it on the eve of her birthday. TQ needs to get over herself, she isn’t Jesus and the night before her birthday is not Christmas Eve.
serves her right
This👆🏼. Well said, Seraphina!
No she isn’t Jesus, but the day she rode to church smiling away with the pedophile, she might as well of been holding up a sign that read, This is my son, in whom I am well pleased. Arrogant and evil. Happy birthday, ma’am.
🔥🔥🔥
I love to see it
It’s not all about the Queen, the courtiers are pissed that their money making days have dried up.
How many times can you leak, Cain threw a tantrum today, or Unable cancel an engagement at the last minute.
It not censorship. They can still write their unhinged racist lies. It’s just that now with no one on the Sussex team responding to anything, those “quotes” from sources close to the couple are now proven to be lies. That’s what pisses them off, they can’t pretend anymore. And neither can the family.
It was very interesting to see various journalists and editors claim censorship over this. Nowhere did Harry and Meghan say the BM weren’t allowed to write about them, they simply said their PR team was no longer entertaining communication from them for any reason. If they have anything to say, it’d be communicated by their lawyers.
Did anyone see Dan Wooten jump down Omid Scobie’s throat yesterday? Man is pressed that his sources in KP or the Palace have no access to the Sussexes anymore.
Wooten is really pressed. No more exclusives! Scobie couldn’t even be bothered though…lol
PS: Piers Morgan is losing it too…telling H and M they’re banned from GMB…as if they would ever even entertain the idea of granting an interview to Piers and his ilk!!!
Oh, Danyboy has a new pal now, he is befriending Samantha.
I was laughing at Dan. LOL at him saying Omid was Meghan’s mouthpiece when Dan himself is KP/William’s mouthpiece
I read an interesting article yesterday about when the Sun ran an front page story blaming Meghan for the parking lot nonsense. It was totally fake and when Meghan filed a complaint, the paper was compelled to run a small correction on page two. There is no incentive for the tabs to stop printing BS.
“Oh the trauma, the drama,” and don’t you know it’s all about us. God help anyone who would seek a better life. Heh. Heh.
Let them stay stunned till Kingdom come. My goodness, that family is annoying. Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas. I hope they will come to regret getting into bed with the British media. They will have to feed that ravenous beast for the rest of their lives. Too bad that collectively they are as dull as dishwater.
Lol. The screaming and pearl clutching was totally hilarious.
Once again, the bullies (Daily Fail, the palace…) play the victim card!!! Not working!!!
“By appearing to dictate which media they will work with and which they will ignore they, no doubt unintentionally, give succour to the rich and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them”
Wait, wait. What? Like, Drumpf isn’t a better target for this kind of argument?!
Of course they’re salty and mad. But the Sussexes don’t work for them anymore. They don’t need to run press management by them. If Charles is funding them and he’s pissed then let father and son talk about it. Everyone else, including William needs to shut up because they. don’t. work. for. the. BRF. anymore.
On that one year review, the Sussexes will have A LOT leverage.
How is that censorship? The Sussexes, based on their statement, did not say that they will suppress and prohibit the 4 tabloids from publishing news they want to publish about them. They are not preventing the tabloids from circulating their message (whether true or not). The Sussexes also do not intend to supervise and control the information and ideas these 4 tabloids want to circulate among their readers. They are free to say what they want to say even if it’s fake news . But given all these, they just won’t engage with these tabloids anymore . Fair enough.
They can write Katie, Wills and all the other members, what’s the big deal?