Taylor Swift has spent the lockdown cooking, drinking wine & listening to music

Taylor Swift made news last week because she disavowed the “live album” being released by her old label, the one purchased by Scooter Braun with the help of various investors. Much like the Kanye West beef, I get tired of relitigating Taylor’s Scooter Braun beef, especially because she’s taking some really strange tangents. Apparently, it’s no longer just about her beef with Scooter Braun, she’s also saying sh-t about George Soros consistently now. One of Soros’ companies helped finance Braun’s purchase of Big Machine. Taylor is attacking Soros now too, calling him “shamelessly greedy.” Soros is a favorite boogeyman for right-wing media, and when Fox News talks about “Soros” anything, that’s the dog-whistle for “Jewish people.” Not that Taylor or her people take my advice, but I hope someone is telling her that this really isn’t the argument she wants to make?

Anyway, I’m more curious about how Taylor is spending her lockdown, especially since she’s been pretty good about keeping quiet. We haven’t seen her in public in more than a month. She warned her fans mid-March to stay home and go into lockdown, which I appreciated. Apparently, Swift told People Magazine that she’s just cooking and drinking wine:

Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek into her laid-back lifestyle during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar singer, who appears in People’s current “Beautiful” issue, told the magazine that self-quarantine has allowed her some quality downtime at home. “I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” Swift told People. In early April, the 30-year-old pop star acted as a DJ for SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n chill show, where she revealed to fans that much of her time these days is spent at home reading, cooking, and watching old movies. “But mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work,” she said.

I wonder if Taylor is a good cook. For some reason, I imagine she’s a better baker, which I’ve always felt is a separate skill. There are plenty of great cooks who can’t bake for sh-t, and vice versa. Like, I would trust Taylor to be able to whip up a cake or a batch of cookies from scratch before I’d trust her to do a good brisket. But maybe she’s taking this time to improve her cooking skills. Lots of people are, from what I can see. Meanwhile, I got takeout from the same place twice this weekend.