Hilarie Burton is growing out her gray roots to show solidarity with frontline workers



Hilarie Burton is so great to follow on Instagram. She’s been sewing masks for weeks at home and encouraging people to make their own and reach out to the frontline workers in their community to give them away. She also has a biography coming out next week called The Rural Diaries and is personally signing hundreds of them before they go out to readers. (It’s unclear if the books from Amazon will be signed by her, but I think that’s what she’s saying in the Instagram below. She also promises her cooties won’t be on them!) In a recent post, she shared her gray roots and said that it’s not worth the time to dye it because she could better spend that time making masks.

The “silver lining” is literally growing out of my skull.

For all of our frontline and essential workers who are too busy to fuss with things like hair color, I grow mine out in solidarity with you.

When I see it, I’m reminded of all you’re doing to keep us safe.

I’m reminded that you deserve to be taken care of.

I’m reminded that any spare time I have shouldn’t be spent on vanity, but rather on helping our heroes. I can make 5 masks in the time it would take me to dye my hair.

It’s a small, silly symbol. Gray hair. Who cares, right? But I hope the nurse or the vet or the store clerk who is feeling tired and overwhelmed knows that it’s a visible thing I can show that says “I’m with you”. #stayhome #protectourhealthcareworkers #protectouressentialworkers

I’m ten years older than Hilarie and I’ve had gray hair since my late 20s, so I could relate to this. I just keep buying Clairol Nice ‘n Easy and dyeing it every three weeks at home. Luckily I was already doing this, but I don’t see why people with salon color don’t take the plunge at home, especially if they have a solid color and aren’t going to mess up their highlights. Of course the at-home dye is harsher than the expensive stuff at the salon, but I think Clairol and surely the other brands like L’oreal get it right and that you can find a color match at CVS.

As for her thoughts about dyeing her hair taking time away from working making masks, it only takes five minutes to apply the color! You can do other things while you’re waiting for the dye to set, which takes at least 25 minutes. I always put the dye on and then do something else. There’s no need to let yourself go gray for that, but I understand the sentiment and I’m sure it’s appreciated. We owe so much to the people working for us at this time.

Advance details have come out about Hilarie’s biography. She talks about how quickly she got together with her now-husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, after he pursued her in 2010. They now live an idyllic life in upstate New York on a farm with their two kids and a bunch of animals. Plus they co-own a sweet shop with Paul Rudd! She writes that she feels more comfortable in Rhinebeck because their definition of beauty isn’t one-dimensional. “An attractive woman is one who is hard-working, who can handle animals and lift up bags of dirt, not one with highlights or abs or nails. I’ve never felt more valued.” That’s really sweet actually. I get why she’s not as superficial as I am about dyeing her hair. I also live in the country though so I have no excuse except vanity.

Hilarie recorded a nice video in response to the attention she’s getting about her hair. She showed people how to make masks with Amazon gift bags, cotton fabric scraps and straps. She could have used this to promote her book but she’s making masks!