Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, she’s ’20 weeks along’

For some reason, I thought Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s latest reunion happened a long time ago, but no. Gigi and Zayn were broken up for most of 2019. She even dated that dude from the Bachelorette for several months in the late summer/early fall. Then Gigi and Zayn got back together in late 2019, and they’ve been together ever since. I think. So… yeah, she’s pregnant. They’re expecting their first child. He’s 27, she’s 25. They’ve easily broken up five times already over the years, but this is the first time a makeup has involved a pregnancy!

Gigi Hadid is pregnant, and the dad-to-be is her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik … TMZ has learned. Family sources for the couple tell us … Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. The supermodel shared some celebratory photos with the former One Direction singer this past weekend, but they weren’t baby related … they were birthday pics. Her sister, Bella, was also in the shots, and Gigi said she had the “sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family.” She’s been staying at her family’s Pennsylvania farm during the coronavirus lockdown, and obviously Zayn’s there too. The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in NYC in January, fueling rumors they were fully back on. Zigi fans got confirmation on Valentine’s day when Hadid posted a photo of Malik from December captioned, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.” The 2 first started dating in 2015, before announcing a split in March 2018. The 2 years from then until now included countless rumors of getting back together … but now it’s official.

[From TMZ]

Twenty months along means roughly five months. Meaning, she got pregnant within weeks of getting back together with Zayn. I mean… no judgment on all of this, obviously, they’re all adults and they’re rich as hell and the baby is going to be gorgeous. I sincerely hope Gigi is doing well and living as stress-free and healthily as she can at the moment, and I truly hope that everything is fine with her and her pregnancy. I also feel like Gigi is more “ready” for this kind of life change – she’s more organized, she’s more centered. I worry that Zayn… just… won’t stick around. But if he doesn’t stick around, the good news is that she won’t have to mother a baby and a boyfriend. Anyway… congrats to them.

Here are some pre-lockdown pics of Gigi in February & March. She was already “dressing pregnant.”