Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds welcomed their son today in London

Boris Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds are seen leaving Westminster Abbey

Boris Johnson was hospitalized in early April for the coronavirus. He had been trying to take care of himself at his London home, with his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds, for several weeks at that point. Then he was hospitalized and was quickly put into intensive care. He was released on April 13th, and he was told to rest and fully recover at the prime minister’s country home, with Carrie in tow. Carrie also had the virus and she was quite sick too, but she didn’t need hospitalization apparently. And now just weeks after BoJo’s release, Carrie gave birth to a baby boy.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for an unusually busy few months in office. The 55-year-old and his fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the “thrilled” couple has announced.

The child was born at a London hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team,” the spokesperson said.

[From CNN]

I’m really, really glad that Carrie and the baby are doing well. Most doctors have said that the virus hasn’t hugely affected pregnant women, fetuses or newborns all that often, although there is evidence that some babies are getting the virus, and obviously no one is immune. While I loathe BoJo, my heart really goes out to Carrie and everything she’s had to put up with in recent months. She was the one caring for Boris at home, and… um, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Boris was barely involved in her pregnancy or birth.

Guesses on the name? BoJo already has kids named Lara, Cassia, Theodore and Milo. My guesses for this baby’s name: Winston, Nathaniel, Oliver or Alistair. AlJo has a certain ring to it.

Boris Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds are seen leaving Westminster Abbey

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds welcomed their son today in London”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:04 am

    My heart doesn’t go out to her. She is garbage and believes in those garbage policies. She knew who she was hitching her wagon too.

    Amazing that she got the best care from the same services and black and brown people she is trying to eliminate.

    Reply
    • heygingersnaps says:
      April 29, 2020 at 9:21 am

      My sentiments exactly.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      April 29, 2020 at 9:25 am

      Totally agree Tiffany. Carrie supports his policies. She also had an affair with Boris while he was still married and was jubilant when he was elected.
      We really need to stop giving a pass to those pretty white women who support those ass*oles. Ivanka, Melania, Carrie… They are all racist garbage. I only care about the innocent baby who is going to be raised by monsters.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        April 29, 2020 at 9:29 am

        “We really need to stop giving a pass to those pretty white women who support those ass*oles.”

        Say it a little louder Sarah because it doesn’t seem to be going through.

    • Lara says:
      April 29, 2020 at 9:25 am

      I find it interesting that she’s with Boris. The work she did in getting John Worboys (seriously read up on it) was incredible and I really can’t marry the two.

      Reply
    • Vanden says:
      April 29, 2020 at 9:47 am

      This x1000

      She was happy to have an affair with Johnson while his wife was getting treatment for cancer. They have had arguments which have worried neighbours enough to call the police. If he wasn’t a millionaire and part of the ‘Ol’ Boys Club’ social services might have been involved.

      He might be 24 years older but she’s a grown ass woman. And she’s trash.

      Reply
      • Aria says:
        April 29, 2020 at 9:59 am

        I thought I was the only one who get bad vibes from her. She is mean girl katie. DM loves carrie which says a lot.

  2. Ali says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Congrats to Boris on his six or seventh child!

    Reply
  3. heygingersnaps says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Some suggestions from the daily mash -

    King Boris Johnson
    People irrationally adore me as though I’m a member of the royal family rather than a worryingly incompetent politician with funny hair, and will want to treat my baby as the saviour of Great Britain. Might as well give him a suitably regal name for them to fawn over.

    Donald Junior Johnson
    Donald Trump is a wonderful role model and I know he’ll be touched by an homage like this. It might also help with those trade deals I need to get nailed down once the transition period is over.

    Daily Telegraph Johnson
    It’s traditional to name your children in tribute to those who have helped you get where you are today. In my case it’s a lunatic newspaper, but I think it has a wonderful ring to it.

    Levi Asher Johnson
    I’m desperate to be man of the people, despite the fact that I went to Eton and my middle name is ‘de Pfeffel’. Giving my son a populist moniker will make the public believe I’m one of them, even though I still secretly yearn to burn £50 notes in their faces for a laugh.

    Dominic Cummings Johnson
    He’s the shadowy puppet master behind everything else I do, so I might as well just call the kid this now and be done with it.

    Reply
  4. M Narang says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Boris has 4 children with his second wife and perhaps 1-2 more when he had an affair so this baby could potentially be his 7th child. Btw he is still married to his 2nd wife. He also was arrested (not charged) for a domestic with Carrie. What I don’t understand is why any woman would have sex with him. I’m mean I don’t want to sound too shallow but LOOK AT HIM!

    Reply
  5. Lara says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Is it just me or was she pregnant for like a second??? I guess they delayed the announcement until he was officially divorced from his wife, who he left whilst she had cancer.

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    April 29, 2020 at 9:46 am

    I went to college with someone named Cassia – always thought that was a neat name. It’s the only time I’ve seen it before this article though.

    I could see her going for something like Nathaniel too, or Thomas or Alexander – something with nickname potential.

    Reply
  7. Florence says:
    April 29, 2020 at 10:00 am

    No1curr people are dying because of this assclown’s CONSTANT delays. He can go and play in traffic.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment