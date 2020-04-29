Kendall Jenner went on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona with her boyfriend

True story: if I had a beach house right now, I would probably go there during the pandemic. I mean, I would listen to local and state officials and if they said “don’t travel, don’t go to your beach house,” I wouldn’t travel. But I would love to be chilling out with a beach view right now. And isn’t that what California governor Gavin Newsom said? As of this week, Gov. Newsom has talked about the plan to ease some lockdown restrictions gradually, but California is still under an “essential travel only” order. But that didn’t stop Kendall Jenner from going on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona with her latest basketball-player boyfriend. CAN WE NOT.

Kendall Jenner has a special quarantine pal — NBA superstar Devin Booker — and they just social distanced in the back of his Maybach together for a quick road trip to Sedona! TMZ Sports has footage of the two during a quick bathroom break at a rest stop near the Arizona city … and it’s not like they were trying to keep a low profile.

As you can see in the clip, the two rolled up in Devin’s super-fancy Mercedes-Benz Maybach (they usually cost around $200k). Plus, he’s 6’5″ and plays for the Phoenix Suns. And, she’s 5’10″ and one of the most famous people in the world! Witnesses tell us they certainly LOOKED like a couple during the stop, but sources close to Devin and Kendall insist they’re just friends.

One source puts it this way … “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air” — but we’re told they made a concentrated effort to minimize interactions with other people.

24-year-old Kendall and 23-year-old Devin have been friends for years — in fact, they went on a double date with their significant others at the time back in 2018. She was with Ben Simmons. He was with Jordyn Woods! Booker is one of the top young players in the NBA — he’s currently in the middle of a 5-year $158 million contract with the Suns.