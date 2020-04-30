Sam Trammel couldn’t have imagined homeschooling his twins a month ago

I’m probably going to upset quite a few of you here, but Sam Trammell is one of those actors that I know I’ve heard of him, but I have no idea who he is. I don’t know why, but I never got into True Blood after giving it my three-episode rule (I give every show I start, but am not getting into, three episodes to hook me.) So really all I know about Sam is that he looks like a mashup between Guy Pearce, Timothy Olyphant and Powers Boothe. Fortunately, I am an incredibly shallow person and simply looking like three men that turn me on is enough to lure me into your fandom. Sam is quarantined at home with his partner Missy Yager and twin eight-year-old boys, Gus and Winston. According to Sam, he was completely unprepared for his kids to be home from school for this long. However, as Sam points out, it was a good thing he didn’t know, because he couldn’t have handled it.
.@SamTrammell Is 'Busier Than Ever' with His Twin Sons While in Isolation: 'It's Unimaginable' #PeopleNow pic.twitter.com/78cM7s0tGm
— People (@people) April 29, 2020
When asked about quarantine with the boys, Sam responded:
I’m busier than I’ve ever been. It’s unimaginable. If you had told me that they were going to be out of school, a month ago, through the whole summer, I wouldn’t have been able to handle that information.
Honestly, that is exactly how it was for me. I could not wrap my head around the projections of quarantine here in the US, even though I’d watched China lockdown for three months. I simply had no frame of reference for what that would look like, so I ignored it. I took quarantine day by day and simply did not focus on the next week. It helped my mental state, but it got me into a few pickles with not leaving time to plan my kids birthday celebrations or Easter. Six weeks in, I understand it so I can look further out.
Sam also talked about home-schooling and said that his challenge was the emails coming from the schools. Sam mentioned that information and assignments didn’t just come in a daily email, various instructions comes in multiple emails throughout the day. Sam’s boys would probably be in 3rd grade if they are eight, so they still have a single teacher, although multiple subjects. The multiple email thing is true and with both my kids in grades that have different teachers for each subject, they were getting buried. We had to come up with a whole new system of email logging over Spring Break so my kids didn’t miss anything. Fortunately, the teachers also figured this out and adjusted so things seem to be going much smoother (again, to every teacher out there – thank you, thank you, thank you).
Much more recently than True Blood, Sam was on Homeland, which I know people love and many said Sam was terrific as Pres. Hayes. Homeland is on my list of Quarantine Catch-Up shows. I needed a break from intense political dramas after binging Madame Secretary, but I think I might be ready now. Sam has also filmed the pilot for a new dramedy called Generation about “a group of high school students exploring their sexuality in a modern world.” My money’s on him being a sexy teacher one of the kids gets a crush on.
I know it’s not the norm, but depending on how the school his kids are in handles academic tracking, they may already be switching classes. I also know a number of private schools, even at the elementary level, have teachers who specialize and teach the same subject to multiple classes.
My public elementary school started having us switch classes in the third grade, which I think is very young, but did prepare us well for middle and high school.
Lol all of this is so spot on. I saw his face, thought do I know who this guy is? His name isn’t familiar but his face kind of is and he’s cute.
And the head in the sand to what quarantine would mean and even denial when school was first closed that it would be for more than a few weeks oh lololol at my naïveté.
Our school has been using google classroom, which has cut down on the emails a great deal bc the teachers just post directly in there – but even so. I have one kid in school and he’s only in second grade, and there are so many things to check and so many classes (he has one teacher for ELA and another for Math/Science, plus all the specials) and I know things are slipping through the cracks.
Overall though his school has really been excellent and our district in general has handled this well (we started distance learning after the initial two week shutdown, so we are in week 5 of it) but some districts just started this week or last week. Those districts have more students so they presumably have more logistics though.
My SIL is a teacher for a private school and said she’s working 12 hour days because she has had to redo all her lesson plans and reconfigure everything for the distance learning.
Anyway. If you had asked weeks ago what April 30 would look like, I could not have anticipated this.