Don Trump Jr. got an Edible Arrangement for his girlfriend: cheap or just… fine?

I saw this on Jezebel – Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are still together and celebrating their two-year anniversary as a couple. So what did Don do to celebrate? He got her an Edible Arrangement, which included a heart-shaped balloon and a box of chocolate-covered strawberries. Jezebel mocked the anniversary gift as “lazy” especially considering that Don is allegedly a wealthy dude. I get that, I really do. But also: don’t hate me, but I would f–king love an Edible Arrangement right now?? Kimberly loved it too. She posted this with the photo:
Yesterday was a special day for @donaldjtrumpjr and myself. After working all day – including hosting an hour on 77-WABC and joining him for his special @teamtrump online broadcast of “Triggered” – we were able to take some time to celebrate two amazing years of being together. It has been a very special time and he was so thoughtful with his card, balloons, chocolate covered strawberries (one of my favorites), and beautiful flowers. I kept up my cooking with KG and we enjoyed a great meal. We truly are blessed and I love having him as a wonderful other half. #AnniversaryWeekend
I mean, it’s performative and of course they’re doing this for Middle America, because all of those MAGA peeps love it when a Trump is Just Like Us. She even shilled for Don’s sad little book too, because this entire relationship is cross-promotional, transactional and gross. But also… f–k, I might have to send some Edible Arrangement strawberries to myself. That’s what the quarantine has done to me – my love language is people sending me food, even if it’s just me sending myself food (food which I forgot I ordered). And yeah, after two years together, Don really should have used the company credit card to charge a pair of earrings or something more significant.
Reflecting on the many blessings we have in our lives and praying for everyone going through this difficult time. We are sending prayers to all of you. May God bless you and your families. 🙏 #prayer #blessed #hope #unity #love #together#tbt #tbt❤️ #togetherathome #stayhome #staysafe #staysafeeveryone #socialdistancing 🤗
That gift is on par for the kind of people they both are.
I too love Edible Arrangements.
And I remember that this woman use to be married to Gavin Newsom and original face was better looking that what she has now.
Let me guess: the Trumps know the creator of Edible Arrangements and he’s mad he didn’t get invited to a press conference for a free ad, like the My Pillow dude. So Jr. decided to throw him a bone.
And it’s been 2 years for them?
My SIL sent me one when my son was born (she lives several provinces away) and I’m not going to lie, at first I thought it was cheap and tacky, but I could have eaten those chocolate dipped bananas for all time. I definitely came around to: excellent gift idea.
Yeah, that makes sense. They kinda seem like gifts that look admittedly tacky at first, but who doesn’t love food?
Loathe these people, but I certainly wouldn’t be turning away chocolate covered strawberries right now.
I soooo want chocolate, strawberries, and that shrimp pasta! That looks awesome. I’ve never like chocolate-covered strawberries. Like them both separately but not together. Is that odd?