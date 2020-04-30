Gigi Hadid is expecting a girl & Yolanda Foster ‘can’t wait to become a grandmother’

We learned two nights ago that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. Gigi is apparently 20 weeks along, and if you do the math on that, it means that Gigi got pregnant within a month of getting back together with Zayn. It means that she worked the Paris and Milan fashion weeks while about 10 weeks pregnant too. I’m not judging – Gigi and Zayn have the means to provide for this child and I actually think she’ll be an okay mother. As for Zayn… people can yell at me, but I doubt he’ll stick around very long. He is apparently in lockdown with the Hadid family on their Pennsylvania horse farm though.
Here’s a question: who told TMZ? TMZ broke the story on Tuesday night, and I think that Gigi’s mom Yolanda Foster told TMZ without using her name. Soon after, Yolanda did go to a Dutch station, RTL Boulevard, and said that the family is “still in shock” that their “little secret has been leaked to the press.” *side-eye emoji* Yolanda also said: “Of course we are thrilled. I can’t wait to become a grandmother. It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.”
As for the baby, TMZ also learned that Gigi is expecting a girl:
Gigi and Zayn’s new bundle will be a girl … TMZ has learned. Family sources tell us that, yes, GH and ZM have been informed that the sex of their forthcoming child together will be female.
Expecting mothers can usually find this out at about the 16 to 20-week mark, which is right where Gigi’s at. And, of course, that means there’ll be another beautiful gal in the Hadid family.
There’s also been a lot of talk about whether Gigi’s 25th birthday party celebration from this past weekend — where she flaunted big 2-5 balloons that also had blue and pink ribbons attached — might’ve been a gender reveal party all in one. It’s possible she was dropping hints to her millions of followers and fans. Now, she can probably let that blue-ribbon balloon fly into the sky … ’cause we know what’s coming.
I would have been happy for Gigi and Zayn either way, but you know Gigi is going to love having a girl. Bella will really enjoy being an aunt to a baby girl too. Good news all around! And it does feel like so many famous women are giving birth to girls lately, right?
It’s cute that she’s having a girl. She definitely seems like she’ll enjoy that. But agreed, their relationship is so unstable. SO unstable. I’d like to think they’ll make it work, but I think they’re just a young love having trouble letting go for good, like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.
I hope the baby doesn’t end up looking like papa Hadid/Bella’s original face.
I wonder if Yolanda will let Gigi eat a little bit more now?
Remember that RHOBH episode where she side eyed Gigi because the girl ( then a teenager) wanted a slice of her own birthday cake ?
I wasn’t familiar with RHOBH and a few months ago I somehow found a youtube video with moments of Yolanda coaching a teenage Gigi to become a model. I was shocked. First of all it’s quite clear that she’s living her dream through her daughter. But the worse part is what she’s teaching her about food. Awful. Completely unhealthy. Gigi basically learned an eating disorder from her mother.
I’m sure she’ll be adorable.
Zayn was complete shit to his ex, Perrie, and there have always been rumors that he’s cheated on Gigi too. He’s struggled with drugs. I don’t think he’s ever been reliable, and I don’t think he’ll change for his child either.
I hope Gigi keeps extra weight on her after this, she’s been looking so gaunt lately. She looks so much more fresh and younger with extra weight, since that’s her natural body shape.
You just know Yolanda is the one who “leaked” the news lmaoooo also the fact basically everyone on twitter is saying the kid will have Bella and Dua Lipa as aunts and completely ignoring Anwar’s existence really cracks me up for some reason.
But yeah about the relationship being volatile, I don’t really see it lasting. Either way, the baby will be very loved and adorable, I’m sure.