Kendall Jenner went on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona with her boyfriend

True story: if I had a beach house right now, I would probably go there during the pandemic. I mean, I would listen to local and state officials and if they said “don’t travel, don’t go to your beach house,” I wouldn’t travel. But I would love to be chilling out with a beach view right now. And isn’t that what California governor Gavin Newsom said? As of this week, Gov. Newsom has talked about the plan to ease some lockdown restrictions gradually, but California is still under an “essential travel only” order. But that didn’t stop Kendall Jenner from going on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona with her latest basketball-player boyfriend. CAN WE NOT.
Kendall Jenner has a special quarantine pal — NBA superstar Devin Booker — and they just social distanced in the back of his Maybach together for a quick road trip to Sedona! TMZ Sports has footage of the two during a quick bathroom break at a rest stop near the Arizona city … and it’s not like they were trying to keep a low profile.
As you can see in the clip, the two rolled up in Devin’s super-fancy Mercedes-Benz Maybach (they usually cost around $200k). Plus, he’s 6’5″ and plays for the Phoenix Suns. And, she’s 5’10″ and one of the most famous people in the world! Witnesses tell us they certainly LOOKED like a couple during the stop, but sources close to Devin and Kendall insist they’re just friends.
One source puts it this way … “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air” — but we’re told they made a concentrated effort to minimize interactions with other people.
24-year-old Kendall and 23-year-old Devin have been friends for years — in fact, they went on a double date with their significant others at the time back in 2018. She was with Ben Simmons. He was with Jordyn Woods! Booker is one of the top young players in the NBA — he’s currently in the middle of a 5-year $158 million contract with the Suns.
Yeah, the story isn’t “Kendall Jenner has a new boyfriend,” the story is “Kendall Jenner and her rich baller boyfriend decided to do some non-essential travel across state lines, against common sense and state and local orders.” I’m telling you guys, the Seven Week Itch is real. People are really getting itchy to “go back” to pre-pandemic life. And it’s reckless AF.
No masks, SMH. And they used a public rest stop bathroom!!
I’m not a beach person at all and I have been fantasizing on the regular about how nice it would be to have a beach house right now! Or just anywhere warmer. I’m in the Northeast and we’ve had some nice days, but most are too chilly to sit outside.
That said, if I had somewhere else to go, I would’ve gone in early March when things started shutting down, not now! I don’t want to hear about how Kendall needs fresh air. She has a mansion and I’m sure a beautiful backyard.
The Jenner sisters were handling it well and now it’s falling quickly lol one is on a road trip and the other one is hanging out with her best friend
The friend coming over seems less problematic to me. If Kylie and her friend have both been adhering to social distancing rules for over a month and are only seeing each other (I assume they’re not the ones doing their own grocery shopping and such), that seems like a very low-risk situation to me. It would be a problem if EVERYONE started doing that, yes, but they’re wealthy and have “people” who interact with the outside world for them, so they’re seemingly not a threat to anyone else.
Kendall is being a dummy though.
Answer me this…who is taking those pics and videos of Kylie and her friend Stassie twerking and acting a mess? It ain’t Travis lol. Kylie went to Palm Springs to her mom’s other house like last week or so. She is NOT quarantining at all. She is full of sh*t just like the rest of the family.
@ME Well if Kylie HASNT been quarantining for a month I take it back. As I said, what she’s doing with her buddy only works if they’ve been adhering to the rules.
Rumor is that she doesn’t even tip wait staff so why in the hell would she even care about anything…to me, she seems to be the meanest of the K-J’s. Obviously, I don’t know this bitch, but she’s one I just don’t get a good vibe from and this act just proves that point.
This is a thing I’m seeing, especially in California (I have relatives there), that if you limit your social interactions to a “small group,” that’s fine, that’s safe. Because we aren’t all coming into contact with other people at grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, etc. California is a weird place. My CA relatives are so far left they’ve come full circle to the right. It’s wild.
Kendall Jenner is the worst of the Kardashian/Jenner bunch. There are hundreds of stories about how rude/entitled she is to workers and fans. She bought her career. Every time I see a story about her I realize she’s even more clueless and boring than before.
She is so bland and i dont mean she has to be controversial to be intetesting but zzzzz. Kim really left an impression on all her youngers sisters choices in men.
Can’t say I expected more from her, as she is an uneducated person with limited intellect. She is only able to be successful because she has a brilliant business manager in her mother. I’m more disappointed with the people around me who SHOULD know better. My best friend and her family decided to quarantine at their lakeside cottage. I lost a bit of respect for them because government officials have specifically told us not to do that, as those communities do not have the capacity to handle an outbreak. Or even the increased demand for groceries. Sigh.
If I owned a NBA team, I would put a No Kardashian/Jenner clause in contracts. Seriously, what is it with them and NBA players?
And could they be more self-centered and ridiculous? Let’s drive across state lines, use public rest stops, don’t use masks, and make sure TMZ has pictures.
We live in VA but have a v v v small cottage on Key West. They have closed The Keys & only those who are residents or own property can go onto The Keys (@ the moment that order the expires on May 31) we alway spend late March & April there. We do the Florida Derby & then head to the keys. This year the FL Derby ran on time but w/o spectators. We made the decision NOT to travel as we felt it would be safer to stay put. I would love to be able to hang at our little hovel but the travel to get there & the impact our selfishness might have made just wasn’t worth it.
I get doing it because you can or you want too but that isn’t a good enough reason when people are dying all around & still at alarming rates. I actually used to like Kendall. She seemed the least offensive & in WWD I read nice comments about her hard work from the likes of Lagerfeld, Bailey & Versace. She was also “the horse girl” & I have soft spots for those (I’m looking at you Bella) but she has worn me out. Too vapid & too follow the family line. It’s exhausting.
Be well everyone & stay safe
The 7 week itch is real! Seems a lot of people are starting to get a little stir crazy after being locked down for almost 2 months, I know I am.
I’ve been quarantine on the mainland in BC with my boyfriend and have only had contact with one other friend, who is also on strict lockdown. I travel to the states 2-3X a month for work, so it’s been very odd not to be travelling at all since the beginning of March.
The man and I took a one night road trip to Whistler via Cache Creek a few days ago. We stayed in the car and took the risk of spending a night in the Westin in Whistler. We were 1 of 2 guests there. Place was a total ghost town, which is never the case for Whistler. It was eerie.
We did our best to be responsible and social distance. Was it necessary travel? No. Was it necessary for us to go for an 8 hour drive and change if scenery? Also yes
I am very much over staying home. It would be really hard to not go to a vacation home if I had one. I’m fantasizing about renting an Airbnb for a month just to be shut in somewhere else. We’ve been really good about staying home. I go to the grocery store once a week and my kids haven’t seen friends in person since this all started but I’m feeling more and more like we are in the minority and most everyone else is going on with their lives.