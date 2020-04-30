Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion remix ‘Savage’ for charity & it’s amazing

Megan Thee Stallion is from Houston, Texas. She’s been obsessed with Beyonce for most of her life, and she has always been very open about her dream of collaborating with Queen Bey one day. Well, that day came!!! Meghan and Beyonce actually met last year, and as you can see in these photos, Beyonce’s manager Blue Ivy Carter made it happen. I assume Blue Ivy was also responsible for this collaboration… for charity!

Beyonce decided to do a remix of Megan’s “Savage,” which has been getting a ton of attention during the lockdown. “Savage” is part of a Tik Tok challenge, and when you hear the song, you get why – the lyrics are great. But Beyonce’s remix is also pretty f–king awesome. NSFW for language, but this is great:

This remix’s profits will go to Bread of Life Houston, a disaster-relief organization. Megan was so proud- she posted this on Instagram with the message “I’m literally crying – being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh-t means EVERYTHING to me !!!!”

The jokes and memes were great too. Isn’t it weird that Blue and Beyonce are better rappers than Jay-Z?

Everybody say Thank You Blue Ivy for allowing her client to release new music in all this — Commie Hilfiger (@DarkSisterHive) April 29, 2020

Blue Ivy in the lab finding the cure for corona in order to shoot the savage remix video pic.twitter.com/X3zF6khaLV — R I C K Y (@ric_vrdx) April 29, 2020

Blue Ivy said you ain't about to sit up in MY house doing nothing, get to work Miss Single Ladies pic.twitter.com/nvQvXBpWvM — 🅺.🧜🏿‍♂️ (@thiccgiant) April 29, 2020

We are tired of hearing Savage! Blue Ivy: pic.twitter.com/XPzEbBImkj — Born Tired (@Boy4Whitney) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé said it’s okay to be on demon time so we having a Savage Summer 😈😈😈 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 30, 2020