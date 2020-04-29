Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds welcomed their son today in London

Boris Johnson was hospitalized in early April for the coronavirus. He had been trying to take care of himself at his London home, with his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds, for several weeks at that point. Then he was hospitalized and was quickly put into intensive care. He was released on April 13th, and he was told to rest and fully recover at the prime minister’s country home, with Carrie in tow. Carrie also had the virus and she was quite sick too, but she didn’t need hospitalization apparently. And now just weeks after BoJo’s release, Carrie gave birth to a baby boy.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for an unusually busy few months in office. The 55-year-old and his fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the “thrilled” couple has announced.
The child was born at a London hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that mother and baby are doing very well.
“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokesperson said.
I’m really, really glad that Carrie and the baby are doing well. Most doctors have said that the virus hasn’t hugely affected pregnant women, fetuses or newborns all that often, although there is evidence that some babies are getting the virus, and obviously no one is immune. While I loathe BoJo, my heart really goes out to Carrie and everything she’s had to put up with in recent months. She was the one caring for Boris at home, and… um, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Boris was barely involved in her pregnancy or birth.
Guesses on the name? BoJo already has kids named Lara, Cassia, Theodore and Milo. My guesses for this baby’s name: Winston, Nathaniel, Oliver or Alistair. AlJo has a certain ring to it.
My heart doesn’t go out to her. She is garbage and believes in those garbage policies. She knew who she was hitching her wagon too.
Amazing that she got the best care from the same services and black and brown people she is trying to eliminate.
Totally agree Tiffany. Carrie supports his policies. She also had an affair with Boris while he was still married and was jubilant when he was elected.
We really need to stop giving a pass to those pretty white women who support those ass*oles. Ivanka, Melania, Carrie… They are all racist garbage. I only care about the innocent baby who is going to be raised by monsters.
“We really need to stop giving a pass to those pretty white women who support those ass*oles.”
I find it interesting that she’s with Boris. The work she did in getting John Worboys (seriously read up on it) was incredible and I really can’t marry the two.
She is whoever check clears the fastest.
She was happy to have an affair with Johnson while his wife was getting treatment for cancer. They have had arguments which have worried neighbours enough to call the police. If he wasn’t a millionaire and part of the ‘Ol’ Boys Club’ social services might have been involved.
He might be 24 years older but she’s a grown ass woman. And she’s trash.
I thought I was the only one who get bad vibes from her. She is mean girl katie. DM loves carrie which says a lot.
Congrats to Boris on his six or seventh child!
Some suggestions from the daily mash -
King Boris Johnson
People irrationally adore me as though I’m a member of the royal family rather than a worryingly incompetent politician with funny hair, and will want to treat my baby as the saviour of Great Britain. Might as well give him a suitably regal name for them to fawn over.
Donald Junior Johnson
Donald Trump is a wonderful role model and I know he’ll be touched by an homage like this. It might also help with those trade deals I need to get nailed down once the transition period is over.
Daily Telegraph Johnson
It’s traditional to name your children in tribute to those who have helped you get where you are today. In my case it’s a lunatic newspaper, but I think it has a wonderful ring to it.
Levi Asher Johnson
I’m desperate to be man of the people, despite the fact that I went to Eton and my middle name is ‘de Pfeffel’. Giving my son a populist moniker will make the public believe I’m one of them, even though I still secretly yearn to burn £50 notes in their faces for a laugh.
Dominic Cummings Johnson
He’s the shadowy puppet master behind everything else I do, so I might as well just call the kid this now and be done with it.
Boris has 4 children with his second wife and perhaps 1-2 more when he had an affair so this baby could potentially be his 7th child. Btw he is still married to his 2nd wife. He also was arrested (not charged) for a domestic with Carrie. What I don’t understand is why any woman would have sex with him. I’m mean I don’t want to sound too shallow but LOOK AT HIM!
He comes from a ton of money. That can make any man attractive to some people.
Sadly, there are many woman who marry anything that breathes with tons of money.
Is it just me or was she pregnant for like a second??? I guess they delayed the announcement until he was officially divorced from his wife, who he left whilst she had cancer.
I went to college with someone named Cassia – always thought that was a neat name. It’s the only time I’ve seen it before this article though.
I could see her going for something like Nathaniel too, or Thomas or Alexander – something with nickname potential.
Bozza’s actual first name is Alexander. I reckon another Greek-inspired name. Icarus?
No1curr people are dying because of this assclown’s CONSTANT delays. He can go and play in traffic.
Plus he doesn’t work weekends.