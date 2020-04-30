Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion remix ‘Savage’ for charity & it’s amazing

Megan Thee Stallion is from Houston, Texas. She’s been obsessed with Beyonce for most of her life, and she has always been very open about her dream of collaborating with Queen Bey one day. Well, that day came!!! Meghan and Beyonce actually met last year, and as you can see in these photos, Beyonce’s manager Blue Ivy Carter made it happen. I assume Blue Ivy was also responsible for this collaboration… for charity!

Beyonce decided to do a remix of Megan’s “Savage,” which has been getting a ton of attention during the lockdown. “Savage” is part of a Tik Tok challenge, and when you hear the song, you get why – the lyrics are great. But Beyonce’s remix is also pretty f–king awesome. NSFW for language, but this is great:

This remix’s profits will go to Bread of Life Houston, a disaster-relief organization. Megan was so proud- she posted this on Instagram with the message “I’m literally crying – being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh-t means EVERYTHING to me !!!!”

The jokes and memes were great too. Isn’t it weird that Blue and Beyonce are better rappers than Jay-Z?

Photos courtesy of Megan the Stallion’s social.

3 Responses to “Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion remix ‘Savage’ for charity & it’s amazing”

  1. Ali says:
    April 30, 2020 at 7:11 am

    How could they release it on William and Kate’s anniversary? (Joking of course)

    Charities are really struggling in the current situation, so I applaud everyone who is helping out.

    Reply
  2. manda says:
    April 30, 2020 at 7:43 am

    “If you don’t jump to put jeans on…”

    Love it

    Reply

