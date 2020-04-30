Gigi Hadid is expecting a girl & Yolanda Foster ‘can’t wait to become a grandmother’

We learned two nights ago that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. Gigi is apparently 20 weeks along, and if you do the math on that, it means that Gigi got pregnant within a month of getting back together with Zayn. It means that she worked the Paris and Milan fashion weeks while about 10 weeks pregnant too. I’m not judging – Gigi and Zayn have the means to provide for this child and I actually think she’ll be an okay mother. As for Zayn… people can yell at me, but I doubt he’ll stick around very long. He is apparently in lockdown with the Hadid family on their Pennsylvania horse farm though.

Here’s a question: who told TMZ? TMZ broke the story on Tuesday night, and I think that Gigi’s mom Yolanda Foster told TMZ without using her name. Soon after, Yolanda did go to a Dutch station, RTL Boulevard, and said that the family is “still in shock” that their “little secret has been leaked to the press.” *side-eye emoji* Yolanda also said: “Of course we are thrilled. I can’t wait to become a grandmother. It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.”

As for the baby, TMZ also learned that Gigi is expecting a girl:

Gigi and Zayn’s new bundle will be a girl … TMZ has learned. Family sources tell us that, yes, GH and ZM have been informed that the sex of their forthcoming child together will be female. Expecting mothers can usually find this out at about the 16 to 20-week mark, which is right where Gigi’s at. And, of course, that means there’ll be another beautiful gal in the Hadid family. There’s also been a lot of talk about whether Gigi’s 25th birthday party celebration from this past weekend — where she flaunted big 2-5 balloons that also had blue and pink ribbons attached — might’ve been a gender reveal party all in one. It’s possible she was dropping hints to her millions of followers and fans. Now, she can probably let that blue-ribbon balloon fly into the sky … ’cause we know what’s coming.

[From TMZ]

I would have been happy for Gigi and Zayn either way, but you know Gigi is going to love having a girl. Bella will really enjoy being an aunt to a baby girl too. Good news all around! And it does feel like so many famous women are giving birth to girls lately, right?