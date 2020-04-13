Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital, he still needs time to fully recover

On March 27th, Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. He isolated at his home for 10 days, but then on April 5th he was taken to the hospital for “further testing,” and a day later he was in intensive care. He was not put on a ventilator, or so they said, but he was given oxygen. It looked and sounded bad, and BoJo was the first world leader to need that kind of hospitalization for corona-related symptoms. But now… he’s fine? Well enough to be released from the hospital on Easter Sunday.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London one week after he was admitted with “worsening” symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at [his country residence] Chequers,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”
In a video message shared on his official Twitter account, Johnson also thanked NHS staff for saving his life.
“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question. It’s hard to find words to express my debut but before I come to that I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making,” he said, before extending a special mention to two nurses. “The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.”
People are already yelling at him about NHS funding and such, but honestly, I’m glad he seems to be doing better. And I’m also glad that he doesn’t seem to be putting up a fight about not returning to work immediately. Incidentally, the death toll in Britain surpassed the 10,000-mark this weekend and the total number of confirmed cases in Britain is around 79,000. Keep in mind that Britain (like America and everywhere else) isn’t really counting ALL cases of the virus. They’re just counting the number of people who test positive, not presumptive positive cases. The numbers are completely screwed up all around the world and I wish more people would acknowledge that.
Here’s BoJo’s video message. He still sounds a bit froggy, but he *does* seem to be recovering.
It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.
The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020
BoJo’s pregnant partner Carrie Symonds (who also had the virus and is also recovering) tweeted out her thanks too:
I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. 🌈
— Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020
Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.
— Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
While I wouldn’t wish anyone ill (well.. maybe an orange tinted rotted fruit and its seedlings), I’m glad he’s recovering from being hit hard by the Karma bus. This is the guy who said it “wouldn’t be so bad” for “herd immunity” to run through the country. The same one who went around making light of it all.
And didn’t the gov’t start cracking down on the 1-2%ers, who were running to their 2nd/3rd homes to get out of London? And what does he do upon release? Runs to Checquers.
He is really just a better spoken/educated version of the sh!t stain we have here.
“This is the guy who said it “wouldn’t be so bad” for “herd immunity” to run through the country. The same one who went around making light of it all.”
This isn’t true and people should stop repeating it. He’s an arsehole but he didn’t say what you’re quoting him as saying (and, yes, selectively quoting a couple of words from a larger piece, or taking words out of context and arranging them in a way that goes against what was actually said is still misquoting someone. It’s like me saying “I hope there is no surge in the disease, otherwise all we will have is lots and lots of bodies” and someone quoting me as saying “All we have is lots of bodies”. We’re supposed to have better standards here, people).
Thanks for replying, Boris…. or is this Carrie?
I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy but … I have my doubts about whether or not he was actually as unwell as they are making out. A lot doesn’t add up here, and it also takes the responsibility of the worst weeks of the virus off his shoulders – ‘I was sick, I was in hospital, it wasn’t me’.
I really agree with you. It had got to the point where even the staunch Tory supporting newspapers were calling him out and saying he was doing a bad job. The same newspapers are now saying he’s the second coming of Churchill, a fighter etc.
Yeah, I agree the press hyped how ill he was. I believe he had it but I don’t think it was as bad as is being made out – it was made clear he was moved into ICU as a PRECAUTION as his breathing got worse but I also have my doubts he was a deaths door.
He effed up the UK’s response and as a result we are on track to be the worst affected country in Europe. He and his cabinet need to be held accountable.
There is a lot that I would like to say about Boris and his stay in intensive care but in the spirit of Easter weekend I won’t..
Side note – the number of deaths are just those that have died in hospital. It does not take into consideration those that have died in care homes etc so the true number is likely to be much higher and will only be known when the ONS release the figures of those that have coronavirus on their death certificate. I don’t know if this is the same as the US?
There will NEVER be an accurate count. The coroners here are told no testing of bodies, even if it *looks* like corona. The few tests are for those few who are admitted to the hospital in dire straights. Look how many are told, “Yes, *most likely* you have it, go home and “ride it out”". So they are not counted. ONLY THOSE TESTED… and only about ONE PERCENT of the pop. is tested, to keep the nos. artificially low.
Also – out of hospital on Easter Sunday, risen from (near) death, Messiah-like. A few weeks off now to ‘recover’ and he will likely be going on paternity leave soon after that. All very suspicious.
So interesting that the nurses he mentions in his speech are Jenny from New Zealand and Luís from Portugal… the ones he considers not to have any need for since he is a Brexiteer… Also, apparently he considers being ill as moral weakness as per his friends so one can understand that up until now he thought that COVID 19 was for the peasants and the weaklings… Boris the ableist… and now he is a hero 🤦🏽♀️