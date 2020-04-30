Prince Harry did an introduction to an episode of ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’

Prince Harry has loved Thomas the Tank Engine since he was a little boy. On his first day of nursery school, he carried a Thomas the Tank Engine-branded bag. I would be willing to bet that he’s already reading those stories to Archie too! So it makes perfect sense that Thomas the Tank Engine producers would have approached Harry about taking part in a “royal” themed show. Harry’s part – the introduction – was filmed in January and it’s just coming out now.

Prince Harry has recorded a special message to mark the 75th anniversary of his childhood favourite programme Thomas the Tank Engine. The Duke of Sussex, 35, spoke of his “fond memories” watching the show in an introduction to a special episode starring the Queen and a young Prince Charles. The celebratory episode, Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine, will see Thomas travel to London for the first time on a mission to take Fat Controller Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour. In his on-camera introduction – which was recorded in January before he moved to North America – Prince Harry reads from a book about Thomas while sitting in an armchair. He said: “Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters. I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary.” Prince Harry was a huge fan of the series growing up, and even carried a Thomas the Tank Engine bag on his first day at nursery in September 1987.

It’s a cool thing to do. It reminds me of Meghan’s voiceover work with Disney’s Elephant – both Harry and Meghan are clearly open to these kinds of wholesome, family-friendly gigs and it makes me wonder about all of those stories about their plans to start a production company in LA. If they do that – and I think they will – I could see them doing equally family-friendly projects, like producing animated short films or little web series for kids, stuff like that. It’s not going to be ALL Oprah docu-series and veterans’ mental health stuff.