Elizabeth Banks: ‘Third grade math is nearly impossible to teach’



Elizabeth Banks was on Jimmy Kimmel Live promoting her show Mrs. America, with Cate Blanchett, on Hulu. It’s based on the true story of the movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Cate plays conservative leader Phyllis Schlafly, who worked to successfully block the ERA. It also stars Uzo Adubo as Shirley Chisholm, Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem and Elizabeth plays Jill Ruckelshaus. (I hadn’t heard of her before, she was a leader in the National Women’s Political Caucus.) Anyway Jimmy asked Elizabeth how she’s holding up and she told a funny story about her husband stockpiling ramen. Plus she said homeschooling is hard.

How are you holding up?

I’m as grateful as I can be to have my kids to focus on. I’m worried for everyone all the time. Anxiety is level 11. Are you hoarding anything?

We stocked up on a few things early. My husband is the one who really panicked. He has never really done the shopping for the family. He went online thinking he was doing us a favor. The only thing that got delivered to the house is an industrial size box of ramen noodles. [It’s] everyone’s favorite flavor, chipotle chicken, which is truly the more disgusting version of ramen. I love a ramen noodle as much as anyone, but this was a real experiment. On if she’s home schooling

I have a first grader and a third grader, seven and nine. I want to take the opportunity to say thank you to all the teachers out there. Third grade math is nearly impossible to teach.

[From Jimmy Kimmel Live]

After that Jimmy asked her a few questions about third grade math and she got them all right. Only the third one was tricky but she figured it out. (That one took me a minute too.) This reminds me of when Jason Bateman said, also on Kimmel, that he was having trouble teaching second grade math. So many of you said that the new math is tripping you up, which I can relate to. My 15-year-old surpassed me in math many years ago but I remember being baffled when he was around that age too. It’s not solving the problems that’s hard, it’s the complicated methods they use to get to the answers. I feel so bad for those of you who have to homeschool now. I’m lucky that my son is able to do his own work. Also, I bought just one box of ramen but it was chicken and my son loves ramen and makes it on his home.

Elizabeth’s charity she mentioned on air is the Center for Reproductive Rights. She said that “abortion is a constitutionally protected right. The government shouldn’t be involved in deciding how many people are in your family, especially now when people are facing such unstable and anxiety-ridden times.” Right on!

Here’s that interview!



She looks so much like old school Jane Fonda in that costume!