Don Trump Jr. got an Edible Arrangement for his girlfriend: cheap or just… fine?

I saw this on Jezebel – Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are still together and celebrating their two-year anniversary as a couple. So what did Don do to celebrate? He got her an Edible Arrangement, which included a heart-shaped balloon and a box of chocolate-covered strawberries. Jezebel mocked the anniversary gift as “lazy” especially considering that Don is allegedly a wealthy dude. I get that, I really do. But also: don’t hate me, but I would f–king love an Edible Arrangement right now?? Kimberly loved it too. She posted this with the photo:

Yesterday was a special day for @donaldjtrumpjr and myself. After working all day – including hosting an hour on 77-WABC and joining him for his special @teamtrump online broadcast of “Triggered” – we were able to take some time to celebrate two amazing years of being together. It has been a very special time and he was so thoughtful with his card, balloons, chocolate covered strawberries (one of my favorites), and beautiful flowers. I kept up my cooking with KG and we enjoyed a great meal. We truly are blessed and I love having him as a wonderful other half. #AnniversaryWeekend

[From Kimberly’s IG]

I mean, it’s performative and of course they’re doing this for Middle America, because all of those MAGA peeps love it when a Trump is Just Like Us. She even shilled for Don’s sad little book too, because this entire relationship is cross-promotional, transactional and gross. But also… f–k, I might have to send some Edible Arrangement strawberries to myself. That’s what the quarantine has done to me – my love language is people sending me food, even if it’s just me sending myself food (food which I forgot I ordered). And yeah, after two years together, Don really should have used the company credit card to charge a pair of earrings or something more significant.