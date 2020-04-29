Taylor Swift has spent the lockdown cooking, drinking wine & listening to music

Taylor Swift made news last week because she disavowed the “live album” being released by her old label, the one purchased by Scooter Braun with the help of various investors. Much like the Kanye West beef, I get tired of relitigating Taylor’s Scooter Braun beef, especially because she’s taking some really strange tangents. Apparently, it’s no longer just about her beef with Scooter Braun, she’s also saying sh-t about George Soros consistently now. One of Soros’ companies helped finance Braun’s purchase of Big Machine. Taylor is attacking Soros now too, calling him “shamelessly greedy.” Soros is a favorite boogeyman for right-wing media, and when Fox News talks about “Soros” anything, that’s the dog-whistle for “Jewish people.” Not that Taylor or her people take my advice, but I hope someone is telling her that this really isn’t the argument she wants to make?
Anyway, I’m more curious about how Taylor is spending her lockdown, especially since she’s been pretty good about keeping quiet. We haven’t seen her in public in more than a month. She warned her fans mid-March to stay home and go into lockdown, which I appreciated. Apparently, Swift told People Magazine that she’s just cooking and drinking wine:
Taylor Swift is giving fans a peek into her laid-back lifestyle during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar singer, who appears in People’s current “Beautiful” issue, told the magazine that self-quarantine has allowed her some quality downtime at home.
“I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” Swift told People. In early April, the 30-year-old pop star acted as a DJ for SiriusXM’s Hits 1 n chill show, where she revealed to fans that much of her time these days is spent at home reading, cooking, and watching old movies.
“But mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others, and just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work,” she said.
I wonder if Taylor is a good cook. For some reason, I imagine she’s a better baker, which I’ve always felt is a separate skill. There are plenty of great cooks who can’t bake for sh-t, and vice versa. Like, I would trust Taylor to be able to whip up a cake or a batch of cookies from scratch before I’d trust her to do a good brisket. But maybe she’s taking this time to improve her cooking skills. Lots of people are, from what I can see. Meanwhile, I got takeout from the same place twice this weekend.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Back in her 1989 era she shared a lot of baking pictures. I think she’s probably good at both cooking and baking, though. She strikes me as someone who enjoys homey things.
I wonder what she considers ‘old’ music.
The verbal attacks on George Soros culminated in a bomb being put in his mailbox, so can she please shut the fuck up now and stop making him more of a target? It’s not like people need an excuse to hate Jews, they hate us regardless.
Sorry, I’m a little twitchy today and I am just fed up with humanity in general.
I cringed when I read her post – Soros has become the alt-right’s favorite anti-Semitic dog whistle and I figured Tay Tay’s new woke persona would be better than this.
It’s not just you being twitchy, I am also fed up with humanity (and celebs honestly…)
She needs to retract her comments and publicly apologize to Soros. Anti-semitism is never a good look.
I am not jewish, but I’m admirer of many people who are jewish and respect the jewish people very much. also, I find what happened to jews in the past one of the most traumatic things ever to have happened to a people. however, it’s not okay to accuse somebody of being antisemitic just because they criticized an individual who happens to be a jew. it’s one thing to hate somebody for being a jew and a totally different thing to criticize or even hate somebody because of their actions. the latter is not antisemitism.
There just has to be more to the story of Scooter buying her masters. If anyone on his team read the contract, they’d know she could re-record her stuff this year, and everyone knows she’d probably do that. So why pay $330 million for one years worth of masters? There is obviously missing information.
I’ve thought the same. Why spend such a ridiculous amount of money for a year’s worth of content? Content that her large fan base won’t buy or stream because she’s explained the situation to them? They’re not going to make that money back. It’s bizarre.
I never understood that part but then I know nothing about the industry. Did they bet on the fact that she wouldn’t bother? I doubt that. I know there’s a larger problem with Taylor and her role as the constant victim but honestly, I like that she’s not backing down. She’s a young woman in an industry dominated by men with contracts that border on shameful. Yeah, she fights dirty. I don’t care. They do awful things to artists (especially female ones) daily, people we’ll never hear about but also the Keshas and Jojos of the world.
Completely agree, Emmy. Taylor is kinda a badass in my eyes for how she has handled this situation. So many young artists get screwed over by record labels. She’s trying to spread awareness and fight for her songs so that up-and-coming musicians understand these contracts they’re signing.
I get tired of the constant victim thing too Emmy, but in this case I think she isn’t playing the victim I think she is saying I am pissed and I am coming for you. I like it and yeah the industry is gross (all are) but here the stakes are higher as so few get the shot.
I totally agree there is more to the masters thing, and it feels creepy because why spend $30 million on stuff you know you won’t get the money back on. Taylor’s fans will buy her new version of the songs, and since they will probably be a bit different and popular- tv and movies will use them. So why do it?
That’s not what happened. Braun bought the entire catalog of all her original recordings from her first six albums – not “one year.”
He owns everything up to Lover, I believe. And he can do whatever he wants with it. The salt in the wound is that Scott Borchetta sold it to Braun knowing that he and Swift hated each other.
And for the record, Scooter Braun, for all his gee whiz BS, is a total GD snake.
What we mean is that it will be profitable for one year, until Taylor can rerecord her old songs and release them. At that point, the old versions will be useless because fans will buy her new versions, and I imagine tv shows and movies will use the new versions, too.
@Anon I’m saying one year because Taylor is allowed to re-record all of her albums at the end of this year and obviously her fans are going to buy those and not her old ones. So really, Scooter and Co had one year with her masters.
And he might be a “snake” to fans, but I’m sure he’s not stupid. Which was my point that there has to be more going on.
I honestly don’t even know if, for example, networks etc. wouldn’t still go with the originals owned by Braun. I mean it’s not like her music pops up everywhere, right? Maybe because it’s expensive and if he offers a better price, he might still make money.
But the risk seems high.
Her old albums are old and many fans like it. You can clearly see her lastest album and documentary is flob and that doesnt generate any money. Her old label is very good at pr and image and she had good run with it. Even she rerecorded all her song it wont be that hit and only those who are in teens to mid 20 of her fans will buy it. As for labels they are putting a lot of money to new artist sometimes it’s a hit and sometimes it’s a flop. They are the one willing to take a risk that’s why these contracts are made in that way. Same with directors eventhough it comes from him with directing , writing etc but the studios are the one who is risking their money to make this film . Taylor playing viticm us very stupid when her dad is in the board and she comes from generation of bank family.
@aria her new album was not a fault she hit number one and got some other record and her documentary did really well on Netflix so not sure what you talking about. She is still one of the most powerful people in music and has a massive fan base if she does new versions of her songs they will sell.
But he hadn’t bought her masters, he bought entire label. Taylor is just the most popular asset, but not whole.
As someone who can bake like crazy (I’m excellent at it) but only cook enough to you know not kill myself and anyone that eats it I can testify to them being different skills. That being said there are some who are amazing at both (looking at you Ina)
Taylor can be a bit much, and I think she should be careful with the Soros thing as it is loaded, although I doubt she is thinking about that its about her. And i do feel like more is going on with Scooter thing because she is just going to re-record her stuff and everyone will buy that instead.
All that being said I have to say I appreciate Taylor putting her money where her mouth is, say what you want about her but she does a lot of charity and when she told her fans to stay home she did it. She isn’t bringing in stylists or not following the rules she is doing it.
Also I watched that one world together concert for the WHO and Taylor did fantastic and she sang a song she said she’d never sing that was perfect to close out the show.
Yeah I like Taylor, and she is standing up to a lot of very awful men. I totally root for her.
I always think cooking is an art but baking is a science. Or maybe I tell myself that because I’m a terrible baker.
See and I reverse it because I am a terrible cook haha.
It is. You can whip up all kinds of delicious foods while improvising. But try baking with the wrong kind of fat or the wrong dry/wet ingredients ratio and it will be inedible. I once had a muffin that was made without eggs because the recipe “only” called for one and my friend didn’t have any. It was disgusting. I’m still laughing thinking back to that.
Where did my comment go?
Keen Katie and taylor swift are typical example of white female where they can get away with anything they want.