“Donald Trump is temporarily suspending immigration & closing the border” links

Donald Trump is closing the border and suspending immigration, which is a terrible power-grab in general, but I have to ask… are there many people even trying to immigrate or visit right now, during a pandemic? [Jezebel]
Michael B. Jordan went for a morning run with no mask. [LaineyGossip]
FDA approves an at-home coronavirus testing kit. [JustJared]
I love several of these Viktor & Rolf wedding gowns! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Lala Kent is a “villain” on Vanderpump Rules, right? [Pajiba]
P*ers M*rgan is ranting about Victoria Beckham. [Dlisted]
Sarah Jessica Parker’s wacky-ass 2009 ensemble. [GFY]
Thor/Chris Hemsworth went on a vegan diet. [The Blemish]
Jason Derulo has a well-dressed dog. [Seriously OMG]
I swear to god it’s always lemons into lemonade for this assh*le.
Of course he’s using an international pandemic to push through one of his hateful little wet dreams.
Yes, we desperately need the over four thousand international medical graduates who matched into residencies and fellowships this year. They are supposed to start their new positions at hospitals around the U.S. on 7/1.
Lala is the wooooorst. I couldn’t run in a mask either. Why did you not spell out Morgan’s name? Does he harass blogs who talk about him?!
Bitch. No one wants to come here.
*That’s* what he’s focused on? What a dumbfvck.
God, I hate him with the heat of a thousand suns.
Those wedding dresses! So pretty!
See, the borders were closed and when we called the guy who has the key to come unlock the gate to let in the shipment of PPE that we we’re going to give to hospitals, doctors and nurses—BTW they have my name on em—beautiful, beautiful—we couldn’t get in touch with the guy because the states are in lockdown. So, see, it’s not my fault. It’s that guys fault. I don’t know who hired him. Must be a lib or at Pelosi’s house eating ice cream. Anyway, states are at fault for issuing fake lockdowns for this hoax pandemic. Did I mention that my numbers are up?
Lala Kent is a gold digger who had an affair with an ugly old rich man who she’s now engaged to, and for some weird reason she thinks that puts her above everyone else. She’s a disgusting piece of trash.